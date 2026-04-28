Is Keto the Key to Reducing MASLD Liver Fat?

A very low-energy ketogenic diet shows a rapid and dramatic reduction in liver fat, raising new possibilities for managing fatty liver disease.

Very low energy ketogenic diet vs. Mediterranean diet for MASLD: Superior steatosis reduction in a randomised pilot study

Ketogenic Diet in Steatotic Liver Disease: A Metabolic Approach to Hepatic Health

Diet and Lifestyle Interventions in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease: A Comprehensive Review

Global burden of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, 1990â€“2023, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is fatty liver disease?

A: It is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver, often due to obesity, diabetes, or poor lifestyle habits.

Q: What is a ketogenic diet?

A: A low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that shifts the body to burn fat instead of sugar for energy.

Q: How much weight loss improves liver health?

A: Even 5% helps, but 10% or more can significantly reverse damage.

Q: Is a very low-calorie diet safe?

A: It can be effective short-term under medical supervision but may be difficult to maintain long-term.

Q: Can medication help fatty liver?

A: Yes, drugs like semaglutide may support weight loss and improve liver health.