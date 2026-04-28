Is Keto the Key to Reducing MASLD Liver Fat?

A very low-energy ketogenic diet shows a rapid and dramatic reduction in liver fat, raising new possibilities for managing fatty liver disease.
- Keto VLED (very low-calorie diet) cut liver fat by 77%
- Nearly 70% reached normal liver fat levels after 12 weeks
- Greater weight loss led to better MASLD improvement
The findings suggest that rapid weight loss through intensive calorie restriction can significantly shrink liver fat, though it remains unclear whether the effect is driven more by the diet itself or the amount of weight lost.
What Is a Ketogenic Diet and How Does It Affect the Liver?Unlike the Mediterranean diet, which is more balanced and moderate in carbohydrates, a ketogenic diet is very low in carbohydrates and high in fats, designed to shift the body’s primary energy source.
In its very low-energy form, the ketogenic diet is also far more calorie-restricted compared to the Mediterranean diet—making it a more aggressive approach for rapid weight loss.
Under normal conditions, the body primarily uses glucose derived from carbohydrate-rich foods such as rice, bread, and fruits. When carbohydrate intake is drastically reduced, the body can no longer rely on glucose as its main fuel source. As a result, it begins to break down stored fat for energy.
During this process, the liver converts fat into ketone bodies, which serve as an alternative energy source. This metabolic state is called ketosis.
This shift in metabolism leads to several important changes in the body:
- Insulin levels decrease, which reduces the tendency of the body to store fat in the liver
- Fat burning increases, allowing the body to use stored fat, including liver fat, as fuel
- The liver reduces its production of new fat from excess calories, a process known as de novo lipogenesis
This leads to increased fat accumulation in the liver. By improving insulin sensitivity and encouraging fat breakdown, a ketogenic diet directly targets this root cause.
Can an Ultra-Low-Calorie Keto Plan Really Melt Liver Fat So Fast?To answer this, researchers tested how an very-low-calorie ketogenic diet impacts liver fat over a short period, comparing it directly with a Mediterranean-style eating plan in people already diagnosed with fatty liver.
In this study, 25 adults with confirmed fatty liver and a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 27 and 35 kg/m² were randomly assigned to follow either a ketogenic VLED or a Mediterranean-style eating plan. The difference between the two diets was substantial:
- Ketogenic VLED: ~3,151 kilojoules per day (very low-calorie, designed for rapid weight loss)
- Mediterranean diet: ~8,950 kilojoules per day (moderate, balanced approach)
Very low energy ketogenic diet vs. Mediterranean diet for MASLD: Superior steatosis reduction in a randomised pilot study
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Even more striking, nearly 7 out of 10 people on the ketogenic plan returned to normal liver fat levels, while none of those on the Mediterranean diet reached that milestone.
Beyond just fat reduction, the study also examined liver histology, which means studying liver tissue under a microscope to assess inflammation and early damage. Improvements were seen in both groups, but the ketogenic VLED group showed greater overall recovery, suggesting benefits beyond fat loss alone.
Is the Diet Special—or Is Weight Loss Doing Most of the Work?One of the most revealing aspects of the study is how closely weight loss tracked with liver improvement.
Participants following the very low energy ketogenic diet showed substantial weight loss within a short period. On average, they lost about 13 percent of their total body weight in just 12 weeks. A significant majority, nearly 71 percent of participants, achieved more than 10 percent weight loss, which is considered clinically meaningful in medical practice.
In contrast, those following the Mediterranean diet experienced more modest changes. Their average weight loss was around 4 percent, and only 10 percent of participants were able to cross the 10 percent weight-loss mark.
This difference is important because liver health improves progressively with weight reduction.
Research has consistently shown that even modest weight loss can benefit the liver, while greater weight loss leads to deeper improvements. For example, losing about 5 percent of body weight can reduce liver fat accumulation. (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ketogenic Diet in Steatotic Liver Disease: A Metabolic Approach to Hepatic Health
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When weight loss reaches 7-10 percent, it begins to improve liver inflammation. With weight loss of 10 percent or more, there is potential to reverse early liver damage, including fibrosis, which refers to scarring of liver tissue. (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Diet and Lifestyle Interventions in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease: A Comprehensive Review
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In simple terms, the greater the weight loss, the better the liver tends to recover. This is why an important question remains: are the results driven by the ketogenic diet itself, or by the larger amount of weight loss it produces? The study suggests that both factors may be contributing.
Why Is Fatty Liver Becoming So Common Today?Fatty liver associated with metabolic problems has emerged as one of the fastest-growing health concerns worldwide. Current estimates suggest that approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide are affected, and this number is expected to rise to approximately 1.8 billion by 2050. (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global burden of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, 1990â€“2023, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023
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This sharp increase is closely linked to changes in the modern lifestyle. Diets high in calories, particularly those rich in processed and refined foods, combined with low levels of physical activity, have contributed to rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes. These conditions are strongly associated with hepatic fat accumulation.
One of the most concerning aspects of fatty liver disease is that it often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Many individuals remain unaware of the condition while fat continues to build up in the liver.
Over time, however, this seemingly mild condition can progress to serious complications, including:
- Cirrhosis, which is advanced scarring of the liver
- Liver cancer
- Increased risk of heart disease and stroke
Is The Ketogenic Diet Practical and Safe for the Long Term?Although the study's findings are promising, several important limitations need to be considered:
- The study included a relatively small number of participants, with only 25 individuals taking part.
- It was also an un-blinded study, meaning participants were aware of which diet they were following, which can sometimes influence outcomes.
- The duration of the study was limited to 24 weeks, making it difficult to assess long-term sustainability.
- Most participants also had early-stage disease, so the results may not fully apply to individuals with more advanced liver damage.
Semaglutide belongs to a class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonists). These drugs mimic a natural hormone in the body that helps regulate appetite.
They work by:
- Reducing hunger
- Slowing down stomach emptying
- Helping individuals feel full for longer
By the end of 24 weeks, participants who followed the ketogenic diet and received semaglutide were able to maintain about 14 percent weight loss, whereas those on the Mediterranean diet maintained only around 3 percent weight loss.
However, very low-calorie ketogenic diets can be demanding. In this study, approximately one-quarter of the total weight lost came from lean body mass, which includes muscle.
Some individuals may also experience short-term side effects such as fatigue, headaches, or digestive discomfort. Additionally, maintaining such a restrictive diet over a long period can be challenging for many people.
What Does This Mean for the Future of Fatty Liver Treatment?This study highlights an important and encouraging insight: significant weight loss achieved over a relatively short period can lead to major improvements in liver health, particularly in the early stages of disease.
A low energy ketogenic diet may serve as an effective initial strategy to rapidly reduce liver fat. However, long-term success is likely to depend on maintaining those benefits through sustainable lifestyle changes, continued weight management, and, where appropriate, medical support.
Ultimately, the findings suggest that the liver responds less to the specific name of a diet and more to how effectively excess weight is reduced and maintained over time. As fatty liver disease continues to increase worldwide, strategies that enable early reversal of liver fat could play a critical role in preventing more serious health complications.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is fatty liver disease?
A: It is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver, often due to obesity, diabetes, or poor lifestyle habits.
Q: What is a ketogenic diet?
A: A low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that shifts the body to burn fat instead of sugar for energy.
Q: How much weight loss improves liver health?
A: Even 5% helps, but 10% or more can significantly reverse damage.
Q: Is a very low-calorie diet safe?
A: It can be effective short-term under medical supervision but may be difficult to maintain long-term.
Q: Can medication help fatty liver?
A: Yes, drugs like semaglutide may support weight loss and improve liver health.
References:
- Very low energy ketogenic diet vs. Mediterranean diet for MASLD: Superior steatosis reduction in a randomised pilot study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589555926000583)
- Ketogenic Diet in Steatotic Liver Disease: A Metabolic Approach to Hepatic Health - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11990071/)
- Diet and Lifestyle Interventions in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease: A Comprehensive Review - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12524441/)
- Global burden of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, 1990–2023, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langas/article/PIIS2468-1253(26)00011-7/abstract)