Kidney Disease Gene Variant Affects More Populations Than Believed Earlier

Kidney disease risk variants of the gene APOL1 may significantly affect the Caribbean and Latin American populations

Research team calls for deeper understanding of distribution patterns of the risk variants of the gene

Findings will help understand at-risk kidney disease populations globally

Africans and African Americans are at a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease and kidney failure compared with European Americans. They are also known to have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes when compared to Americans.