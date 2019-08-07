Microvascular Disease Linked to Increased Risk of Leg Amputation

Narrowing of the microvasculature (small vessels) that carry blood to muscles and connective tissue may independently increase the risk of amputation of the lower limb, according to a recent study led by Joshua A. Beckman, M.D., professor of medicine and director of Vascular Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Typically microvessel disease is seen in diabetes causing diabetic retinopathy and nephropathy.

‘Microvascular disease in blood vessels of the eye (retinopathy) or kidney (nephropathy) may be markers of microvascular disease in other parts of the body as well. Patients suffering from both microvascular disease and peripheral arterial disease (narrowing of lower limb vessels) have the highest risk of amputation and need urgent interventions to prevent the same.’

"This study advances the idea that microvascular disease is a system-wide disorder rather than only affecting one part of the body."

Estimating Amputation Risk in Microvascular Disease and PAD The study included more than 125,000 veterans having either microvascular disease or



The key findings included: Those with the microvascular disease had 3.7 times higher risk of lower limb amputation, and included 18% of all amputations that occurred during the follow-up period

Participants with PAD had a 13.9 times more risk of lower limb amputation and included 22% of all amputations

Participants having both microvascular disease and PAD showed 23 times higher in the risk of lower limb amputation including 45% of all amputations during this period The findings of the study suggest therefore that persons having both microvascular disease and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) have the highest risk of lower limb amputation and require closer surveillance and appropriate interventions to save the limb.



"PAD (in the legs) has long been considered a sign that a patient likely also has narrowed arteries leading to the heart or brain. If a patient has PAD, they have a higher risk of other cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes," said Beckman.

What is Peripheral Arterial Disease? Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) involves constriction of arteries in the extremities away from the heart and usually affects the legs and smoking is a major risk factor

Patients with PAD complain of pain and muscle cramps while walking or climbing stairs (claudication) which is relieved by resting

PAD patients show an increased risk of heart disease and stroke

PAD is diagnosed by vascular ultrasound of the lower limb

Treatment includes stopping smoking, healthy diet and exercise, medical treatment and lastly surgery if these fail to relieve symptoms

Patients with PAD should be advised to seek immediate medical attention for ulcers or any trauma to lower limb since if these are not treated promptly, it can result in gangrene of the affected part necessitating amputation In summary, patients having the microvascular disease and peripheral arterial disease have a much higher risk of lower limb amputation and need close monitoring and appropriate interventions to prevent amputation.



