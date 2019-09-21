Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Highlights:
- Living kidney donors have a higher risk of developing
hypertension than non-donors
- It is very important for kidney donors to control
their blood pressure
- This will avoid complications such as reduced
kidney function and subsequent kidney failure
Living kidney
donors are at a higher risk of developing hypertension, compared to non-donors,
reveals a new study conducted by physicians at the Johns Hopkins University.
Since hypertension can have deleterious effects on kidney function, it should
be controlled in individuals who are kidney donors.
The study,
published in the Clinical Journal of
the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN)
, was led by Dr. Dorry L. Segev, MD, PhD, who
is the
Marjory K. and Thomas Pozefsky Professor of Surgery and Epidemiology, the
Associate Vice-Chair in the Department of Surgery and the Founder and Director
of the Epidemiology Research Group in Organ Transplantation (ERGOT) at Johns
Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA.
‘Living kidney donors are more likely to develop hypertension than non-donors. High blood pressure must be controlled in kidney donors to reduce the risk of complications such as kidney failure.’
Key Features of the Study
The main features
of the study are highlighted below:
- 1,295 living kidney donors and 8,233 healthy
non-donors were included in the study
- The two groups were compared to establish whether
living kidney donation was linked to a higher risk
of hypertension and subsequent kidney failure
- Prevalence hypertension in participants of different
races at the 15-year mark are indicated below:
- 8 percent of White non-donors developed
hypertension
- 9 percent of Black non-donors developed
hypertension
- 23 percent of White donors developed hypertension
- 42 percent of Black donors developed hypertension
- Kidney donation was linked to a 19 percent higher
risk of developing hypertension after 6 years of follow-up
- Association between kidney donation and hypertension
didn't vary with race
- Kidney function deteriorated over time in White and
Black non-donors, which fell sharply if hypertension developed
- Kidney function improved over time in White and
Black kidney donors, which reached a plateau if hypertension developed
Implications of the Study - Expert OpinionThe paper
was accompanied by an editorial entitled: Is hypertension
following donor nephrectomy cause for elevated living donor
kidney function concern?. The editorial was written by Dr. William S. Asch, MD, PhD, who
is an Associate Professor Term and Director of Pre-Transplant Operations at
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA. He indicated: "The
study findings have the potential to shift the public and media's
perception of the safety of living kidney donation especially
when coupled with the earlier reports already indicating an increased risk of
end stage renal
disease (ESRD) in living donors."
Concluding Remarks
The authors of
the paper concluded: "Further work is
needed to identify opportunities and best practices for preventing,
recognizing, and managing hypertension in living kidney donors."
Reference :
- Self-Reported Incident Hypertension and Long-Term Kidney Function in Living Kidney Donors Compared with Healthy Non-donors - (https://doi.org/10.2215/CJN.04020419)
