Lithium levels tied to Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Low brain lithium levels appear to worsen Alzheimer’s disease pathology, while lithium orotate shows promise in reversing cognitive decline.

Lithium: A Missing Mineral That Could be Worsening Alzheimer's

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What role does lithium play in the brain?

A: Lithium helps support healthy brain cells, memory, and communication between neurons.

Q: How is lithium linked to Alzheimer's disease?

A: Lower lithium levels have been found in brain areas affected by memory loss, especially where harmful protein plaques build up.

Q: Can lithium improve memory loss?

A: In animal studies, certain forms of lithium helped reduce brain damage and improve memory.

Q: Should people take lithium supplements for brain health?

A: More human studies are needed, and lithium should not be taken without medical guidance.