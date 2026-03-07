REGISTER
Is Vitamin B2 Deficiency a Global Blind Spot?

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 7 2026 1:09 PM

A multi-country analysis using the gold-standard EGRac biomarker shows riboflavin deficiency is highly prevalent in females of reproductive age and children worldwide.

Is Vitamin B2 Deficiency a Global Blind Spot?
Highlights:
  • Nearly half of women in Ireland, the UK, and Canada showed riboflavin deficiency
  • Deficiency rates reached 72% in Malaysia, 82% in Cambodia, and 90% in Uganda
  • More than half of UK adolescents aged 11–17 years were riboflavin deficient
Riboflavin deficiency vitamin B2 deficiency occurs when the body does not receive enough vitamin B2, a nutrient essential for energy production, iron metabolism, and normal cellular function.
Although commonly associated with poor nutrition, recent research suggests that vitamin B2 deficiency may also occur in countries with otherwise adequate food availability.

A large international study led by researchers including Liadhan McAnena, Mary Ward, Adrian McCann, and Helene McNulty examined riboflavin status in 3,567 participants from 17 cohorts across nine countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. Participants included women of reproductive age and children, groups particularly vulnerable to micronutrient deficiencies (1 Trusted Source
Riboflavin Deficiency Is Highly Prevalent in Females and Children across High and Low/Middle Income Countries Worldwide

Go to source).

To assess vitamin B2 status, researchers used the functional biomarker erythrocyte glutathione reductase activation coefficient (EGRac), widely regarded as the gold standard method for measuring riboflavin status. An EGRac value ≥1.40 indicates riboflavin deficiency.

Countries included in the analysis represented both high-income countries (HICs) and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).


Why Does Riboflavin Matter Beyond Energy Metabolism?

Riboflavin plays a key role in:
  • Iron metabolism and hemoglobin synthesis
  • Activation of vitamin B6 (PLP formation)
  • Folate metabolism via MTHFR
  • Blood pressure regulation in individuals with the 677TT MTHFR genotype
Research shows that riboflavin supplementation can lower blood pressure in genetically susceptible individuals and improve the hematologic response to iron supplementation in women.

Clinical deficiency signs include cheilosis, glossitis, and dermatitis, although subclinical deficiency may disrupt metabolic pathways before symptoms appear.

Dietary sources include milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs, lean meats, almonds, mushrooms, and fortified cereals. Populations with low dairy intake may face higher risk.

The European Food Safety Authority recommends an average requirement of 1.3 mg/day and a population reference intake of 1.6 mg/day, yet many women consume less than these levels.


How Widespread Is Riboflavin Deficiency Globally?

Researchers analyzed population-representative and cohort samples including 3,567 participants across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, providing insight into riboflavin status across diverse populations.

Table 1: Overview of Study Cohorts

Region Country Group Sample Size
HIC Ireland Adults 635
HIC UK Adults 389
HIC UK Children 386
HIC Canade Females 328
LMIC Malaysia Females 210
LMIC Cambodia Females 961
LMIC Uganda Females 22
LMIC DRC Females 106
LMIC Lao PDR Children 261

The table summarizes the countries included, age groups studied, and sample sizes, illustrating the global scope of the analysis across both high-income and low- and middle-income countries (2 Trusted Source
Riboflavin - Vitamin B2

Go to source).

In Irish and British females aged 18–45 years, nearly half were classified as riboflavin deficient when supplement users were excluded.

Table 2: Riboflavin Intake and Deficiency in Ireland and UK Adults

Country Sex Median Intake (mg/day) % Below AR % Deficient
Ireland Females 1.6 34% 48%
UK Females 1.4 43% 50%

The table highlights how dietary riboflavin intake corresponds with biochemical deficiency, demonstrating that women had both lower intake and poorer biomarker status compared with men.

In Canadian females, 45% were classified as riboflavin deficient. Rates were even higher in several LMICs:
  • Malaysia: 72%
  • Cambodia: 82%
  • Uganda: 90%
These findings challenge the assumption that riboflavin deficiency occurs only in low-income settings.


Does Dietary Intake Directly Influence Biomarker Status?

Yes. Researchers observed a graded relationship between riboflavin intake and biomarker status. In Irish females, riboflavin status worsened significantly as intake decreased, and women with biochemical deficiency had significantly lower intake than non-deficient women.

This direct intake-to-biomarker relationship strengthens the reliability of EGRac as a functional measure of riboflavin status.

Are Women and Adolescents at Particular Risk?

Riboflavin status declined with age in children. In the United Kingdom, more than half of adolescents aged 11–17 years were classified as riboflavin deficient.

Among females of reproductive age, dietary intake was consistently lower than in males across several surveys. In Irish females, 34% reported riboflavin intake below the average requirement.

The authors concluded: “Riboflavin deficiency is highly prevalent in females and children across many regions worldwide. Given the wide-ranging adverse health consequences of deficiency, population-based strategies to improve riboflavin status in both LMICs and HICs are urgently needed.”

Why Riboflavin Deficiency Matters for Global Nutrition

Riboflavin deficiency is not geographically isolated and affects populations across diverse economic settings.

Unlike studies that rely only on dietary intake estimates, this multi-country analysis links dietary data with functional biomarker measurements, providing stronger evidence of global deficiency.

The findings also highlight an important research gap. Many national nutrition surveys — including those in the United States — do not routinely measure riboflavin biomarkers, meaning the global burden of vitamin B2 deficiency may be underestimated.

Together, these results suggest that riboflavin deficiency represents a largely overlooked global micronutrient gap with implications for anemia, hypertension, and long-term metabolic health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is riboflavin (vitamin B2)?

A: Riboflavin is a water-soluble B vitamin essential for energy production, iron metabolism, and healthy cell function.

Q: How is riboflavin deficiency detected?

A: It is measured using the EGRac biomarker, where a value â‰¥1.40 indicates biochemical deficiency.

Q: Who is most at risk of vitamin B2 deficiency?

A: Women of reproductive age, adolescents, and populations with low dairy intake are particularly vulnerable.

Q: Can riboflavin deficiency occur without visible symptoms?

A: Yes, subclinical deficiency can disrupt metabolism long before physical signs like mouth sores or skin changes appear.

Q: What are the best dietary sources of riboflavin?

A: Milk, yogurt, eggs, lean meats, almonds, mushrooms, and fortified cereals are rich sources.

Q: Why is riboflavin important for blood pressure and anemia?

A: It supports iron utilization and may help lower blood pressure in individuals with certain MTHFR genetic variants.


References:
  1. Riboflavin Deficiency Is Highly Prevalent in Females and Children across High and Low/Middle Income Countries Worldwide - (https://jn.nutrition.org/article/S0022-3166%2825%2900783-7/fulltext)
  2. Riboflavin – Vitamin B2 - (https://nutritionsource.hsph.harvard.edu/riboflavin-vitamin-b2/)
