Late Nights, Heavy Hearts: Study Links Staying Up to Heart Risk

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Does staying up late directly cause heart disease? A: Late sleep timing is not proven to directly cause heart disease, but it is strongly linked to behaviors that increase cardiovascular risk. Q: How much higher is the risk for night owls? A: Habitual late sleepers showed about a 16 percent higher risk of first heart attack or stroke over long term follow up. Q: Can improving sleep habits reduce heart risk? A: Yes. Consistent sleep, better diet, regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco can substantially improve cardiovascular health scores. Q: Are women more affected by late sleep timing? A: Data suggest the association between evening chronotype and poor heart health is stronger in women. Q: Which specialist should I consult for heart and sleep concerns? A: A cardiologist can assess cardiovascular risk, while a sleep medicine specialist can evaluate circadian rhythm related problems.

. Many adults naturally prefer late bedtimes and late mornings, often described as night owls. New large scale evidence now suggests that this).Researchers analyzed data from more than 320,000 middle aged and older adults followed for nearly 14 years. Participants self identified their, and were classified as morning type, intermediate, or evening type.Cardiovascular health was evaluated using the American Heart Association framework calledCompared with intermediate sleepers,. The prevalence of low overall heart health scores was almost 80 percent higher in night owls. During long term follow up, this group also experienced roughly a 16 percent increased risk of a first heart attack or stroke after accounting for age and sex.. The findings suggest that bedtime preference is not simply a harmless personality trait but may reflect broader behavioral patterns that influence long term heart health.Chronotype is shaped by the body’s internal biological clock, or, which regulates sleep wake cycles, hormone secretion, metabolism, and blood pressure. When this rhythm is misaligned with work schedules or social demands, sleep becomes irregular or shortened. Such disruption has been linked in previous research to obesity, insulin resistance, and hypertension, all well-known cardiovascular risk factors.Detailed analyses showed that. When these lifestyle factors were considered, a large proportion of the excess cardiovascular risk was explained. This indicates that sleep timing itself may act as a marker for clusters of behaviors that together damage the heart.Investigators emphasized that being a night owl does not doom someone to heart disease. Many contributors to the observed risk are modifiable. Quitting smoking, improving diet quality, exercising regularly, and maintaining consistent sleep duration can all raise Life’s Essential 8 scores and potentially offset vulnerabilities linked to late bedtimes.Regularly staying up late is associated with poorer cardiovascular health and a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, largely because of linked lifestyle habits.Source-Medindia