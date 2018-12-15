Making Dialysis More Equitable and Sustainable

Resources available for preventive care and cost-saving dialysis options are underutilized in most countries

Countries with higher GDP are able to spend more on dialysis care

Low-income countries are unable to meet the demand of all patients who require dialysis due to the high volume associated with lack of dialysis units

One in 10 people on this planet have some degree of kidney problem and this incidence is rising around the world. Patients with irreversible kidney damage require renal replacement therapy or RRT is the recommended course of treatment to replace the normal blood filtering function of the kidney. RRT includes kidney transplantation and dialysis - hemodialysis or peritoneal. Of these, transplantation, which involves implanting a healthy donor kidney, is viewed as the most favorable life-extending treatments available as it provides a better quality of life and survival chances to the patients. Dialysis, on the other hand, is a temporary measure to artificially sustain the kidney functions in most patients until they are able to receive a transplant.