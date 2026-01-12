Migraine Auras Explain Flashing Lights and Temporary Vision Loss

Flashing lights or brief vision loss during migraines are caused by reversible brain activity changes affecting the visual system.

Hemiplegic Migraine: Symptoms, Treatments and Advice For Managing Attacks

The Timeline of a Migraine Attack

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do migraines cause flashing lights or zigzag lines?

A: These happen because temporary electrical changes in the brain affect the areas responsible for vision.

Q: Are visual auras dangerous for the eyes?

A: They usually are not harmful and often disappear once normal blood flow returns.

Q: Can vision problems occur without a headache?

A: Yes, some people experience visual auras even without having a headache afterward.

Q: How long do migraine-related visual symptoms last?

A: Most visual changes last between ten and forty minutes.

Q: What should I do when visual symptoms start?

A: Resting in a dark, quiet place and staying hydrated can help ease discomfort.