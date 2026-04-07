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Low Birthweight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk in Young Adults

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Apr 7 2026 3:47 PM

A Swedish cohort study finds low birthweight is associated with higher stroke risk in young adults, independent of BMI and gestational age.

Low Birthweight Linked to Higher Stroke Risk in Young Adults
Highlights:
  • Low birthweight linked to 21% higher overall stroke risk
  • 27% increased risk seen for intracerebral hemorrhage
  • Risk independent of BMI and gestational age
A large population-based cohort study involving 768,931 individuals in Sweden found that those with low birthweight had a 21% higher risk of stroke in early adulthood, including a 27% higher risk of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). The study recorded 2,252 stroke events at a mean age of 36 years and found that the association remained independent of body mass index (BMI) and gestational age, highlighting a potential long-term impact of early-life factors on cerebrovascular risk (1 Trusted Source
European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026

Go to source).

Low Birth Weight Tied to Heart Disease Risk
Low Birth Weight Tied to Heart Disease Risk
Low birth weight (LBW) can affect your heart health and put you at a higher risk of developing chronic health conditions such as heart disease later in life.

Large Swedish Cohort Tracks Stroke Risk Over Decades

This observational cohort study included 420,173 men and 348,758 women born between 1973 and 1982 and followed them until December 2022 using national health registers.

A total of 2,252 first-time stroke events were identified:
  • 1,624 ischemic stroke (IS) cases
  • 588 intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) cases
These events occurred at relatively young ages, reflecting early adult stroke risk rather than late-life disease.


Low Birth Weight Babies Suffer Significant Health Compromise
Low Birth Weight Babies Suffer Significant Health Compromise
Low Birth Weight (LBW) infants suffer significant perinatal compromise. LBW is a key issue in public health, especially for developing countries.

Higher Stroke Risk Observed with Lower Birthweight

Individuals with birthweight below the median of 3.5 kg showed a consistent increase in stroke risk across outcomes.

Key findings include:
  • 21% higher risk of overall stroke
  • Increased risk for ischemic stroke
  • 27% higher risk of intracerebral hemorrhage
Sex-specific analysis showed similar patterns:
  • Women had an 18% higher risk
  • Men had a 23% higher risk
Importantly, gestational age was not associated with stroke risk, reinforcing that birthweight may act as an independent early-life marker.


Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy
Women With Low Birth Weight at Higher Risk for Hypertension During Pregnancy
Women who were born underweight are at risk for hypertension or blood pressure during their pregnancy and this may be passed on to the next generation.

Possible Biological Links Between Birthweight and Stroke

The study did not directly examine mechanisms, but several explanations are biologically plausible.

Low birthweight may reflect suboptimal fetal growth conditions that can influence:
  • Development of blood vessels and vascular structure
  • Long-term metabolic regulation
  • Inflammatory processes linked to vascular disease
These early adaptations may persist into adulthood and contribute to increased vulnerability to stroke. However, these mechanisms remain theoretical and require further research.


Link Between Low Birth Weight and Obesity - New Research
Link Between Low Birth Weight and Obesity - New Research
Recent study conducted by researchers at Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute increases the understanding of the association between fetal development and obesity risk in later life.

Limitations and Context of the Findings

The authors note several limitations:
  • Observational design does not establish causality
  • Lifestyle factors such as smoking and diet were not fully accounted for
  • Findings are based on a Swedish population and may not apply globally
Additionally, the relatively low number of stroke events reflects that stroke risk remains low in younger adults, even though relative risk differences were observed.

What These Findings Mean for Long-Term Stroke Risk

This large cohort study suggests that low birthweight is associated with an increased risk of stroke in early adulthood, independent of BMI and gestational age. While the findings do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship, they highlight the potential importance of early-life health in shaping long-term neurological outcomes. Birthweight may serve as one of several factors in understanding stroke risk alongside established lifestyle and medical contributors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does low birthweight cause stroke later in life?

A: No, this study shows an association, not a direct cause. Other factors also influence stroke risk.

Q: Is stroke common in young adults with low birthweight?

A: No, stroke remains relatively uncommon in young adults, even among those with lower birthweight.

Q: Does adult weight affect this risk?

A: In this study, the association between birthweight and stroke risk was independent of adult BMI.

Q: What types of strokes were linked to low birthweight?

A: Both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage showed increased risk.

Q: Who should assess stroke risk?

A: A neurologist or general physician can evaluate stroke risk based on multiple individual factors.


Reference:
  1. European Association for the Study of Obesity. Birthweight and Early Adult Stroke Risk. 2026 - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1122396)

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TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Lower birthweight may raise stroke risk decades later, even if adult weight is normal. #strokerisk #birthweight #brainhealth #medindia

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