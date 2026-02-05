Melatonin in Coffee, Lentils, Beans, Rice May Improve Mood & Waistlines

Dietary melatonin from foods like coffee, beans, and rice was linked to lower obesity and depression.
- Higher dietary melatonin intake was linked to lower obesity and depression
- Coffee, lentils and beans, and rice were the main contributors of melatonin
- No significant links were seen with hypertension, metabolic syndrome, or type 2 diabetes
The Content of Dietary Melatonin in 119 Food Items and Its Relationship With Chronic Diseases, Results of the CUME+ Study
Go to source). In the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, investigators evaluated melatonin levels in commonly consumed foods and examined how intake related to multiple health outcomes using cross-sectional data from a cohort of Brazilian university graduates.
Melatonin, present in both animal- and plant-based foods, has been associated with benefits for sleep, mood, and metabolic health across experimental, observational, and supplementation evidence. Although foods contain much lower melatonin than supplements, melatonin-rich diets can raise circulating levels within physiological ranges.
Prior evidence suggests that increasing melatonin through diet may deliver physiological doses that better match endogenous rhythms than pharmacological supplementation.
Dietary Melatonin as a Marker of Metabolic and Mood HealthGiven the growing burden of obesity, depression, and sleep disorders, dietary melatonin has been explored as an indicator of dietary patterns linked to these conditions rather than as a direct therapeutic approach.
Earlier observational and experimental evidence indicates protective effects of melatonin on inflammatory, metabolic, and neurobehavioral outcomes. Observational findings also show inverse associations with liver cancer incidence and all-cause mortality.
Despite this, few investigations have directly assessed habitual dietary melatonin intake or its links with chronic conditions in adults.
In this work, melatonin concentrations in foods were analyzed alongside their relationships with several health outcomes. Participants came from the Cohort of Universities of Minas Gerais (CUME+), an open, prospective cohort designed to examine how dietary patterns and nutrition transition influence noncommunicable diseases.
Food Frequency Questionnaire and Dietary Melatonin EstimationThe baseline questionnaire was delivered in two sections, with the first capturing sociodemographics, clinical history, lifestyle factors, anthropometrics, and morbidity.
The second section included a food frequency questionnaire along with questions on dietary habits, supplement use, and cooking practices. Nutrient intake was calculated using food composition tables, while dietary melatonin values were derived from published sources and adjusted for total energy intake.
Clinical Definitions for Obesity, Depression, and Sleep ApneaMeasured outcomes included obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, sleep duration, dyslipidemia, and depression.
Obesity was defined as a body mass index of at least 30 kilograms per square meter. Depression and obstructive sleep apnea were identified through self-reported medical diagnoses. Dyslipidemia was defined by at least one abnormal lipid value: total cholesterol at or above 200 milligrams per deciliter, triglycerides at or above 150 milligrams per deciliter, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol below 40 milligrams per deciliter (or below 50 milligrams per deciliter for females), or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol at or above 130 milligrams per deciliter.
Metabolic syndrome required central obesity plus any two of the following: elevated triglycerides or treatment, reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol or treatment, increased blood pressure or antihypertensive treatment, and elevated fasting plasma glucose or a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
Blood Pressure, Glucose Status, and Sleep Duration CategoriesHypertension was defined by medication use, physician diagnosis, systolic blood pressure of at least 140 millimeters of mercury, or diastolic blood pressure of at least 90 millimeters of mercury. Type 2 diabetes was identified through self-report or physician diagnosis, use of antidiabetic medication, or fasting plasma glucose of at least 126 milligrams per deciliter. Sleep duration was categorized as short when below 7 hours per day and normal at 7 hours or more per day.
Associations between dietary melatonin intake and outcomes were estimated using logistic and Poisson regression models, with adjustments for age, sex, family income, binge drinking, smoking, screen time, physical activity, medication use, and sleep duration.
A total of 8,320 participants were included, with a mean age of 35.9 years. Most were female and nonsmokers, and nearly one-third reported short sleep duration. Dyslipidemia, depression, obesity, and hypertension emerged as the most prevalent conditions.
Melatonin values were available for 119 of the 144 foods listed in the food frequency questionnaire, ranging from 0 to 169.9 nanograms per gram. Average daily melatonin intake reached 25,554.7 nanograms and was significantly higher in males than in females.
Melatonin-Rich Foods and Their Nutritional AssociationsCoffee, lentils and beans, and rice contributed the largest shares of dietary melatonin. Higher melatonin intake coincided with lower consumption of protein, cholesterol, and saturated and monounsaturated fats, alongside higher intake of fiber and carbohydrates.
No meaningful associations were detected between dietary melatonin and obstructive sleep apnea, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, or type 2 diabetes.
Inverse Links With Obesity and DepressionBy contrast, dietary melatonin showed inverse associations with obesity and depression. Participants consuming between 14,900 and 34,400 nanograms per day were less likely to have obesity, while those consuming between 14,900 and 25,000 nanograms per day were less likely to report depression. The strongest relationships appeared in intermediate intake quintiles rather than at the highest levels.
Overall, dietary melatonin intake correlated with lower odds of obesity and depression in this population, with no significant associations observed for other chronic conditions or sleep duration.
Potential Roles of Dietary Melatonin in Metabolic and Mood RegulationTaken together, these results align with hypotheses that dietary melatonin may contribute to metabolic and neurobehavioral regulation, potentially through anti-inflammatory pathways.
However, because the design was cross-sectional, causality cannot be established. Additional experimental and longitudinal work is needed to validate these associations and clarify the underlying mechanisms.
To sum up, higher dietary melatonin intake was associated with reduced obesity and depression, while showing no significant connections with several other chronic conditions. Although these findings point to a potential role for food-based melatonin in metabolic and mood regulation, further long-term and experimental work is needed to confirm causality and explain how these effects occur.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is dietary melatonin?
A: Melatonin is a natural hormone found in foods, and getting it through diet may help support mood and body weight.
Q: Which everyday foods gave the most melatonin?
A: Coffee, lentils and beans, and rice turned out to be the biggest contributors.
Q: Did higher melatonin intake really make a difference?
A: Yes, people with moderate melatonin intake were less likely to have obesity and depression.
Q: Was melatonin linked to diabetes or high blood pressure?
A: No clear connection was seen with hypertension, metabolic syndrome, or type 2 diabetes.
Q: Is more melatonin always better?
A: Not necessarily. The strongest benefits appeared at moderate intake levels, not the highest amounts.
Reference:
- The Content of Dietary Melatonin in 119 Food Items and Its Relationship With Chronic Diseases, Results of the CUME+ Study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jhn.70193)