Menstrual Cycle Linked to Higher Calorie Intake

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Feb 27 2026 10:28 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Research confirms calorie intake rises in the luteal phase due to hormonal fluctuations.

Highlights:
  • Women consumed an average of 168 more calories per day in the luteal phase
  • Hormonal shifts influence appetite and energy balance across the cycle
  • Experts support flexible, cycle-aware nutrition rather than rigid dieting
A systematic review published in Nutrition Reviews is shedding light on how the menstrual cycle affects energy intake, offering clarity on a topic that has long produced mixed findings. Researchers analyzed existing data to determine whether women naturally eat more during certain phases of their cycle and whether those differences are meaningful (1 Trusted Source
The Effect of the Menstrual Cycle on Energy Intake: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Go to source).
The review examined 15 datasets involving 330 healthy women aged 18 to 45 years with an average body mass index of 22.4. After screening more than 10,000 research papers, the researchers found a statistically significant pattern: women consumed an average of 168 more calories per day during the luteal phase compared with the follicular phase. The overall effect size moderately favored higher intake in the luteal phase, supporting the idea that hormonal shifts influence appetite.


Menstrual Cycle Phases and Energy Intake Differences

The menstrual cycle has two main nutritional comparison points in this study: the follicular phase, which begins after menstruation, and the luteal phase, which occurs after ovulation. Hormonal fluctuations, particularly rising progesterone in the luteal phase, are believed to influence hunger and food cravings.

According to the review, energy intake consistently trended higher during the luteal phase. Researchers suggest that this may be linked to elevated ovarian hormones and the body's natural tendency to maintain a neutral or positive energy balance during the second half of the cycle.


Hormonal Changes and Appetite Regulation Across the Cycle

The findings align with earlier research suggesting that reproductive hormones influence appetite regulation and metabolism. During the luteal phase, increased progesterone levels may stimulate hunger, while the follicular phase is often associated with relatively lower appetite.

While the difference of 168 calories per day may seem modest, over time it can influence energy balance. However, researchers emphasize that responses vary widely between individuals. Not every woman will experience noticeable appetite changes.


What the Research Means for Cycle-Synced Nutrition

The authors highlight that although the data show a clear trend, there were methodological inconsistencies across studies. Differences in how menstrual phases were identified and how food intake was measured may have influenced results.

This means that while phase-related appetite shifts are supported by evidence, rigid diet rules based solely on cycle phase may not be appropriate for everyone. Personalized awareness may be more practical than strict meal plans tied to specific days of the cycle.


Individual Variability in Menstrual Cycle Nutrition

One of the strongest messages from the review is the importance of recognizing individual variability. Some women may notice increased cravings or hunger before menstruation, while others may not experience significant changes at all.

The takeaway is not about restricting or forcing dietary changes, but about understanding that hormonal patterns can influence eating behavior. Recognizing these shifts may help women make informed, balanced choices rather than feeling confused or discouraged by natural appetite changes.

As research into female-specific physiology grows, studies like this bring needed attention to how the menstrual cycle intersects with nutrition. Awareness empowers better decisions and encourages more thoughtful approaches to health.

Pay attention to your body’s natural rhythms and respond with nourishment rather than restriction. Understanding your cycle can be a powerful step toward building a healthier and more compassionate relationship with food.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the menstrual cycle affect calorie intake?

A: Yes, research published in Nutrition Reviews found that women consumed an average of 168 more calories per day during the luteal phase compared with the follicular phase.

Q: Why is energy intake higher in the luteal phase?

A: Higher progesterone levels during the luteal phase are believed to stimulate appetite and increase energy needs.

Q: Is cycle-synced nutrition necessary for everyone?

A: Current evidence suggests flexibility is more effective than rigid phase-based dieting because responses vary between individuals.

Q: How much more do women eat during the luteal phase?

A: The systematic review reported an average increase of about 168 calories per day during the luteal phase.

Q: Can hormonal changes influence food cravings?

A: Yes, hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle can affect appetite, hunger signals, and food cravings.


Reference:
  1. The Effect of the Menstrual Cycle on Energy Intake: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis - (https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/83/3/e866/7713894)

