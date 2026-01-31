Lepodisiran: Single Dose Reduces Genetic Heart Disease Risk by 94%

A new drug, lepodisiran, dramatically reduces lipoprotein(a), a major genetic driver of heart attacks and strokes, with effects lasting nearly a year from just one dose.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is lepodisiran used for?

A: It is designed to lower lipoprotein(a), a genetic risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Q: Was the treatment safe?

A: No major safety concerns were reported, with only mild injection site reactions in some patients.

Q: How long do the effects of a single dose last?

A: A single injection reduced lipoprotein(a) levels by an average of 94% for 180 days, with effects measurable a full year later.

Q: Who should get tested for high lipoprotein(a)?

A: Individuals with a personal or family history of heart disease should speak to their doctor about getting a simple blood test for Lp(a).