Millions of Cancer Cases Are Linked to Preventable Risk Factors

Nearly 4 in 10 cancers may be preventable. Around 7.1 million cases worldwide are linked to smoking, infections, alcohol, and lifestyle risk.

Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention

Four in ten cancer cases could be prevented globally

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can cancer really be prevented?

A: Yes. Research shows that up to 40% of cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors.

Q: What are the main causes of preventable cancers?

A: The leading causes include smoking, infections, alcohol use, obesity, and physical inactivity.

Q: Which cancers are most preventable?

A: Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers are among the most preventable types.

Q: Do lifestyle changes really reduce cancer risk?

A: Yes. Adopting healthy habits can significantly lower the risk of developing many cancers.

Q: Is cancer always genetic?

A: No. While genetics can play a role, many cancers are driven by lifestyle and environmental factors.