Mediterranean Diet Associated With Lower Asthma Risk

Adults who closely follow the Mediterranean diet may have a lower risk of developing asthma later in life, according to a long-term study tracking diet and respiratory health.
- Strong Mediterranean diet adherence was associated with lower incidence of adult-onset asthma
- Researchers tracked long-term dietary patterns in more than 17,000 adults over 12 years
- Findings suggest everyday food choices may influence respiratory health in adulthood
Association Between Mediterranean Diet and the Incidence of Adult-Onset Asthma in the SUN Project: A Spanish Prospective Cohort Study
Researchers measured adherence to the Mediterranean diet using the Mediterranean Diet Score (MDS) ranging from 0 to 9. Participants with the highest adherence (MDS ≥7) had a significantly lower risk of developing asthma compared with those with the lowest adherence (MDS ≤2).
The study indicates a meaningful inverse association between diet adherence and asthma incidence.
Mediterranean Diet Pattern and Asthma RiskThe Mediterranean diet is characterised by frequent consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish and olive oil, with lower intake of red and processed meats. Rather than focusing on individual foods, the study evaluated the overall dietary pattern using the Mediterranean Diet Score.
Researchers assessed participants’ eating habits through a validated food frequency questionnaire at baseline and again after 10 years. This allowed them to observe long-term diet patterns rather than short-term dietary changes.
As the study authors conclude, "Greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with a lower incidence of asthma in adults.” The finding highlights how everyday eating habits may influence respiratory health over time.
How Adult-Onset Asthma May Appear in Daily LifeAsthma is often thought of as a childhood condition, yet adult-onset asthma can develop gradually later in life. Symptoms may start quietly. Someone who has never had breathing issues may notice shortness of breath while climbing stairs or walking quickly to catch a bus.
For others, the first signs may appear at night. A persistent cough during sleep or mild wheezing after physical activity might seem easy to dismiss at first. Because the symptoms can be subtle, many people may not immediately recognise them as signs of airway inflammation.
The study specifically tracked individuals who had no airway disease at the beginning, allowing researchers to observe how asthma developed over time in otherwise healthy adults.
Why Diet Patterns May Matter for Respiratory HealthThe researchers analysed the data using multivariable repeated-measurement models while adjusting for potential confounding factors. This approach allowed them to examine whether adherence to the Mediterranean diet was independently associated with asthma risk.
The Mediterranean diet is widely studied for its links to anti-inflammatory dietary patterns and cardiometabolic health. By examining the entire dietary pattern rather than isolated nutrients, the study offers a broader perspective on how food choices may influence long-term respiratory outcomes.
These findings also highlight the role of modifiable lifestyle factors. While asthma has multiple causes, including genetics and environmental triggers, diet represents one area where individuals may have some control.
Why These Findings Matter in Everyday LifeFood choices often feel routine. Breakfast, lunch and dinner come and go without much reflection. Yet over the years, these repeated choices form patterns that shape long-term health.
This research suggests that consistent dietary habits may influence more than weight or heart health. The way people eat over decades may also affect respiratory well-being, including the likelihood of developing asthma later in adulthood.
For individuals thinking about long-term health, the findings offer a reminder that everyday habits can quietly accumulate into meaningful health outcomes.
A Long-Term View of PreventionThe strength of the SUN Project lies in its long follow-up and large participant group. Tracking more than seventeen thousand adults for over a decade allowed researchers to detect meaningful associations between Mediterranean diet adherence and the development of asthma.
The findings do not suggest that diet alone determines whether asthma will occur. However, they highlight how sustained dietary patterns may contribute to healthier lungs over time.
Viewed through a preventive health lens, the study reinforces an important idea. Long-term well-being is often shaped by small, repeated choices that gradually influence how the body responds to inflammation and disease.
Everyday meals can become quiet acts of long-term care. Choosing nourishing dietary patterns today may help support healthier breathing and stronger well-being in the years ahead. Small changes in how we eat can ripple outward into healthier lives for families and communities.
