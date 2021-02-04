Miscarriage (Spontaneous Abortion) Linked to Increased Early Death Risk

‘Women who miscarried were 19% more likely to die prematurely than women who did not experience a miscarriage.’





Findings revealed: 25.6% (26,102) of participants had at least one pregnancy ending in miscarriage.

2,936 premature deaths among women, out of which 1,346 were cancer deaths, and 269 were cardiovascular disease deaths.

Death rates from all-cause were higher for women with three or more miscarriages and women reporting their first miscarriage before the age of 24. After taking into account other potentially influential factors, dietary and lifestyle characteristics, results showed that women who miscarried were 19% more likely to die prematurely than women who did not.



Particularly, women who miscarried early in their reproductive life or had



Evaluation of cause-specific mortality revealed that the link between miscarriage and premature death was strongest for cardiovascular deaths, with a 48% increased risk. However, no association was found for premature death from cancer.



The authors state, "Our results suggest that spontaneous abortion could be an early marker of future health risk in women, including premature death."



They conclude that further research is required to establish how spontaneous abortion is related to women's long-term health and the mechanisms underlying these relations.



Limitations of the study include:



This is an observational study, so can't establish the cause It's unknown whether miscarriages merely unmask pre-existing risks or instead triggers/accelerates the development of premature death. Tips for a Healthy Pregnancy Miscarriage can be prevented in most cases. Improve your chances of a Take folic acid supplements to reduce the risk of birth defects

Avoid smoking, alcohol, drug use, exposure to second-hand smoke

Stay hydrated

Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables

Limit caffeine intake to 300 mg or less per day

Maintain a healthy weight

References:

Association of spontaneous abortion with all cause and cause specific premature mortality: prospective cohort study: Yi-Xin Wang et al: BMJ 2021: (https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n530) 12 Ways to Stay Healthy During Pregnancy (https://brighamhealthhub.org/12-ways-to-stay-healthy-during-pregnancy/)



Source: Medindia The participants completed questionnaires on pregnancies, their outcomes, lifestyle factors, and health-related conditions every second year during the follow-up period.Findings revealed:After taking into account other potentially influential factors, dietary and lifestyle characteristics, results showed thatthan women who did not.Particularly, women who miscarried early in their reproductive life or had multiple miscarriages had a higher risk of premature death.Evaluation of cause-specific mortality revealed that the link between miscarriage and premature death was strongest for cardiovascular deaths, with a 48% increased risk. However, no association was found for premature death from cancer.The authors state,They conclude that further research is required to establish how spontaneous abortion is related to women's long-term health and the mechanisms underlying these relations.Limitations of the study include:This is an observational study, so can't establish the causeMiscarriage can be prevented in most cases. Improve your chances of a healthy pregnancy and reduce miscarriage risk with these simple health tips:Source: Medindia

The research team analyzed data on 101,681 female nurses taking part in the ongoing Nurses' Health Study II whose pregnancies and health were followed over a 24-year period between 1993 and 2017.