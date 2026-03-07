Is Vitamin B2 Deficiency a Global Blind Spot?

A multi-country analysis using the gold-standard EGRac biomarker shows riboflavin deficiency is highly prevalent in females of reproductive age and children worldwide.

Riboflavin Deficiency Is Highly Prevalent in Females and Children across High and Low/Middle Income Countries Worldwide

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is riboflavin (vitamin B2)?

A: Riboflavin is a water-soluble B vitamin essential for energy production, iron metabolism, and healthy cell function.

Q: How is riboflavin deficiency detected?

A: It is measured using the EGRac biomarker, where a value â‰¥1.40 indicates biochemical deficiency.

Q: Who is most at risk of vitamin B2 deficiency?

A: Women of reproductive age, adolescents, and populations with low dairy intake are particularly vulnerable.

Q: Can riboflavin deficiency occur without visible symptoms?

A: Yes, subclinical deficiency can disrupt metabolism long before physical signs like mouth sores or skin changes appear.

Q: What are the best dietary sources of riboflavin?

A: Milk, yogurt, eggs, lean meats, almonds, mushrooms, and fortified cereals are rich sources.

Q: Why is riboflavin important for blood pressure and anemia?

A: It supports iron utilization and may help lower blood pressure in individuals with certain MTHFR genetic variants.