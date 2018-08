Making Universal Donor O Group Blood From Other Groups

The findings of the study will be presented at the 256th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS), the world's largest scientific society in August 2018. The meet features more than 10,000 presentations on diverse science topics."We have been particularly interested in enzymes that allow us to remove the A or B antigens from red blood cells," Stephen Withers says. "If you can remove those antigens, which are just simple sugars, then you can convert A or B to O blood."The current study was undertaken to look for answers to overcome serious shortage of blood such as occurred during the recent raging storms along the U.S. East Coast, prompting the Red Cross to issue an urgent call for blood donations Easy availability of O group universal donor blood in such situations could help save several hundred lives.Previous studies have been unsuccessful in finding efficient selective enzymes that are also safe and economical in achieving this.Says Withers, "This is a way of getting that genetic information out of the environment and into the laboratory setting and then screening for the activity we are interested in".This is because A and B antigens found on the red blood cells of persons with A and B group blood respectively are in fact simple sugars. Removal of these antigens from the red blood cells will cause the blood to lose the A or B group antigens and become O group."I am optimistic that we have a very interesting candidate to adjust donated blood to a common type," Withers says. "Of course, it will have to go through lots of clinical trials to make sure that it doesn't have any adverse consequences, but it is looking very promising."There are 4 blood groups namely A, B, AB and O. Red blood cells of persons with A, B and AB blood group have A, B and both A and B antigens respectively on their surface. O group persons have no antigens on their red cells.If persons with A, B or O group receive mismatched blood, they can develop potentially fatal transfusion reaction. AB group persons can however receive A,B and O blood and are termed universal recipients (since they have both A and B antigens and will not develop a transfusion reaction).Since O group blood does not have any antigens on its red cells, it cannot induce an immune system mediated transfusion reaction in the recipient and is termed universal donor blood and can be safely given to persons having other blood groups, especially in an emergency.In conclusion, should the gut bacterial enzymes prove to be a safe, effective and a cheap way to convert donated blood to universal group O blood, and become approved for clinical use, it could solve the problems of shortage of lifesaving blood and be a game changer in managing medical emergencies in future