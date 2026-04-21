Microplastics From Everyday Items Lower Fertility, Here`s What to Do

Microplastics in daily items like tea bags, clothing, and takeaway cups may impact fertility by disrupting hormones and increasing chemical exposure.
- A single plastic tea bag releases 6 billion microplastics into your cup
- Microplastics found in 100 percent of human testicular tissue samples tested
- Tumble drying synthetic clothes releases over 500,000 microfibers into the air
Microplastics found in reproductive fluids
Go to source). Fertility specialist Dr. Phoebe Howells explains that these effects are linked to microplastics present in common daily products. Her remarks follow the release of Netflix’s documentary The Plastic Detox, which tracked six couples with unexplained fertility issues as they eliminated plastic exposure over three months.
By the end of the experiment, three couples conceived. Over the past 50 years, global fertility rates have declined by more than 50 percent. Dr. Howells acknowledges that fertility challenges arise from multiple complex causes but emphasizes that environmental chemical exposure, including microplastics, is becoming an important factor recognized by reproductive experts.
Microplastics and Fertility Health RisksDr. Howells, a reproductive medicine consultant with ten years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, notes that fertility discussions typically focus on age, nutrition, and lifestyle. However, she highlights a growing environmental concern that deserves more attention—microplastics.
Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters that shed from everyday items such as food packaging, clothing, and household products. These particles enter the body through food, water, air, and skin contact. Scientists have detected microplastics in human blood, lungs, breast milk, brain tissue, and even placental tissue (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Microplastic presence in dog and human testis and its potential association with sperm count and weights of testis and epididymis
Go to source).
Microplastics Detected in Follicular and Seminal FluidsA 2025 study presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology reported microplastics in 69 percent of follicular fluid samples from women undergoing fertility treatment and in 55 percent of seminal fluid samples from men.
Additionally, a 2024 study by the University of New Mexico found microplastics in 100 percent of human testicular tissue samples tested.
Dr. Howells, Co-Chief Medical Officer at OVUM, explains that many plastics contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as BPA, phthalates, and PFAS. These substances can mimic or block natural hormones.
In women, this may disrupt ovulation and menstrual cycles, while in men, it can impact sperm quality, count, and movement.
Plastic Chemicals Linked to Hormonal Imbalance and InflammationThese chemicals can imitate estrogen and testosterone and may trigger inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation can negatively affect the uterine environment, making it less receptive to pregnancy.
Although completely eliminating plastics is not possible, experts stress that reducing exposure is beneficial. Dr. Howells emphasizes that small, consistent lifestyle changes can help lower the overall chemical burden, which is a practical step for those trying to conceive.
Hidden Microplastics in Daily HabitsDr. Howells points out that many significant sources of microplastics are common items used daily without much thought. Making simple adjustments in routine habits can help reduce exposure.
- Check Your Tea Bags: Tea bags, especially pyramid-shaped ones, are often made from nylon or polyethylene terephthalate plastic rather than paper. When placed in hot water, they release billions of microplastic and nanoplastic particles. Research from McGill University found that a single plastic tea bag can release approximately 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics into one cup. Switching to loose-leaf tea with a metal infuser or plastic-free paper tea bags is recommended (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea
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- Ditch Takeaway Cups: Disposable coffee cups are typically lined with polyethylene plastic. Studies of 90 commercial cups found they released between 675 and 5,984 plastic particles per liter of liquid. The temperature of the drink at the moment it is poured into the cup plays a major role in particle release. Using reusable cups or ceramic mugs is a simple alternative.
- Opt for Wood: Plastic chopping boards shed microplastic particles during use, which can transfer directly to food. Each knife stroke releases small fragments. Wooden or bamboo boards provide a safer, long-term solution.
- Change Your Food Containers: Heating food in plastic containers, especially in microwaves, significantly increases microplastic release. Heat accelerates the shedding of particles into food. Switching to glass or ceramic containers is advised, particularly for heating purposes.
- Say No to Gum: Most chewing gum contains synthetic polymers, making it a source of microplastics. Research from the University of California, Los Angeles found that a single piece can release hundreds of microplastic particles, many within the first two minutes of chewing. Natural resin-based gum is suggested as an alternative.
- Go Natural: Approximately 70 percent of global clothing is made from synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon, acrylic, and elastane, all derived from plastic. These materials are common in gym wear. A single 15-minute tumble drying cycle can release over 500,000 microfibers into the air, which can be inhaled (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Microfibers Released into the Air from a Household Tumble Dryer
Go to source).
Dr. Howells advises choosing natural fibers like cotton, linen, and wool, using fiber-catching laundry bags, and air-drying clothes when possible to reduce exposure.
In conclusion, microplastics from everyday items like tea bags, takeaway coffee cups, plastic chopping boards, microwave containers, synthetic gym wear, and chewing gum can enter the body and disrupt reproductive hormones.
While it is impossible to eliminate all plastics, making small, meaningful swaps such as using glass containers, natural fiber clothing, wooden boards, and plastic-free tea bags can reduce the chemical burden on the body and potentially improve fertility outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can drinking tea from a bag affect fertility?
A: Yes, silky plastic tea bags release over 11 billion microplastic particles into one cup of hot tea, which can enter body and disrupt hormones.
Q: Are paper coffee cups safe for hot drinks?
A: No, paper cups have a thin plastic lining that sheds hundreds to thousands of plastic particles when hot liquid is poured in.
Q: Do gym leggings contain plastic?
A: Yes, around 70% of clothes including leggings are made from synthetic plastics like polyester and nylon, which release microfibers and absorbable chemicals.
Q: Is microwaving food in plastic containers dangerous?
A: Yes, heat dramatically accelerates microplastic release, causing plastic containers to shed particles directly into your food.
Q: Does chewing gum have plastic in it?
A: Most modern chewing gum is made from synthetic polymers, and a single piece can release hundreds of microplastic particles within two minutes of chewing.
References:
- Microplastics found in reproductive fluids - (https://sciencemediacentre.es/en/microplastics-found-reproductive-fluids)
- Microplastic presence in dog and human testis and its potential association with sperm count and weights of testis and epididymis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38745431/)
- Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31552738/)
- Microfibers Released into the Air from a Household Tumble Dryer - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.estlett.1c00911#)