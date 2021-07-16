by Karishma Abhishek on  July 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating autoimmune neurological condition that affects the outer covering of the nerves, brain, and spinal cord of 2.8 million people of all ages globally
  • Healthy microbiome along with a plant-based diet (rich in isoflavone) may offer protection against multiple sclerosis
  • This suggests that isoflavone diet may be protective in the presence of healthy gut bacteria and offers a potential treatment strategy against MS

Plant-Based Diet May Offer Protection Against Multiple Sclerosis
Combination of plant-based diet (rich in isoflavone) and metabolizing gut bacteria may propose protection against multiple sclerosis as per a study at the University of Iowa Health Care, published in the journal Science Advances.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating autoimmune neurological condition that commonly affects the myelin sheath (outer fatty cover of nerves), brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord.

It results in a range of incapacitating symptoms that differ from one person to another such as unsteadiness, blurred vision, tingling sensations, memory problems, and fatigue. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40. The exact causal mechanism is still unclear with no complete cure of the disease.

The Breakthrough Evidence

The progressing research towards the sequence of the disease finds a complex interaction between genetic and environmental factors. Studies designate the role of trillions of the gut microbiome as a potent environmental contributor to multiple sclerosis (MS).


The study author had previously found that the gut microbes of patients with MS and without MS had significant differences between them. However, the exact mechanism through which these gut bacteria might influence the disease is poorly understood.

The Wonder Plant Compound - Isoflavone

A specific plant-based compound called isoflavone - a phytoestrogen (resembles estrogen - protective female reproductive hormone) found in soybeans, peanuts, chickpeas, and other legumes demonstrates protection against multiple sclerosis.

However, it is seen that patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) lack a special population of gut microbes that are capable of metabolizing these isoflavones compounds. This may hinder the protective role of isoflavone against MS.

Study on Isoflavone and Healthy microbiome

The present study was done on mice models of the disease to demonstrate the role of the microbiome in MS and its role in metabolizing isoflavone. It was found that the mice that were fed on the isoflavone diet demonstrated a microbiome similar to those found in healthy people (which was capable of metabolizing isoflavones).

On the contrary, diets that did not have isoflavones had shown a trend of microbiome similar to that observed in MS patients, thereby holding an insufficient capability to exhibit beneficial effects of isoflavone metabolization.

Thus the study demonstrates that restoring the gut microbiome may have protection from MS-like inflammation among mice models. This further suggests a protective role of the healthy isoflavone metabolizing microbiome against the disease.

"Interestingly, previous human studies have demonstrated that patients with multiple sclerosis lack these bacteria compared to individuals without MS. Our new study provides evidence that the combination of dietary isoflavones and these isoflavone metabolizing gut bacteria may serve as a potential treatment for MS," says AshutoshMangalam, Ph.D., UI associate professor of pathology, who led the study.

The study thereby layout the fact that an isoflavone diet may be protective in the presence of healthy gut bacteria.

Fact Sheet on Multiple Sclerosis

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) initiated a significant collaborative endeavor to resolve the global epidemiology of MS between 2005 and 2007among 112 countries, representing 87.8% of the world population.
  • Globally, the estimated prevalence of MS is reported to be 30 per 100 000 (with a range of 5-80) and greatest in high-income countries (89 per 100 000), followed by upper-middle (32), lower-middle (10), and low-income countries (0.5).
  • Around 1 million are living with MS in the United States, as per the National MS Society study.
  • The approximated 2010 prevalence of MS in the US adult population cumulated over 10 years was 309.2 per 100,000.
  • The age of onset of MS symptoms is between 25.3 and 31.8 years with an average age being 29.2 years
  • MS is reported to be 2-3 times more common in women than in men, inferring that hormones may also play an important role in defining susceptivity to MS.
  • The frequency of MS varies by geographical region throughout the world, with more commonly affecting the areas farthest from the equator.
  • MS is known to affect most ethnic groups, including African Americans, Asians, and Hispanics/Latinos. However, it is most common amongst Caucasians of northern European ancestry.
  • Worldwide, more than three-quarters of countries face issues for early diagnosis of MS, and 7 out of 10 countries do not have access to disease-modifying therapies

References:
  1. Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis- (https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/28/eabd4595)
  2. Raise Awareness - (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Get-Involved/Raise-Awareness)
  3. About World MS Day - (https://worldmsday.org/about/)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
READ MORE
Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...
READ MORE
Infographics on Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic includes all the essential information you need to know about the disease.
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment: New Insights
The PRAC has recommended restricting Lemtrada for use in adults with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis that is highly active despite adequate treatment with at least one disease-modifying therapy.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Request an Appointment with a Doctor (Nutrition Expert)

Kirthana Sri

Kirthana Sri

Vidya Shinde Rokade

Vidya Shinde Rokade

M. Govardhani Mathiyazhagan

M. Govardhani Mathiyazhagan

Hafija Banu

Hafija Banu
View All

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseChemotherapy