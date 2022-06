Know Your Stroke Risk With Your Dinner Time

The time at which you have your dinner can impact your overall health in ways that you may not have imagined. You might know that eating late at night can lead to weight gain, sleep disturbances, and indigestion. But did you know that having your dinner late can also raise your risk of stroke?

‘Irregular dinner time leads to irregular hormonal secretion, which affects blood sugar and blood pressure levels, linked to stroke risk.’ Read More..

