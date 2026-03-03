Is Your Child`s Snoring a Hidden Sleep Disorder?

The article explains how habitual snoring in children may signal obstructive sleep apnoea and outlines risks and treatment pathways.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is habitual snoring in children?

A: Habitual snoring in children means snoring three or more nights per week and may signal sleep disordered breathing.

Q: What are common symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea in children?

A: Common symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea in children include loud nightly snoring, mouth breathing, restless sleep, daytime sleepiness, hyperactivity and learning difficulties.

Q: What are the main risk factors for paediatric obstructive sleep apnoea?

A: The main risk factors for paediatric obstructive sleep apnoea are enlarged tonsils or adenoids, obesity, and allergic rhinitis or chronic nasal congestion.

Q: How does the BEARS sleep screening tool work?

A: The BEARS sleep screening tool uses five domains covering bedtime problems, daytime sleepiness, night awakenings, sleep schedule, and sleep disordered breathing to identify possible sleep issues.

Q: Can adenotonsillectomy cure obstructive sleep apnoea in children?

A: Adenotonsillectomy is a common treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea in children with enlarged tonsils or adenoids, but some children may continue to have residual symptoms and require follow up.