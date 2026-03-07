Mediterranean Diet Associated With Lower Asthma Risk

Adults who closely follow the Mediterranean diet may have a lower risk of developing asthma later in life, according to a long-term study tracking diet and respiratory health.

Association Between Mediterranean Diet and the Incidence of Adult-Onset Asthma in the SUN Project: A Spanish Prospective Cohort Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can the Mediterranean diet reduce the risk of adult-onset asthma?

A: Research from the SUN Project found that adults with the highest adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a significantly lower risk of developing adult-onset asthma compared with those with the lowest adherence.

Q: What is the Mediterranean Diet Score used in asthma research?

A: The Mediterranean Diet Score is a scale from 0 to 9 used by researchers to measure how closely individuals follow the Mediterranean dietary pattern.

Q: How long did the SUN Project study Mediterranean diet and asthma risk?

A: Participants in the SUN Project were followed for an average of 12.8 years to evaluate whether adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with asthma incidence.

Q: How common was adult-onset asthma in the SUN Project study?

A: Among 17,127 adults who had no airway disease at baseline, 302 participants reported a new diagnosis of asthma during the follow-up period.

Q: What foods are included in the Mediterranean diet pattern studied in asthma research?

A: The Mediterranean diet emphasises fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish and olive oil while limiting red and processed meat consumption.