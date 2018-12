Kidney Disease Gene Variant Affects More Populations Than Believed Earlier

‘Kidney disease risk variants of the gene APOL1 may significantly affect the Caribbean and Latin American populations.’

Discovery of Apolipoprotein L1 (APOL 1 ) Gene

Earlier studies have shown that this risk is considerably due to genetic variations in a gene calledwhich creates a protein that is a component of HDL also known as the good cholesterol . These variants are believed to have originated in the sub-Saharan Africa years ago, and hence present in individuals of sub-Saharan African ancestry.Among the African American population, the APOLhigh-risk variants have been linked with a higher risk of kidney failure, but there has been high variability in kidney function decline among those with and without the variants.A research team comprising of scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Stanford University, and the University of Colorado have made a significant discovery following a study that could be termed as the largest population genomics investigation so far.As these populations have always been under-studied in the APOLcontext, the gene's impact on this ethnic group has remained widely unknown.Population genomics or population genetics as it was earlier known, involves large-scale comparison of DNA sequences of populations. It is used to understand genetic change among humans, particularly in migratory population.The risk variants of the APOLgene were first detected in African Americans following a population genomics study. Consequently, a lot of research and clinical trials have mostly focused on self-reported African or African American populations. Hence the team of researchers decided to expand the study to other populations, leading to the discovery of APOLrisk variants in those with African ancestry.The study had linked genetic and demographic data covering more than 110 populations.Girish Nadkarni, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Icahn School of Medicine and leading author of the study mentioned thatHe went on to add thatSubsequent to the discovery, the research team recommends that the physicians treating this population could customize treatment methods being aware of the presence of APOLrisk. This would be an apt example of what is known as precision medicine.Eimear Kenny, Associate Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Center for Genomic Health was quoted sayingOn the topic of what is way forward for the research team at Mount Sinai, she added thatThe research team calls for deeper understanding of distribution patterns of the risk variants of the gene and not rely heavily on self-reported race/ethnic group data.Source: Medindia