Matcha Intake Linked to Reduced Sneezing in Allergic Rhinitis

Matcha tea reduced sneezing frequency in a mouse model of allergic rhinitis by suppressing neuronal activity in the brainstem sneezing center.
- Matcha reduced sneezing frequency in mice with allergic rhinitis
- Sneezing suppression linked to decreased brainstem neuronal activation
- No measurable changes seen in IgE or major immune allergy pathways
New experimental research suggests that matcha tea, a powdered form of green tea rich in biologically active compounds, may influence sneezing responses linked to allergic rhinitis through effects on neural pathways involved in the sneezing reflex.
Experimental Study Investigates Matcha in Allergic RhinitisThe findings were reported in the peer-reviewed journal npj Science of Food. Researchers conducted a controlled laboratory experiment using a murine model of allergic rhinitis, which is commonly used to replicate hay fever-like symptoms in animals.
In this study, mice sensitized to develop allergic rhinitis were given oral matcha tea two to three times per week for more than five weeks. To examine short-term effects, an additional dose of matcha was administered approximately 30 minutes before allergen exposure.
After allergen stimulation, investigators counted the number of sneezing episodes as an indicator of symptom severity. Mice that received matcha treatment demonstrated significantly fewer sneezing episodes compared with untreated control animals.
Histamine exposure increases sneezing in allergic rhinitis models. However, this response was noticeably attenuated in matcha-treated mice, suggesting that compounds in matcha may influence mechanisms involved in the sneezing reflex.
Neuronal Activity in the Brainstem Sneezing CenterTo explore how matcha affected sneezing responses, the researchers examined neuronal activity in the ventral spinal trigeminal nucleus caudalis, a region of the brainstem that processes sensory signals from the nasal cavity and helps coordinate the sneezing reflex.
The investigators measured expression of the c-Fos gene, a molecular marker widely used to identify neuronal activation following strong sensory stimulation.
When allergic rhinitis symptoms were triggered in untreated mice, c-Fos expression increased markedly in this brainstem region, indicating activation of the neural pathways responsible for sneezing. In contrast, mice receiving matcha showed significantly reduced c-Fos expression, with levels approaching those observed under normal conditions.
These results suggest that matcha may suppress sneezing by reducing neuronal activation in the brainstem reflex pathway rather than by directly suppressing immune responses.
Limited Effect on Core Immune Allergy PathwaysResearchers also evaluated immune markers typically associated with allergic reactions. These included Immunoglobulin E (IgE), mast cells, and T lymphocytes, which play key roles in allergic inflammation.
In classical allergic responses, IgE antibodies bind to mast cells and trigger the release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators that cause symptoms such as sneezing and nasal irritation.
Interestingly, matcha administration did not significantly change these immune markers. IgE related responses, mast cell activity, and T cell mediated immune processes remained largely unchanged in the treated animals.
This observation indicates that the reduced sneezing response observed in the study may primarily involve neural regulation of the sneezing reflex rather than direct modification of immune signaling.
TakeawayMatcha is produced from shade grown green tea leaves that are dried and finely ground into powder, providing concentrated levels of polyphenols, catechins, and amino acids such as L-theanine. These compounds have previously been associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
The current experimental research demonstrates that oral matcha intake reduced sneezing responses in a mouse model of allergic rhinitis by suppressing neuronal activation in the brainstem sneezing center. However, the findings come from an animal study, and the results cannot yet be directly applied to humans.
Further clinical research involving people with allergic rhinitis will be necessary to determine whether matcha consumption could influence allergy symptoms. Until such evidence is available, matcha should be viewed as an area of ongoing nutritional research rather than a confirmed therapy for allergic rhinitis.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can matcha tea help reduce sneezing from allergies?
A: Experimental animal research suggests matcha may reduce sneezing by influencing neural pathways involved in the sneezing reflex. Human studies are required before confirming this effect.
Q: What causes sneezing in allergic rhinitis?
A: Sneezing occurs when allergens trigger immune reactions that release histamine and stimulate sensory nerves inside the nasal passages.
Q: Which compounds in matcha may affect allergy symptoms?
A: Matcha contains catechins, polyphenols, and amino acids such as L-theanine, which may influence inflammation and neural signaling.
Q: Can matcha replace allergy medications?
A: No. Antihistamines and nasal corticosteroids remain the standard treatment for allergic rhinitis. Dietary approaches may only complement medical care.
Q: Which doctor should I consult for allergic rhinitis?
A: People with persistent symptoms should consult an allergist, immunologist, or an ENT specialist for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Reference:
- Matcha alleviates sneezing response in a murine model of allergic rhinitis - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41538-026-00777-9)
Source-Medindia