Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath , Colleen Fleiss
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM
Highlights:
  • In recent times, many people are sipping on a warm mushroom coffee similar to regular coffee
  • It provides some great health benefits but there isn’t a ton of research out there
  • There is nothing wrong with mushroom coffee as long as you’re not adding a ton of sugar

Mushroom coffee may sound like a portion of food that does not look or smell attractive but this trending drink isn't as odd as it sounds. It is praised as a healthier alternative to regular coffee with a similar taste.

Although it is currently a trending coffee type, this concept is far from new. It is believed that mushrooms were used as a coffee substitute in Finland during World War II, when coffee beans weren't available. There is also an extensive history of culinary and medicinal use of mushrooms in Asian countries, specifically in Chinese medicine (1 Trusted Source
Bioactive Mushroom Polysaccharides: A Review on Monosaccharide Composition, Biosynthesis and Regulation

Go to source).

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous mushrooms too. Mushrooms are world's greatest untapped resources of nutrition.
So, will this type of coffee be the magic health drink we have been waiting for or just a myth? Learn about its alleged health benefits!

What is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is created by blending dried mushrooms to extract their beneficial ingredients and regular coffee beans. Generally, medicinal mushroom extracts are used more than culinary mushrooms like Shiitake and Portobello.

Common medicinal mushrooms used to make mushroom coffee are Chaga, Turkey's tail, Lion's mane, Reishi and Cordyceps.

Mushroom coffee is available in the form of instant coffee packets, ground coffee blends, and coffee pods. It can also be prepared in the form of delicious mochas, lattes, or black coffee drinks similar to regular coffee.

Mushroom Coffee versus Regular Coffee

Mushroom coffee is considered to have less caffeine content than regular coffee (2 Trusted Source
Heal Your Body & Mind

Go to source). Caffeine is a psychoactive substance naturally present in some foods like coffee beans, cocoa beans, and tea leaves.
Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad
Mushroom Coffee: The New Caffeine Fad
Mushroom coffee is the new fad and has a plethora of medicinal values. Mushroom coffee has an anti-inflammatory property that helps regulate blood sugar levels and boost metabolism.
Though drinking up to 400 mg of caffeine regularly isn't associated with side effects, this may be different for some people who experience anxiety, rapid heart rate, and upset stomach even with lower caffeine intake.

In the case of mushroom coffee, the amount of mushroom powder is usually combined with an equal amount of ground coffee beans. This cuts down the caffeine content of the final product in half, compared with regular coffee.

However, this may not be true for all brands of mushroom coffee. Please check the caffeine content listed on the product's packages.

What are the Benefits of Mushroom Coffee?

Stress Buster

: Medicinal mushrooms contain substances called adaptogens, which may improve the body's response to stress by leveling out cortisol hormone in your blood and saliva. So, drinking mushroom coffee could help you manage stress .

Improved Immunity

: Various beneficial compounds such as polyphenols, polysaccharides, vitamins , carotenoids, and minerals present in mushrooms provide the necessary antioxidant content to boost the immune system.

Cancer Prevention

: Studies have indicated some potential medicinal mushrooms as supportive therapies for cancer patients, such as helping fight chemotherapy side-effects (nausea and vomiting ) (3 Trusted Source
Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) and cancer

Go to source).

Antiulcer Agent

: Medicinal mushrooms may help fight ulcers through their anti-inflammatory and improved communication between normal bacterial flora present in the body (4 Trusted Source
Anti-inflammatory and anticancer activities of extracts and compounds from the mushroom Inonotus obliquus

Go to source).

Heart-Healthy Food

: Medicinal mushrooms have the potential for reducing blood cholesterol levels and in turn reducing the risk of heart disease.

Though some promising evidence is available, more research including humans is needed to verify those health effects. Considering this drink safe more people are consuming but you should always discuss it with your healthcare provider before having it.

While this unusual coffee may provide some health value, it's important to remember that it contains only mushroom extract and experts believe that enjoying the whole mushroom is the best way to get its maximum benefits. So, it is best to add the whole mushrooms to your diet instead!

References :
  1. Bioactive Mushroom Polysaccharides: A Review on Monosaccharide Composition, Biosynthesis and Regulation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28608797/)
  2. Heal Your Body & Mind - (https://ryzesuperfoods.com/)
  3. Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) and cancer - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27685898/)
  4. Anti-inflammatory and anticancer activities of extracts and compounds from the mushroom Inonotus obliquus - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236125885_Anti-inflammatory_and_anticancer_activities_of_extracts_and_compounds_from_the_mushroom_Inonotus_obliquus)


    5. Source: Medindia
Health Benefits of Mushrooms
Health Benefits of Mushrooms
Mushrooms possess anti-allergic, anti cholesterol, anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties.

Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom consumption is associated with lower odds of developing depression. Mushrooms are loaded with potent antioxidants, vitamin B12, anti-inflammatory agents.
Date
Category
News Resource
