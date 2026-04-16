Life After a Heart Attack: The Role of Gut Microbes and Diet in Healing

Gut bacteria and everyday food choices may play a quiet but powerful role in heart healing after a heart attack.

The gut-heart dialogue: an epigenetic perspective on myocardial infarction

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the gut heart connection in myocardial infarction recovery?

A: It refers to how gut microbes produce metabolites that influence heart healing through biological and epigenetic pathways.

Q: How do dietary fibers help heart recovery after a heart attack?

A: Dietary fibers are converted by gut bacteria into short-chain fatty acids, which may support inflammation control and cardiac repair.

Q: What role do polyphenols play in heart health microbiome function?

A: Polyphenols are transformed into bioactive compounds that can influence metabolism and gene regulation in the heart.

Q: What are epigenetic changes in heart disease recovery?

A: They are changes in gene activity, such as DNA methylation and histone modification, that affect how the heart heals without altering DNA.

Q: Can probiotics support myocardial infarction recovery?

A: The review suggests probiotics and postbiotics may help improve the gut environment and support heart healing processes.