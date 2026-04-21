Microplastics From Everyday Items Lower Fertility, Here`s What to Do

Microplastics in daily items like tea bags, clothing, and takeaway cups may impact fertility by disrupting hormones and increasing chemical exposure.

Microplastic presence in dog and human testis and its potential association with sperm count and weights of testis and epididymis

Microfibers Released into the Air from a Household Tumble Dryer

Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can drinking tea from a bag affect fertility?

A: Yes, silky plastic tea bags release over 11 billion microplastic particles into one cup of hot tea, which can enter body and disrupt hormones.

Q: Are paper coffee cups safe for hot drinks?

A: No, paper cups have a thin plastic lining that sheds hundreds to thousands of plastic particles when hot liquid is poured in.

Q: Do gym leggings contain plastic?

A: Yes, around 70% of clothes including leggings are made from synthetic plastics like polyester and nylon, which release microfibers and absorbable chemicals.

Q: Is microwaving food in plastic containers dangerous?

A: Yes, heat dramatically accelerates microplastic release, causing plastic containers to shed particles directly into your food.

Q: Does chewing gum have plastic in it?

A: Most modern chewing gum is made from synthetic polymers, and a single piece can release hundreds of microplastic particles within two minutes of chewing.