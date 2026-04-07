Low Birthweight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk in Young Adults

A Swedish cohort study finds low birthweight is associated with higher stroke risk in young adults, independent of BMI and gestational age.
- Low birthweight linked to 21% higher overall stroke risk
- 27% increased risk seen for intracerebral hemorrhage
- Risk independent of BMI and gestational age
European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026
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Large Swedish Cohort Tracks Stroke Risk Over DecadesThis observational cohort study included 420,173 men and 348,758 women born between 1973 and 1982 and followed them until December 2022 using national health registers.
A total of 2,252 first-time stroke events were identified:
- 1,624 ischemic stroke (IS) cases
- 588 intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) cases
Higher Stroke Risk Observed with Lower BirthweightIndividuals with birthweight below the median of 3.5 kg showed a consistent increase in stroke risk across outcomes.
Key findings include:
- 21% higher risk of overall stroke
- Increased risk for ischemic stroke
- 27% higher risk of intracerebral hemorrhage
- Women had an 18% higher risk
- Men had a 23% higher risk
Possible Biological Links Between Birthweight and StrokeThe study did not directly examine mechanisms, but several explanations are biologically plausible.
Low birthweight may reflect suboptimal fetal growth conditions that can influence:
- Development of blood vessels and vascular structure
- Long-term metabolic regulation
- Inflammatory processes linked to vascular disease
Limitations and Context of the FindingsThe authors note several limitations:
- Observational design does not establish causality
- Lifestyle factors such as smoking and diet were not fully accounted for
- Findings are based on a Swedish population and may not apply globally
What These Findings Mean for Long-Term Stroke RiskThis large cohort study suggests that low birthweight is associated with an increased risk of stroke in early adulthood, independent of BMI and gestational age. While the findings do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship, they highlight the potential importance of early-life health in shaping long-term neurological outcomes. Birthweight may serve as one of several factors in understanding stroke risk alongside established lifestyle and medical contributors.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does low birthweight cause stroke later in life?
A: No, this study shows an association, not a direct cause. Other factors also influence stroke risk.
Q: Is stroke common in young adults with low birthweight?
A: No, stroke remains relatively uncommon in young adults, even among those with lower birthweight.
Q: Does adult weight affect this risk?
A: In this study, the association between birthweight and stroke risk was independent of adult BMI.
Q: What types of strokes were linked to low birthweight?
A: Both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage showed increased risk.
Q: Who should assess stroke risk?
A: A neurologist or general physician can evaluate stroke risk based on multiple individual factors.
Reference:
- European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026 - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1122396)
Source-Medindia