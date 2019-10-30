Last Updated on October 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM

Long-term Treatment With Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer’s

‘A research study published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology indicates how a common blood thinner, Dabigatran can stall the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease in mouse models.’ Read More..

