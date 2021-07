Plant-Based Diet May Offer Protection Against Multiple Sclerosis

The Wonder Plant Compound - Isoflavone

Study on Isoflavone and Healthy microbiome

Fact Sheet on Multiple Sclerosis

Globally, the estimated prevalence of MS is reported to be 30 per 100 000 (with a range of 5-80) and greatest in high-income countries (89 per 100 000), followed by upper-middle (32), lower-middle (10), and low-income countries (0.5).

(with a range of 5-80) and greatest in high-income countries (89 per 100 000), followed by upper-middle (32), lower-middle (10), and low-income countries (0.5). Around 1 million are living with MS in the United States, as per the National MS Society study.

The approximated 2010 prevalence of MS in the US adult population cumulated over 10 years was 309.2 per 100,000.

The age of onset of MS symptoms is between 25.3 and 31.8 years with an average age being 29.2 years

MS is reported to be 2-3 times more common in women than in men, inferring that hormones may also play an important role in defining susceptivity to MS.

than in men, inferring that hormones may also play an important role in defining susceptivity to MS. The frequency of MS varies by geographical region throughout the world, with more commonly affecting the areas farthest from the equator.

MS is known to affect most ethnic groups, including African Americans, Asians, and Hispanics/Latinos. However, it is most common amongst Caucasians of northern European ancestry.

Worldwide, more than three-quarters of countries face issues for early diagnosis of MS, and 7 out of 10 countries do not have access to disease-modifying therapies

Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis- (https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/28/eabd4595) Raise Awareness - (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Get-Involved/Raise-Awareness) About World MS Day - (https://worldmsday.org/about/)

The study author had previously found that the gut microbes of patients with MS and without MS had significant differences between them. However, the exact mechanism through which these gut bacteria might influence the disease is poorly understood.A specific plant-based compound calledHowever, it is seen that patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) lackThis may hinder the protective role of isoflavone against MS.The present study was done on mice models of the disease to demonstrate the role of the microbiome in MS and its role in metabolizing isoflavone. It was found that the(which was capable of metabolizing isoflavones).On the contrary, diets that did not have isoflavones had shown a trend of microbiome similar to that observed in MS patients, thereby holding an insufficient capability to exhibit beneficial effects of isoflavone metabolization.Thus the study demonstrates that restoring the gut microbiome may have protection from MS-like inflammation among mice models. This further suggests a protective role of the healthy isoflavone metabolizing microbiome against the disease.says AshutoshMangalam, Ph.D., UI associate professor of pathology, who led the study.The study thereby layout the fact that an isoflavone diet may be protective in the presence of healthy gut bacteria Theand theinitiated a significant collaborative endeavor to resolve the global epidemiology of MS between 2005 and 2007among 112 countries, representing 87.8% of the world population.Source: Medindia