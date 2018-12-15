Making Dialysis More Equitable and Sustainable

Highlights:
- Resources available for preventive care and cost-saving
dialysis options are underutilized in most countries
- Countries with higher GDP are able to spend more on
dialysis care
- Low-income countries are
unable to meet the demand of all patients
who require dialysis due to the
high volume associated with lack of dialysis units
One
in 10 people on this planet have some degree of kidney problem and this
incidence is rising around the world. Patients with irreversible kidney damage require renal replacement
therapy or RRT is the recommended
course of treatment to replace the normal blood filtering function of the
kidney. RRT includes kidney transplantation and dialysis - hemodialysis or
peritoneal. Of these, transplantation, which involves implanting a healthy
donor kidney, is viewed as the most favorable life-extending treatments
available as it provides a better quality of life
and survival chances to the patients. Dialysis, on the other hand, is a
temporary measure to artificially sustain the kidney functions in most patients
until they are able to receive a transplant.
The Cost Factor
Among
patients receiving RRT treatments worldwide, those undergoing dialysis are
greater in number owing to lack of organ donors and shortcomings in
infrastructure to consider the transplantation option. Dialysis
also
becomes the choice of treatment for those who are not fit to undergo
transplantation. As the number of patients requiring RRTs grows in number, the
corresponding healthcare costs involved have also significantly increased. In-center
hemodialysis inside a hospital is the highly preferred option by patients from
most countries, whereas peritoneal dialysis and dialysis at home are not very
popular choices.
‘Dialysis should be made more accessible for patients, with adequate reimbursements from governments, whose main focus should be on optimal usage of resources.’
Every
country has opted its own reimbursement systems in order to meet the rising
demand of its population. They are working on ways to provide superior
healthcare and achieve good health outcomes while being able to minimize the
cost involved in doing so. A dialysis
reimbursement package may cover a range of components including drugs,
physician charges, laboratory services and equipment costs.
Comprehensive
assessments of how different countries across the globe have been adapting
schemes to reimburse the dialysis care costs of their population remains an
understudied area. On the other hand, data relating to average dialysis costs
incurred by various nations has been extensively published. A research team
from University Hospital Ghent, Belgium has attempted a comparative study to
understand how various countries fare in optimally using their resources for
dialysis care reimbursement.
The Study Design
A
team of researchers led by Arjan van der Tol, MD, PhD and Raymond Vanholder,
MD, PhD has been able to collect data from around 90 countries to understand
the government expenditures involved in both hemodialysis and peritoneal
dialysis. Nephrologists from these countries were the respondents to a survey
the team used. They were able to source data to evaluate the costs,
reimbursement criteria, incentives for self-care dialysis, the
prevalence of dialysis and programmes preventing progression
to chronic kidney disease that these governments have.
Findings of the Study
The
research team made some interesting findings which would be published in an
upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of
the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN):
- 81 countries of the 90 that responded to the survey,
provide reimbursement for maintenance dialysis
- Governments with higher GDP have higher absolute
expenditure for dialysis
- High-income countries were found to spend higher
absolute amounts on dialysis; despite this, the percent of their total
healthcare budget towards dialysis expenditure was still lower in
comparison to low and middle-income countries
- In contrast, the absolute amounts that low-income counties
spend on dialysis reimbursement were inadequate to meet the needs of all
patients
- And more importantly, the study also noted underutilization of funds that were
available to prevent
progression to chronic kidney disease and cost-saving dialysis options.
Dr.
van der Tol was quoted saying "worldwide, we need better initiatives to improve
care of patients with kidney failure
with a focus on improving access to
transplantation, increasing provision of prevention strategies to reduce the
need of kidney replacement therapy, implementing cheaper ways to provide
dialysis services to patients in need, and improving the quality of supportive
renal care for end-stage kidney disease that does not involve dialysis." Edwina
Brown, DM, FRCP of the Hammersmith Hospital, London, in an accompanying article
observed that "the environmental tapestry influencing dialysis modality
distribution is much more complex than simply government policy or
reimbursement" while on the topic of restricting dialysis costs.
This
study has the potential to make way for countries to revisit their dialysis
reimbursement policies to make them more effective and control their
government's healthcare expenditure at the same time. It may also help certain
countries consider dialysis modalities like home hemodialysis, moving beyond
the conventional ones which might contribute to the quality of life while being economical as well. In the end, countries need to also spend more resources on prevention of kidney disease.
