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Millions of Cancer Cases Are Linked to Preventable Risk Factors

Written by Dr. Antara Bose
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 9 2026 4:17 PM

Nearly 4 in 10 cancers may be preventable. Around 7.1 million cases worldwide are linked to smoking, infections, alcohol, and lifestyle risk.

Millions of Cancer Cases Are Linked to Preventable Risk Factors
Highlights:
  • Nearly 40% of cancers are preventable with early awareness and action
  • Smoking, infections, and alcohol are leading causes of preventable cancers
  • Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers are highly preventable when detected early
Cancer is one of the top causes of death around the world. But new research gives us hope. You can stop a lot of cancer cases from happening. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) did a study around the world and found that about 7.1 million of the 18.7 million cancer cases in 2022 were caused by things that could have been avoided. This means that almost 37% of cancers may not have to happen (1 Trusted Source
Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention

Go to source).
Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but new research offers a hopeful message: many cases may be preventable.

A global study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that around 7.1 million of the 18.7 million cancer cases diagnosed in 2022 were associated with risk factors that could potentially be avoided. In other words, nearly 37% of cancers may be preventable through greater awareness, prevention, and early action.

The research utilized data from 185 nations and 36 cancer types. It also looked at 30 risk factors, nine of which were infections that can cause cancer. Smoking (15%) is the most common cause, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol (3%).


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Can Simple Lifestyle Changes Really Cut Your Cancer Risk?

The research indicates that men are more impacted than women.
  • About 45% of cancers in men can be stopped
  • Only 30% of cancers in women can be stopped
  • In men, smoking is responsible for 23% of preventable cancer cases, while in women, infections account for 11%.
  • The most common types of cancer that can be avoided are lung, stomach, and cervical cancers.
Experts say that quitting smoking, cutting back on alcohol, getting vaccinated, and staying active are all easy things you can do to lower your risk of getting cancer.

“This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent,” said Dr. André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, and author of the study. “By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start.”


Cancer Prevention: Expert Tips to Reduce Your Risk
Cancer Prevention: Expert Tips to Reduce Your Risk
Expert oncologists say that nearly half of cancers diagnosed worldwide each year are caused by avoidable lifestyle choices.

What Exactly Does "Preventable Cancer" Mean?

These cancers are linked to risk factors that can be modified or controlled, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, infections, such as HPV, being overweight and not exercising, air pollution.



According to specialists, up to half of all cancers could be avoided if people made healthier choices and were more informed. This makes prevention one of the most powerful tools in cancer control (2 Trusted Source
Four in ten cancer cases could be prevented globally

Go to source).


Understanding Cancer: Prevention, and Early Detection
Understanding Cancer: Prevention, and Early Detection
Learn how lifestyle habits impact cancer risk, and discover the importance of early detection and prevention strategies.

Which Cancers Are Most Preventable?

Not all cancers are equally preventable. Some have a much stronger link to avoidable risk factors than others. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers together account for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases, making them some of the most preventable cancers worldwide.

These cancers are strongly associated with well-established causes:
  • Lung cancer is linked to smoking and air pollution
  • Stomach cancer is linked to Helicobacter pylori infection
  • Cervical cancer is linked to HPV infection
Because their causes are well understood, these cancers offer some of the clearest opportunities for prevention through awareness, early action, and public health measures.


Women and Cancer Prevention
Women and Cancer Prevention
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains about the preventive measures for cancer in women

What Are the Top Causes Behind Preventable Cancer Cases?

The study clearly highlights the major risk factors behind preventable cancers. Smoking is the leading contributor, accounting for 15% of total cancer cases.

Other significant risk factors include:
  • Infections – 10%
  • Alcohol – 3%
The impact also differs by gender:
  • In men, smoking alone accounts for nearly 23% of cancer cases.
  • In women, infection-related cancers are more common.
  • HPV is responsible for nearly all cervical cancer cases in women.
The key takeaway is clear: many cancers are driven by preventable exposures, not genetics alone. According to the WHO, many infection-related cancers, especially cervical cancer, can be prevented through vaccination, early detection, and timely treatment.

Why Prevention Matters More Than Ever?

Cancer cases are rising globally, but prevention remains one of the most powerful ways to reduce the burden. An estimated 7.1 million cancer cases in 2022 could have been prevented — a striking number that highlights how many opportunities for early action are still being missed.

Simple steps can help prevent cancer:

  • Quit smoking
  • Limit alcohol intake
  • Get vaccinated against HPV
  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Stay physically active
Prevention plays a critical role in reducing both cancer incidence and mortality. Experts also stress the importance of early detection, especially in regions where awareness and screening remain limited.

The World Health Organization notes that although HPV vaccination is expanding globally, access remains uneven — particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where cervical cancer rates are highest. Expanding vaccine coverage, especially among adolescents, is seen as one of the most effective ways to reduce cervical cancer worldwide.

The Big Takeaway

Nearly 4 in 10 cancer cases may be preventable through changes in lifestyle, environment, and access to preventive care. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers account for a significant share of this burden.

By addressing key risk factors such as smoking, infections, and alcohol use, we can meaningfully reduce the global cancer burden.

The message is simple: cancer prevention begins with everyday choices. Small steps today can lower your risk tomorrow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can cancer really be prevented?

A: Yes. Research shows that up to 40% of cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors.

Q: What are the main causes of preventable cancers?

A: The leading causes include smoking, infections, alcohol use, obesity, and physical inactivity.

Q: Which cancers are most preventable?

A: Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers are among the most preventable types.

Q: Do lifestyle changes really reduce cancer risk?

A: Yes. Adopting healthy habits can significantly lower the risk of developing many cancers.

Q: Is cancer always genetic?

A: No. While genetics can play a role, many cancers are driven by lifestyle and environmental factors.


References:
  1. Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-026-04219-7)
  2. Four in ten cancer cases could be prevented globally - (https://www.who.int/news/item/03-02-2026-four-in-ten-cancer-cases-could-be-prevented-globally)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Are everyday habits quietly increasing your cancer risk?
7.1 million #Cancercases may have been avoided. Everyday risk factors like #smoking, #alcohol consumption, and untreated #infections are still fueling preventable cancers across the globe. #CancerPrevention #WHO #LungCancer #StomachCancer #CervicalCancer #HealthAwareness #MedIndia

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