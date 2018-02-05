Multidrug Resistant Bacteria’s Latest Mechanism To Block Colistin Revealed

‘Researchers have found yet another mechanism by which the already highly multidrug-resistant bacteria, Acinetobacter baumanni resists the antibiotic colistin used primarily in hospital settings.’

