Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Stem cell scientists have uncovered crucial disparities in kidney formation in men and women

Findings from the study will be key in treating kidney related injuries or diseases

A database created as part of the study will help scientists study gene expressions and anatomical framework of kidneys A team of scientists at the University of Southern California has revealed, for the first time, a close representation of gender differences in the kidney, following a comprehensive deconstruction of the organ.

Published in the Developmental Cell, the lead author of the study is Andrew McMahon, Director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC.

