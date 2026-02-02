REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Late Nights, Heavy Hearts: Study Links Staying Up to Heart Risk

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Feb 2 2026 4:24 PM

Large population data show habitual late sleepers have poorer cardiovascular health and up to 16 percent higher risk of heart attack and stroke than average sleepers.

Late Nights, Heavy Hearts: Study Links Staying Up to Heart Risk
Highlights:
  • Night owls showed markedly poorer overall cardiovascular health scores
  • Late sleepers had about 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke
  • Smoking, diet quality, and short sleep explained much of the excess risk
Sleep timing has emerged as an overlooked determinant of cardiovascular wellbeing. Many adults naturally prefer late bedtimes and late mornings, often described as night owls. New large scale evidence now suggests that this pattern is associated with poorer heart health and a higher likelihood of serious cardiovascular events (1 Trusted Source
Chronotype, Life's Essential 8, and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease: A Prospective Cohort Study in UK Biobank

Go to source).
Researchers analyzed data from more than 320,000 middle aged and older adults followed for nearly 14 years. Participants self identified their sleep timing preference, known as chronotype, and were classified as morning type, intermediate, or evening type.

Cardiovascular health was evaluated using the American Heart Association framework called Life’s Essential 8, which scores eight domains including diet quality, physical activity, sleep duration, nicotine exposure, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol levels, and body mass index.


Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

How Does Sleep Timing Affect Heart Disease Risk?

Compared with intermediate sleepers, individuals with an evening chronotype had significantly poorer cardiovascular profiles across multiple Life’s Essential 8 components. The prevalence of low overall heart health scores was almost 80 percent higher in night owls. During long term follow up, this group also experienced roughly a 16 percent increased risk of a first heart attack or stroke after accounting for age and sex.

Women appeared particularly affected, with stronger associations between late sleep timing and adverse cardiovascular scores. The findings suggest that bedtime preference is not simply a harmless personality trait but may reflect broader behavioral patterns that influence long term heart health.


Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Getting asleep between 10:00 and 11:00 pm is found as an ideal time to lower the risk of evolving heart disease when compared to later or earlier sleep times.

What Is Chronotype and Circadian Rhythm?

Chronotype is shaped by the body’s internal biological clock, or circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep wake cycles, hormone secretion, metabolism, and blood pressure. When this rhythm is misaligned with work schedules or social demands, sleep becomes irregular or shortened. Such disruption has been linked in previous research to obesity, insulin resistance, and hypertension, all well-known cardiovascular risk factors.


Getting a Good Night’s Sleep can Reduce Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke
Getting a Good Night’s Sleep can Reduce Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke
Are you a good sleeper? Having a good night’s sleep can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. So, get enough sleep to preserve heart health.

Which Habits Drive Higher Cardiovascular Risk in Night Owls?

Detailed analyses showed that evening types were more likely to smoke, consume poorer quality diets, and obtain inadequate or inconsistent sleep. When these lifestyle factors were considered, a large proportion of the excess cardiovascular risk was explained. This indicates that sleep timing itself may act as a marker for clusters of behaviors that together damage the heart.


Quiz on Healthy Heart
Quiz on Healthy Heart
Heart disease is a major killer worldwide in spite of major strides in the medical field in terms of research, diagnosis, treatment and pharmacology. HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer’s disease are vying for popular attention these days and people tend to ...

Can Changing Sleep Patterns Improve Heart Health?

Investigators emphasized that being a night owl does not doom someone to heart disease. Many contributors to the observed risk are modifiable. Quitting smoking, improving diet quality, exercising regularly, and maintaining consistent sleep duration can all raise Life’s Essential 8 scores and potentially offset vulnerabilities linked to late bedtimes.

Regularly staying up late is associated with poorer cardiovascular health and a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, largely because of linked lifestyle habits. Aligning sleep schedules with healthier daily routines may represent a simple but powerful strategy to protect the heart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does staying up late directly cause heart disease?

A: Late sleep timing is not proven to directly cause heart disease, but it is strongly linked to behaviors that increase cardiovascular risk.

Q: How much higher is the risk for night owls?

A: Habitual late sleepers showed about a 16 percent higher risk of first heart attack or stroke over long term follow up.

Q: Can improving sleep habits reduce heart risk?

A: Yes. Consistent sleep, better diet, regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco can substantially improve cardiovascular health scores.

Q: Are women more affected by late sleep timing?

A: Data suggest the association between evening chronotype and poor heart health is stronger in women.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for heart and sleep concerns?

A: A cardiologist can assess cardiovascular risk, while a sleep medicine specialist can evaluate circadian rhythm related problems.


Reference:
  1. Chronotype, Life’s Essential 8, and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease: A Prospective Cohort Study in UK Biobank - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.125.044189)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Staying up late may silently strain your #HeartHealth because habitual #NightOwls showed poorer cardiovascular scores and higher #HeartAttack and #Stroke risk. #sleeptiming #circadianrhythm #healthyheart #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
View All

⬆️