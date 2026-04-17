Is Your Daily Vitamin D Pill Doing More Harm Than Good?

Excess vitamin D intake can cause harmful calcium buildup, increasing risks of kidney damage, and toxicity, especially with improper supplement use.

Taking too much vitamin D can cloud its benefits and create health risks

A review of the growing risk of vitamin D toxicity from inappropriate practice

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does too much vitamin D hurt the body?

A: It raises calcium absorption, which can cause dangerous calcium deposits in arteries or soft tissues, leading to kidney stones, bone pain, nausea, and muscle weakness.

Q: Can vitamin D toxicity be fatal?

A: Yes, in rare cases if left untreated, it can lead to kidney failure requiring hemodialysis or cause fatal intestinal bleeding.

Q: How many vitamin D toxicity cases were reported in the US?

A: From 2000 to 2014, more than 25,000 cases were reported, and from 2005 to 2011, cases increased by 1600 percent.

Q: What is the safe upper limit for daily vitamin D intake?

A: Unless your medical team recommends it, avoid taking more than 100 mcg (4,000 IU) per day, which is considered the safe upper limit.

Q: Who is most at risk from vitamin D toxicity?

A: Young kids, older adults, and people who accidentally take high-dose supplements too frequently are most at risk.