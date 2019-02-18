Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Should Be Far Away From Kid's Areas

Parents in the U.S are concerned about the location of dispensaries that sell medical marijuana near children's areas such as schools and day care centers

Marijuana is generally considered an illicit drug with potential for abuse and addiction and can affect the brain function both short term and in the long term

Medical marijuana, i.e. prescribing marijuana for medical conditions is now legal in most parts of the U.S but there are no established policies and guidelines to regulate the location or operation of such pharmacies

No marijuana dispensaries should be allowed near children's areas such as schools, playgrounds or daycare centers, say most parents in the US, according to a recent national poll conducted by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan. This follows the recent legalization of marijuana for medical use in many parts of the U.S.