Low Birthweight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk in Young Adults

A Swedish cohort study finds low birthweight is associated with higher stroke risk in young adults, independent of BMI and gestational age.

Highlights: Low birthweight linked to 21% higher overall stroke risk

27% increased risk seen for intracerebral hemorrhage

Risk independent of BMI and gestational age

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European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026



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Large Swedish Cohort Tracks Stroke Risk Over Decades

1,624 ischemic stroke (IS) cases

cases 588 intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) cases

Higher Stroke Risk Observed with Lower Birthweight

21% higher risk of overall stroke

Increased risk for ischemic stroke

27% higher risk of intracerebral hemorrhage

Women had an 18% higher risk

Men had a 23% higher risk

Possible Biological Links Between Birthweight and Stroke

Development of blood vessels and vascular structure

Long-term metabolic regulation

Inflammatory processes linked to vascular disease

Limitations and Context of the Findings

Observational design does not establish causality

Lifestyle factors such as smoking and diet were not fully accounted for

Findings are based on a Swedish population and may not apply globally

What These Findings Mean for Long-Term Stroke Risk

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Does low birthweight cause stroke later in life? A: No, this study shows an association, not a direct cause. Other factors also influence stroke risk. Q: Is stroke common in young adults with low birthweight? A: No, stroke remains relatively uncommon in young adults, even among those with lower birthweight. Q: Does adult weight affect this risk? A: In this study, the association between birthweight and stroke risk was independent of adult BMI. Q: What types of strokes were linked to low birthweight? A: Both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage showed increased risk. Q: Who should assess stroke risk? A: A neurologist or general physician can evaluate stroke risk based on multiple individual factors.

European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026 - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1122396)

A largeinvolving 768,931 individuals in Sweden found that those withhad a 21% higher risk of stroke in early adulthood, including a 27% higher risk of. The study recorded 2,252 stroke events at a mean age of 36 years and found that the association remained independent ofand gestational age, highlighting a potential long-term impact of early-life factors on).This observational cohort study included 420,173 men and 348,758 women born between 1973 and 1982 and followed them until December 2022 using national health registers.A total of 2,252 first-time stroke events were identified:These events occurred at relatively young ages, reflecting early adult stroke risk rather than late-life disease.Individuals with birthweight below the median of 3.5 kg showed a consistent increase in stroke risk across outcomes.Key findings include:Sex-specific analysis showed similar patterns:Importantly,was not associated with stroke risk, reinforcing that birthweight may act as an independent early-life marker.The study did not directly examine mechanisms, but several explanations are biologically plausible.Low birthweight may reflect suboptimal fetal growth conditions that can influence:These early adaptations may persist into adulthood and contribute to increased vulnerability to. However, these mechanisms remain theoretical and require further research.The authors note several limitations:Additionally, the relatively low number of stroke events reflects that stroke risk remains low in younger adults, even though relative risk differences were observed.This large cohort study suggests thatis associated with an increased risk of stroke in early adulthood, independent of BMI and gestational age. While the findings do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship, they highlight the potential importance of early-life health in shaping long-term neurological outcomes. Birthweight may serve as one of several factors in understanding stroke risk alongside established lifestyle and medical contributors.Source-Medindia