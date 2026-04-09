Millions of Cancer Cases Are Linked to Preventable Risk Factors

Nearly 4 in 10 cancers may be preventable. Around 7.1 million cases worldwide are linked to smoking, infections, alcohol, and lifestyle risk.
- Nearly 40% of cancers are preventable with early awareness and action
- Smoking, infections, and alcohol are leading causes of preventable cancers
- Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers are highly preventable when detected early
Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention
Go to source). Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but new research offers a hopeful message: many cases may be preventable.
A global study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that around 7.1 million of the 18.7 million cancer cases diagnosed in 2022 were associated with risk factors that could potentially be avoided. In other words, nearly 37% of cancers may be preventable through greater awareness, prevention, and early action.
The research utilized data from 185 nations and 36 cancer types. It also looked at 30 risk factors, nine of which were infections that can cause cancer. Smoking (15%) is the most common cause, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol (3%).
Can Simple Lifestyle Changes Really Cut Your Cancer Risk?The research indicates that men are more impacted than women.
- About 45% of cancers in men can be stopped
- Only 30% of cancers in women can be stopped
- In men, smoking is responsible for 23% of preventable cancer cases, while in women, infections account for 11%.
- The most common types of cancer that can be avoided are lung, stomach, and cervical cancers.
“This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent,” said Dr. André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, and author of the study. “By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start.”
What Exactly Does "Preventable Cancer" Mean?These cancers are linked to risk factors that can be modified or controlled, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, infections, such as HPV, being overweight and not exercising, air pollution.
According to specialists, up to half of all cancers could be avoided if people made healthier choices and were more informed. This makes prevention one of the most powerful tools in cancer control (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Four in ten cancer cases could be prevented globally
Go to source).
Which Cancers Are Most Preventable?Not all cancers are equally preventable. Some have a much stronger link to avoidable risk factors than others. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers together account for nearly half of all preventable cancer cases, making them some of the most preventable cancers worldwide.
These cancers are strongly associated with well-established causes:
- Lung cancer is linked to smoking and air pollution
- Stomach cancer is linked to Helicobacter pylori infection
- Cervical cancer is linked to HPV infection
What Are the Top Causes Behind Preventable Cancer Cases?The study clearly highlights the major risk factors behind preventable cancers. Smoking is the leading contributor, accounting for 15% of total cancer cases.
Other significant risk factors include:
- Infections – 10%
- Alcohol – 3%
- In men, smoking alone accounts for nearly 23% of cancer cases.
- In women, infection-related cancers are more common.
- HPV is responsible for nearly all cervical cancer cases in women.
Why Prevention Matters More Than Ever?Cancer cases are rising globally, but prevention remains one of the most powerful ways to reduce the burden. An estimated 7.1 million cancer cases in 2022 could have been prevented — a striking number that highlights how many opportunities for early action are still being missed.
Simple steps can help prevent cancer:
- Quit smoking
- Limit alcohol intake
- Get vaccinated against HPV
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Stay physically active
The World Health Organization notes that although HPV vaccination is expanding globally, access remains uneven — particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where cervical cancer rates are highest. Expanding vaccine coverage, especially among adolescents, is seen as one of the most effective ways to reduce cervical cancer worldwide.
The Big TakeawayNearly 4 in 10 cancer cases may be preventable through changes in lifestyle, environment, and access to preventive care. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers account for a significant share of this burden.
By addressing key risk factors such as smoking, infections, and alcohol use, we can meaningfully reduce the global cancer burden.
The message is simple: cancer prevention begins with everyday choices. Small steps today can lower your risk tomorrow.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can cancer really be prevented?
A: Yes. Research shows that up to 40% of cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors.
Q: What are the main causes of preventable cancers?
A: The leading causes include smoking, infections, alcohol use, obesity, and physical inactivity.
Q: Which cancers are most preventable?
A: Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers are among the most preventable types.
Q: Do lifestyle changes really reduce cancer risk?
A: Yes. Adopting healthy habits can significantly lower the risk of developing many cancers.
Q: Is cancer always genetic?
A: No. While genetics can play a role, many cancers are driven by lifestyle and environmental factors.
References:
- Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-026-04219-7)
- Four in ten cancer cases could be prevented globally - (https://www.who.int/news/item/03-02-2026-four-in-ten-cancer-cases-could-be-prevented-globally)