More Screen Time Tied to Body Image Issues and Eating Disorders in Teens

Studies suggest higher screen time is associated with eating disorder symptoms and body image concerns in adolescents.

Highlights: Higher screen time is associated with increased eating disorder symptoms in adolescents

Social media exposure may contribute to body dissatisfaction through appearance comparisons

Digital content can influence eating behaviors and self-perception

Study Design and Population Characteristics

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Screen time, problematic screen use, and eating disorder symptoms among early adolescents: findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study



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Study type: Prospective cohort study and narrative review

Population: Adolescents aged approximately 10–14 years

Sample size: Large cohort from the ABCD Study

Duration: Longitudinal follow-up

Association Between Screen Time and Eating Disorder Symptoms

How Social Media May Influence Body Dissatisfaction

Mechanisms Linking Screen Use to Mental Health Outcomes

Appearance-based comparison with others

Internalization of unrealistic body ideals

Algorithm-driven exposure to appearance-focused content

Dependence on social validation through engagement metrics

Limitations of Current Evidence

Takeaway

Screen time, problematic screen use, and eating disorder symptoms among early adolescents: findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40519-024-01685-1) Scrolls and self-perception, navigating the link between social networks and body dissatisfaction in preadolescents and adolescents: a systematic review - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/education/articles/10.3389/feduc.2024.1390583/full) Social media use among adolescents with eating disorders: a double-edged sword - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1300182/full)

and concerns related toamong adolescents, according to recent research combining longitudinal cohort data and review-based evidence.Findings from the, a large prospective cohort involving thousands of adolescents aged approximately 10 to 14 years, indicate that greater screen use andSeparate review-based evidence suggests that exposure to appearance-focused social media content may influence body dissatisfaction.The evidence includes a prospective cohort study alongside narrative review-based research. The cohort study followed adolescents over time, allowing researchers to examine associations between screen use and eating-related outcomes ().The cohort study provides measurable associations, while review-based research offers insights into behavioral and psychological mechanisms.The cohort study found that adolescents with higher levels of screen use were more likely to report symptoms associated with eating disorders. This included binge eating, concerns about body weight and shape, and unhealthy eating patterns.The study also examinedwhich showed similar associations with eating-related symptoms. These findings indicate correlation rather than causation.Separate review-based research suggests that social media exposure may contribute to. Adolescents are frequently exposed to curated and edited images that portray idealized body types.Repeated exposure to such content may encourage comparison with peers and influencers. Over time, this may lead to internalization of unrealistic appearance standards and dissatisfaction with one’s own body.Researchers propose several mechanisms that may explain these associations:Social media may also act as a “double-edged sword,” reinforcing harmful behaviors while also providing access to support communities.The findings should be interpreted cautiously. The observational design of the cohort study limits the ability to establish cause-and-effect relationships. Screen use and behaviors were partly self-reported, which may introduce bias.Additionally, variability in measurement methods and the influence of individual psychological and environmental factors may affect outcomes.Current evidence suggests that higher screen time is associated with eating disorder symptoms and body image concerns in adolescents. Longitudinal data support these associations, while review-based evidence explains potential psychological pathways.Encouraging balanced screen use, improving media literacy, and supporting adolescent mental health may help reduce potential risks. Further research is needed to clarify causal relationships and guide prevention strategies.Source-Medindia