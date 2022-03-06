About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The role of dinner timing in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is limited
  • To explore more, a new study examined the associations between dinner timing and the risk of mortality from stroke, coronary heart disease, and cardiovascular disease
  • It suggests that having irregular dinner timing was associated with an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke mortality

The time at which you have your dinner can impact your overall health in ways that you may not have imagined. You might know that eating late at night can lead to weight gain, sleep disturbances, and indigestion. But did you know that having your dinner late can also raise your risk of stroke?

Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
A new study published in the journal Nutrients found that having irregular dinner timing beyond 8 pm could increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke mortality.

This is How You Might Catch Hemorrhagic Stroke

Hemorrhagic strokes make up about 13% of stroke cases. They are caused by the rupturing of the weakened blood vessel and bleeding into the surrounding brain. This accumulation of blood compresses the surrounding brain tissue (1 Trusted Source
Hemorrhagic Stroke (Bleeds)

Go to source).

Uncontrolled high blood pressure and trauma (such as a car accident) are the most common risk factors for hemorrhagic stroke. This shows stroke is preventable if one knows what lifestyle changes need to be followed. However, risk factors like trauma are not modifiable. Therefore, knowing the symptoms and following a healthy lifestyle could help as preventive measures.
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Face drooping to one side, inability to smile or speak, weakness in the arms, sudden numbness on one side of the body, nausea, vomiting, sudden severe headache, loss of memory, dizziness, and sudden loss of consciousness are the warning signs of stroke one must be aware of (2 Trusted Source
Hemorrhagic Stroke

Go to source).

It is important to give immediate medical support to a patient in case of a stroke as it can cause long-term damage if the brain is deprived of oxygen for too long.

How Meal Timings Can Raise The Risk Of A Deadly Stroke?

To explore more about the role of lifestyle in stroke, researchers examined the associations between dinner timing and risks of mortality from stroke, coronary heart disease, and total cardiovascular diseases.

They categorized participants into three groups: the early dinner group (before 8 pm), the irregular dinner group (time irregular), and the late dinner group (after 8 pm).

Those who consumed their dinner at irregular times had an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke mortality. No significant association was found between dinner timing and the risk of mortality from other types of strokes, such as an ischaemic stroke (3 Trusted Source
Supper Timing and Cardiovascular Mortality: The Japan Collaborative Cohort Study

Go to source).

There was also no evidence to suggest a link between meal timing and coronary heart disease or cardiovascular disease risk.

The explanation behind this finding is that irregular dinner time leads to irregular hormonal secretion, which may affect both blood sugar and blood pressure levels. And as we know blood pressure levels are linked to acute hemorrhagic strokes.

It is well known that blood pressure may rise post-dinner. So, if you have dinner too close to mealtime, then the food is not very well metabolized. It leads to rising blood sugar and increased deposition of fat, which may also affect the stroke risk.

What Is The Right Time To Eat Dinner For Avoiding Stroke Risk?

It is generally advised that you take dinner before 8 pm for an overall healthy lifestyle. Give at least a gap of an hour or so before sleeping.

You can also do light exercises before you go to sleep which leads to better regulation of your blood sugar level. It is the blood pressure and carbohydrate metabolism that helps to prevent the risk of stroke (4 Trusted Source
Stroke

Go to source).

Doctors also recommend not to immediately go sleep after meals which would help streamline the hormonal secretion and nerve transmitter balance which has a significant role in maintaining the blood pressure, blood sugar level, and sleep.

Most strokes happen in the middle of the night or early morning. So, there is a significant possibility that altering the timing of your dinner could be a very inexpensive way of controlling the stroke.

References :
  1. What is Hemorrhagic Stroke? - (https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/types-of-stroke/hemorrhagic-strokes-bleeds)
  2. Hemorrhagic Stroke - (https://www.mountsinai.org/locations/cerebrovascular-center/conditions/stroke/hemorrhagic-stroke)
  3. Supper Timing and Cardiovascular Mortality: The Japan Collaborative Cohort Study - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/10/3389/htm)
  4. Stroke - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/Stroke/symptoms-causes/syc-20350113)


Source: Medindia
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling

