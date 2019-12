Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Findings from the Study

Structural resemblances and gender differences have been reported earlier in the key components of mammal kidneys like mice, rats and humans. Single-cell RNA sequencing of adult male and female mouse kidney cells were combined by McMahon and his team of scientists and then compared to cell cultures in the lab in order to deconstruct the kidney. A comprehensive, cell-by-cell look into the kidney was the result of this exercise.says McMahon.Significant variations between the sexes in the expression of genes linked to hormonal regulation, kidney disease and important physiological functions of the kidney have been noted. Differences in the genes that code for enzymes that control blood pressure , between the sexes was observed, for instance.Differences in the proximal tubule area of the nephron - the core tissue responsible for reabsorption of essential factors like glucose and metal ions and drug detoxification , were particularly evident.McMahon said.he added.The importance of accounting for gender differences has been emphasized by the National Institutes of Health. TheThe current research from USC stresses the importance of biological differences, whereas in the past, the scientists applied the findings from studying male physiology to women.McMahon commented.Kidney research has been a priority for the USC Stem Cell initiative. 15 percent of American adults are affected by kidney disease, and marked variations in ethnic and sex-related vulnerability to kidney injury and disease have been observed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 240 people on dialysis die every day.They can help doctors precisely identify the genes linked to disease. Additionally, scientists would also be able to reprogram DNA to manipulate cells and also make new tissue to replace those destroyed by the disease.Overall human health could be benefitted by enhanced understanding of genetic programs that might influence drug trials, drug toxicity and reprogramming of cells, McMohan said about the findings.is the searchable database that houses this data which would support scientists all over the world to study gene expressions in every cell of the kidney, in the correct anatomical framework. McMahon added that clinicians focused on studying disease-associated genes could search the database to find which cells express the gene, enhancing the connection between genes, cells and disease.Source: Medindia