Menstrual Cycle Linked to Higher Calorie Intake

Research confirms calorie intake rises in the luteal phase due to hormonal fluctuations.

The Effect of the Menstrual Cycle on Energy Intake: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the menstrual cycle affect calorie intake?

A: Yes, research published in Nutrition Reviews found that women consumed an average of 168 more calories per day during the luteal phase compared with the follicular phase.

Q: Why is energy intake higher in the luteal phase?

A: Higher progesterone levels during the luteal phase are believed to stimulate appetite and increase energy needs.

Q: Is cycle-synced nutrition necessary for everyone?

A: Current evidence suggests flexibility is more effective than rigid phase-based dieting because responses vary between individuals.

Q: How much more do women eat during the luteal phase?

A: The systematic review reported an average increase of about 168 calories per day during the luteal phase.

Q: Can hormonal changes influence food cravings?

A: Yes, hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle can affect appetite, hunger signals, and food cravings.