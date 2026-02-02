Late Nights, Heavy Hearts: Study Links Staying Up to Heart Risk

Large population data show habitual late sleepers have poorer cardiovascular health and up to 16 percent higher risk of heart attack and stroke than average sleepers.
- Night owls showed markedly poorer overall cardiovascular health scores
- Late sleepers had about 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke
- Smoking, diet quality, and short sleep explained much of the excess risk
Go to source). Researchers analyzed data from more than 320,000 middle aged and older adults followed for nearly 14 years. Participants self identified their sleep timing preference, known as chronotype, and were classified as morning type, intermediate, or evening type.
Cardiovascular health was evaluated using the American Heart Association framework called Life’s Essential 8, which scores eight domains including diet quality, physical activity, sleep duration, nicotine exposure, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol levels, and body mass index.
How Does Sleep Timing Affect Heart Disease Risk?Compared with intermediate sleepers, individuals with an evening chronotype had significantly poorer cardiovascular profiles across multiple Life’s Essential 8 components. The prevalence of low overall heart health scores was almost 80 percent higher in night owls. During long term follow up, this group also experienced roughly a 16 percent increased risk of a first heart attack or stroke after accounting for age and sex.
Women appeared particularly affected, with stronger associations between late sleep timing and adverse cardiovascular scores. The findings suggest that bedtime preference is not simply a harmless personality trait but may reflect broader behavioral patterns that influence long term heart health.
What Is Chronotype and Circadian Rhythm?Chronotype is shaped by the body’s internal biological clock, or circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep wake cycles, hormone secretion, metabolism, and blood pressure. When this rhythm is misaligned with work schedules or social demands, sleep becomes irregular or shortened. Such disruption has been linked in previous research to obesity, insulin resistance, and hypertension, all well-known cardiovascular risk factors.
Which Habits Drive Higher Cardiovascular Risk in Night Owls?Detailed analyses showed that evening types were more likely to smoke, consume poorer quality diets, and obtain inadequate or inconsistent sleep. When these lifestyle factors were considered, a large proportion of the excess cardiovascular risk was explained. This indicates that sleep timing itself may act as a marker for clusters of behaviors that together damage the heart.
Can Changing Sleep Patterns Improve Heart Health?Investigators emphasized that being a night owl does not doom someone to heart disease. Many contributors to the observed risk are modifiable. Quitting smoking, improving diet quality, exercising regularly, and maintaining consistent sleep duration can all raise Life’s Essential 8 scores and potentially offset vulnerabilities linked to late bedtimes.
Regularly staying up late is associated with poorer cardiovascular health and a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, largely because of linked lifestyle habits. Aligning sleep schedules with healthier daily routines may represent a simple but powerful strategy to protect the heart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does staying up late directly cause heart disease?
A: Late sleep timing is not proven to directly cause heart disease, but it is strongly linked to behaviors that increase cardiovascular risk.
Q: How much higher is the risk for night owls?
A: Habitual late sleepers showed about a 16 percent higher risk of first heart attack or stroke over long term follow up.
Q: Can improving sleep habits reduce heart risk?
A: Yes. Consistent sleep, better diet, regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco can substantially improve cardiovascular health scores.
Q: Are women more affected by late sleep timing?
A: Data suggest the association between evening chronotype and poor heart health is stronger in women.
Q: Which specialist should I consult for heart and sleep concerns?
A: A cardiologist can assess cardiovascular risk, while a sleep medicine specialist can evaluate circadian rhythm related problems.
