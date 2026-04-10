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Masculine Depression Linked to Higher Mental Burden

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 10 2026 4:26 PM

Externalizing depression symptoms identified using MDRS-22 are associated with higher psychological burden, a 2026 study reports.

Masculine Depression Linked to Higher Mental Burden
Highlights:
  • High masculine depression scores (measured using MDRS-22) linked to greater psychological distress (p < 0.001)
  • Masculine depression includes externalizing symptoms such as anger, substance use, and emotional suppression
  • Similar masculine depression patterns observed in both men and women
Depression may not always present as sadness.
A 2026 case-control study involving 163 depressed inpatients and 176 healthy controls found that individuals with higher scores on the Male Depression Risk Scale (MDRS-22) had significantly greater psychological distress across multiple domains (B = 0.107, p < 0.001) (1 Trusted Source
Masculine depression and acute mental health burden

Go to source).

These findings suggest that depression expressed through behaviors such as anger, substance use, and risk-taking may be linked to a higher overall mental health burden.


Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Externalizing Symptoms in Depression

Masculine depression describes a pattern of depression in which distress is expressed through externalizing symptoms such as anger, aggression, irritability, emotional suppression, and substance use, rather than typical low mood.

This pattern is often linked to behavioral tendencies such as self-reliance and reluctance to seek help, which can contribute to under recognition and delayed diagnosis.

Unlike traditional presentations that emphasize sadness and withdrawal, masculine depression reflects outward behavioral responses to psychological distress. These symptoms may be overlooked in routine clinical assessments, further contributing to under recognition.


Depression Screening Test
Depression Screening Test
Online Depression Screening Test tells if you have mild or chronic depression based on your depression symptoms. Learn how to deal with depression by using this self-assessment calculator.

What Is Male Depression Risk Scale (MDRS-22)?

The Male Depression Risk Scale (MDRS-22) is a validated 22-item screening tool used to identify externalizing depressive symptoms over the past month.

It captures behavioral and physical indicators that may not be detected using conventional depression screening tools.

Core domains assessed by MDRS-22:

Domain Description
Substance Use Alcohol and drug-related coping behaviors
Anger & Aggression Irritability and aggressive reactions
Risk-taking Impulsive or unsafe actions
Emotional Suppression Difficulty expressing emotions
Somatic Symptoms Physical complaints such as headaches and body pain
Avoidant Coping Reluctance to seek help

MDRS-22 scoring instructions: Participants rate how often each experience occurred over the past month. MDRS-22 items:

No. Statement
1 I bottled up my negative feelings
2 I covered up my difficulties
3 I drank more alcohol than usual
4 I drove dangerously or aggressively
5 I had more heartburn than usual
6 I had regular headaches
7 I had stomach pains
8 I had to work things out by myself
9 I had unexplained aches and pains
10 I needed alcohol to help me unwind
11 I needed to have easy access to alcohol
12 I overreacted to situations with aggressive behavior
13 I sought out drugs
14 I stopped caring about the consequences of my actions
15 I stopped feeling so bad while drinking
16 I stopped feeling so bad while drinking
17 I tried to ignore feeling down
18 I used drugs to cope
19 I verbally lashed out at others without being provoked
20 I was verbally aggressive to others
21 It was difficult to manage my anger
22 Using drugs provided temporary relief

MDRS-22 score interpretation:

Total Score Risk Level
0 – 31 Low risk
32 – 50 Elevated risk
51 – 86 High risk
87 or higher Extreme risk

Note: This tool is for educational purposes and not a standalone diagnostic method. Individuals with concerning symptoms should consult a qualified mental health professional.
Quiz on Depression
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Study Design and Key Findings

This case-control study included adults from Germany, with 44 percent female participants. Depression severity was assessed using validated instruments, including the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised and Beck Depression Inventory-II. Key findings included: Higher MDRS-22 scores were associated with increased overall psychological distress (p < 0.001). Significant elevations were observed in:
  • Somatization (B = 0.075)
  • Anger-hostility (B = 0.077)
  • Paranoid ideation (B = 0.060)
  • Psychoticism (B = 0.066)
These associations were not influenced by biological sex, indicating similar symptom patterns in both men and women.

Why These Symptoms Matter Clinically

Externalizing symptoms are clinically important because they may increase health risks and delay care. Individuals with these patterns may not recognize their symptoms as depression.

These symptoms are associated with:
  • Higher substance misuse
  • Reduced help-seeking behavior
  • Greater overall psychiatric burden
Early recognition may support more accurate diagnosis and timely intervention.

Study Limitations and Context

The findings should be interpreted with caution. The study was conducted in an inpatient population, which may limit how broadly the results apply to the general community. Individuals who do not seek care, particularly those with externalizing symptoms, may be underrepresented. In addition, the cross-sectional design means the results show associations rather than cause-and-effect relationships.

What This Means for Mental Health Care

Masculine depression represents an underrecognized presentation of depression linked to higher psychological distress.

Identifying externalizing symptoms using tools such as the MDRS-22 may improve detection and support more comprehensive mental health care in both men and women.

References:
  1. Masculine depression and acute mental health burden - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-44727-7)
  2. Assessing age invariance of the Male Depression Risk Scale-22 in younger and older adult males - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38940683/)


Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
#MasculineDepression, a form of #Depression expressed through anger and #SubstanceUse, may signal a higher #MentalHealth burden and often goes unrecognized. #mentalhealthawareness #psychiatry #mensHealth #emotionalhealth #medindia

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