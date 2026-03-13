Menstrual Leave Policy Linked to Workplace Equity Concerns

Court observations and expert views suggest mandatory menstrual leave may affect workplace equity, supporting flexible alternatives instead.

'Mandating Menstrual Leave May Harm Women's Careers', Says Supreme Court; Asks Union To Consider Framing Policy

Dysmenorrhea among working women and its effect on their work productivity and activity impairment

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is menstrual leave necessary for all women?

A: No. Menstrual symptoms vary widely, and only some women experience severe discomfort requiring time off.

Q: What is dysmenorrhea?

A: Dysmenorrhea is painful menstruation that can interfere with daily activities in some women.

Q: Can mandatory menstrual leave affect employment?

A: Policy discussions suggest it may influence employer perceptions, though more research is needed.

Q: What alternatives are recommended instead of mandatory leave?

A: Flexible work options, remote work, and access to healthcare support are commonly suggested.

Q: When should menstrual symptoms be medically evaluated?

A: Women should consult a gynecologist if symptoms are severe, persistent, or associated with heavy bleeding or other complications.