Long-term Treatment With Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer’s

Two-month old TgCRND8 AD mice and nontransgenic littermates were randomized into groups which received food supplemented with 5 mg/g of dabigatran etexilate (BIBR 1048) or placebo. Both drug and placebo were provided by Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany. The mice were treated till they were 30 weeks old.The mice were then sacrificed at 30 to 60 weeks and blood and brain tissue were collected for histology and immunohistochemistry.The mice treated with dabigatran showed positive improvement with prevention of memory decline , improved blood flow in the cerebral area and reduction of toxic fibrin deposits in the brain.This study proved that long term use of dabigatran can prevent cognitive decline, improve cerebral blood flow, reduce amyloid deposits and reduce neuroinflammation. Dabigatran actually inhibited thrombin and excessive deposition of fibrin in the brain thereby preserving blood flow, facilitating oxygen and rich nutrient delivery to the brain. The results open up a new field to study how this can be translated to therapeutic benefits for Alzheimer's patients.Source: Medindia