Melatonin in Coffee, Lentils, Beans, Rice May Improve Mood & Waistlines

Dietary melatonin from foods like coffee, beans, and rice was linked to lower obesity and depression.

The Content of Dietary Melatonin in 119 Food Items and Its Relationship With Chronic Diseases, Results of the CUME+ Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is dietary melatonin?

A: Melatonin is a natural hormone found in foods, and getting it through diet may help support mood and body weight.

Q: Which everyday foods gave the most melatonin?

A: Coffee, lentils and beans, and rice turned out to be the biggest contributors.

Q: Did higher melatonin intake really make a difference?

A: Yes, people with moderate melatonin intake were less likely to have obesity and depression.

Q: Was melatonin linked to diabetes or high blood pressure?

A: No clear connection was seen with hypertension, metabolic syndrome, or type 2 diabetes.

Q: Is more melatonin always better?

A: Not necessarily. The strongest benefits appeared at moderate intake levels, not the highest amounts.