Low Testosterone Linked to Prostate Cancer Risk

A new study suggests low testosterone levels may be linked to a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer progression in men being closely monitored.
- Low testosterone may increase the risk of aggressive prostate cancer progression
- No strong link was seen with mild disease worsening
- Hormone levels could help guide monitoring and treatment decisions
Low Testosterone Levels and Grade Group Progression Among Localized Prostate Cancer Patients on Active Surveillance: A Retrospective Cohort Study
Go to source) A recent study published in the Journal of Urology suggests that testosterone levels may offer an important clue.
How Testosterone Levels Were Linked to Cancer ProgressionResearchers analyzed data from 924 men with prostate cancer who were being closely monitored under active surveillance. The average age of participants was around 63 years, and they were followed for nearly four years.
At the start of the study, about 29% of the men had low testosterone levels (300 ng/dL or lower). The researchers wanted to understand whether low testosterone was linked to worsening of cancer over time. To do this, they looked at two types of progression:
- Moderate progression, where cancer became slightly more advanced
- Aggressive progression, where cancer became significantly more severe
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Cancer Progression Stage
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Link With Low Testosterone
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Mild progression (Grade 2)
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No significant link
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Aggressive progression (Grade 3 or higher)
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Higher risk (+61%)
This suggests that low testosterone may specifically signal more serious disease changes, not early ones.
Why Lower Testosterone Was Linked to Worse Outcomes
Testosterone is often thought to fuel prostate cancer growth. But this study suggests something more complex. As Dr. Justin R. Gregg explained: "Part of the idea was to evaluate if men’s testosterone levels at baseline were linked to tumors getting worse over time."
Interestingly, lower testosterone levels were linked to worse outcomes, not better.
This challenges earlier assumptions and highlights how hormone levels may behave differently in real-life clinical settings.
If confirmed in future studies, testosterone testing could become a simple and affordable tool to:
- identify higher-risk patients
- decide how often monitoring is needed
- guide treatment timing
While the findings are important, some questions remain:
- The exact biological reason is still unclear
- The study was retrospective (based on past data)
- More future studies are needed to confirm results
What This Means for Men With Prostate CancerThis study does not mean low testosterone causes cancer. However, it suggests: Hormone levels may act as a warning signal for disease progression. Men under active surveillance may benefit from:
- regular monitoring
- discussing hormone levels with their doctor
- understanding their individual risk
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is active surveillance in prostate cancer?
A: It is a monitoring approach where doctors track cancer closely instead of starting immediate treatment.
Q: Does low testosterone cause prostate cancer?
A: No. This study suggests it may be linked to progression, not the cause.
Q: Why is this finding important?
A: It may help identify patients at higher risk of aggressive disease.
Q: Should testosterone levels be tested regularly?
A: Doctors may consider it as part of overall monitoring, depending on the case.
Q: Can this change treatment decisions?
A: In the future, it may help guide when to start treatment or increase monitoring.
Reference:
- Low Testosterone Levels and Grade Group Progression Among Localized Prostate Cancer Patients on Active Surveillance: A Retrospective Cohort Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41662578/)
Source-Medindia