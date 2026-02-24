Menstrual Cycle May Influence Sickle Cell Pain

Hormonal shifts across the menstrual cycle may influence inflammation patterns and pain severity in women with sickle cell disease.

C-reactive protein and the menstrual cycle in females with sickle cell disease

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the link between menstrual cycle phase and sickle cell disease inflammation?

A: Research shows CRP levels are significantly higher during the follicular phase compared to the luteal phase in women with sickle cell disease.

Q: How does C-reactive protein affect vaso-occlusive episodes in sickle cell disease?

A: Higher CRP levels are associated with increased inflammation, which is linked to more frequent and severe vaso-occlusive episodes.

Q: Does hydroxyurea change C-reactive protein levels in sickle cell disease?

A: The study found no significant difference in CRP levels between patients using hydroxyurea and those not using it.

Q: Why do women with sickle cell disease experience perimenstrual pain crises?

A: Cyclic increases in inflammatory markers such as CRP during the follicular phase may contribute to a higher risk of pain episodes around menstruation.