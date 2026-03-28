Low Testosterone Linked to Prostate Cancer Risk

A new study suggests low testosterone levels may be linked to a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer progression in men being closely monitored.

Low Testosterone Levels and Grade Group Progression Among Localized Prostate Cancer Patients on Active Surveillance: A Retrospective Cohort Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is active surveillance in prostate cancer?

A: It is a monitoring approach where doctors track cancer closely instead of starting immediate treatment.

Q: Does low testosterone cause prostate cancer?

A: No. This study suggests it may be linked to progression, not the cause.

Q: Why is this finding important?

A: It may help identify patients at higher risk of aggressive disease.

Q: Should testosterone levels be tested regularly?

A: Doctors may consider it as part of overall monitoring, depending on the case.

Q: Can this change treatment decisions?

A: In the future, it may help guide when to start treatment or increase monitoring.