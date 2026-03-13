Matcha Intake Linked to Reduced Sneezing in Allergic Rhinitis

Matcha tea reduced sneezing frequency in a mouse model of allergic rhinitis by suppressing neuronal activity in the brainstem sneezing center.

Highlights: Matcha reduced sneezing frequency in mice with allergic rhinitis

Sneezing suppression linked to decreased brainstem neuronal activation

No measurable changes seen in IgE or major immune allergy pathways

Experimental Study Investigates Matcha in Allergic Rhinitis

Neuronal Activity in the Brainstem Sneezing Center

Limited Effect on Core Immune Allergy Pathways

Takeaway

Allergic rhinitis, often called hay fever, affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide and commonly causes repeated sneezing, nasal congestion, and itching after exposure to allergens such as pollen or dust mites. Standard treatments include antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and allergen avoidance ().New experimental research suggests that, a powdered form of green tea rich in biologically active compounds, may influence sneezing responses linked to allergic rhinitis through effects on neural pathways involved in the sneezing reflex.The findings were reported in the peer-reviewed journal. Researchers conducted a controlled laboratory experiment using a, which is commonly used to replicate hay fever-like symptoms in animals.In this study, mice sensitized to develop allergic rhinitis were given. To examine short-term effects, an additional dose of matcha was administered approximatelyAfter allergen stimulation, investigators counted the number of sneezing episodes as an indicator of symptom severity. Mice that received matcha treatment demonstratedcompared with untreated control animals.Histamine exposure increases sneezing in allergic rhinitis models. However, this response was noticeably attenuated in matcha-treated mice, suggesting that compounds in matcha may influence mechanisms involved in the sneezing reflex.To explore how matcha affected sneezing responses, the researchers examined neuronal activity in theand helps coordinate the sneezing reflex.The investigators measured expression of thefollowing strong sensory stimulation.When allergic rhinitis symptoms were triggered in untreated mice, c-Fos expression increased markedly in this brainstem region, indicating activation of the neural pathways responsible for sneezing. In contrast, mice receiving matcha showed significantly reduced c-Fos expression, with levels approaching those observed under normal conditions.These results suggest thatrather than by directly suppressing immune responses.Researchers also evaluated immune markers typically associated with allergic reactions. These included, and, which play key roles in allergic inflammation.In classical allergic responses, IgE antibodies bind to mast cells and trigger the release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators that cause symptoms such as sneezing and nasal irritation.Interestingly, matcha administration did not significantly change these immune markers. IgE related responses, mast cell activity, and T cell mediated immune processes remained largely unchanged in the treated animals.This observation indicates that the reduced sneezing response observed in the study may primarily involverather than direct modification of immune signaling.Matcha is produced from shade grown green tea leaves that are dried and finely ground into powder, providing concentrated levels of polyphenols, catechins, and amino acids such as L-theanine. These compounds have previously been associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.The current experimental research demonstrates that oral matcha intake reduced sneezing responses in a mouse model of allergic rhinitis by suppressing neuronal activation in the brainstem sneezing center. However, the findings come from an animal study, and the results cannot yet be directly applied to humans.Further clinical research involving people with allergic rhinitis will be necessary to determine whether matcha consumption could influence allergy symptoms. Until such evidence is available, matcha should be viewed as an area of ongoing nutritional research rather than a confirmed therapy for allergic rhinitis.Source-Medindia