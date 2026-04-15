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Is Delhi's Mission ANMOL the Key to Universal Newborn Screening?

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 15 2026 3:16 PM

The expansion of Mission ANMOL marks a significant step toward universal newborn screening in India, addressing gaps in early diagnosis and healthcare access.

Is Delhi`s Mission ANMOL the Key to Universal Newborn Screening?
Highlights:
  • Delhi to annually screen 2.5 lakh newborns under Mission ANMOL to improve early diagnosis
  • Newborns will receive 56 free screening tests from a single blood sample across hospitals
  • The program aims to detect congenital disorders early, enabling better health outcomes
The Delhi government has announced a major expansion of its newborn screening initiative under Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare), aiming to screen 2.5 lakh newborns every year, up from the earlier 1.5 lakh.
The move is designed to improve long-term child health outcomes through early detection of congenital conditions and to move towards near-universal screening across government health facilities and outreach centers, according to an official statement (1 Trusted Source
Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India

Go to source).


Development Milestone
Development Milestone
Medindia offers a milestone chart for the growing child, by which we can determine the activities of the baby at various stages of the growth.

What is ANMOL?

Mission ANMOL focuses on early screening of newborns to detect congenital disorders at birth. This enables timely treatment and better health outcomes for children.

Under the scheme, 56 types of tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood, completely free of cost in both public and private hospitals.

“The scale-up would enable early identification and management of metabolic, endocrine, functional, and visible congenital conditions, improving long-term health outcomes,” said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The program will focus on timely intervention and follow-up care for conditions such as:
  • Congenital hypothyroidism
  • Congenital heart defects
  • Hearing impairment
  • Retinopathy of prematurity

First-Time Parent Survival Guide
First-Time Parent Survival Guide
Overwhelmed as a new parent? This ultimate guide covers newborn care essentials- from feeding and swaddling to bonding and sleep- for confident parenting.

What Makes Mission ANMOL a Crucial Step for India’s Newborn Health?

Mission ANMOL was announced on March 24, 2026, during the Delhi Budget session 2026–27, with a strong focus on making newborn screening accessible and affordable.

Presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of early detection, stating: "Children are dear to all, they are ‘anmol' (translated as invaluable). To prevent genetic disorders, which are extremely expensive to treat, we are launching this scheme."

This initiative gains significance in the Indian context, where newborn screening is still not universally implemented and lacks a clear national policy, despite growing awareness of its benefits.

India accounts for a substantial share of global births, making early-life interventions like newborn screening critical for reducing long-term disease burden and improving survival outcomes.


Labor - Newborn Care
Labor - Newborn Care
Useful information about care of the newborn following labor and delivery.

How Will the Expanded Screening Program Work on the Ground?

Mission ANMOL adopts a technology-driven and integrated approach aligned with national guidelines to make newborn screening a standard practice across Delhi’s public health system.

To support implementation:
  • 148 positions have been approved, including 60 staff nurses and 15 optometrists
  • Nurses will assist in sample collection, especially for preterm and critically ill infants
  • Optometrists will support screening for retinopathy of prematurity
The program will also strengthen coordination between hospitals, laboratories, and program units to ensure screening before discharge, particularly in high-delivery-load hospitals and neonatal intensive care units.

However, scaling such programs across India comes with operational challenges. Experts note that logistics such as sample transport, timely reporting, and follow-up tracking remain critical bottlenecks, especially when babies are discharged early or families relocate.

Also, India may adopt a mix of point-of-care and centralized laboratory models depending on infrastructure, as centralized labs offer efficiency for multiple disorder screening, while hospital-based testing ensures faster results for simpler conditions.


Congenital Heart Disease – Septal Defects
Congenital Heart Disease – Septal Defects
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Why Universal Newborn Screening Still Faces Challenges in India

Newborn screening plays a vital role in detecting diseases before symptoms appear, enabling early treatment and preventing severe complications. It is carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth using a simple heel-prick blood sample, and early detection can prevent irreversible brain damage, disability, and even death (2 Trusted Source
Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India

Go to source).

Globally, such programs have shown strong impact, with conditions often identified in seemingly healthy newborns before clinical signs emerge.

However, achieving universal screening in India remains challenging due to:
  • Low awareness among parents and communities
  • Cost concerns in private healthcare settings
  • Limited policy standardization at the national level
  • Gaps in laboratory infrastructure and follow-up systems
Estimates suggest that only a small proportion of newborns in India are currently screened, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

Why Early Screening Can Change a Child’s Life

Newborn screening can identify hidden genetic and metabolic disorders early, allowing timely medical intervention and significantly improving outcomes.

Genetic disorders, if undetected, can:
  • Affect growth and development
  • Lead to intellectual disabilities
  • Cause life-threatening complications
Early screening ensures that treatment can begin before symptoms appear, offering a chance for normal development and improved quality of life.

As Delhi expands Mission ANMOL, the initiative represents a significant step toward strengthening neonatal healthcare and ensuring that no child is left behind in the earliest and most critical stage of life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Mission ANMOL?

A: Mission ANMOL is a Delhi government initiative aimed at expanding newborn screening to detect congenital disorders early. It focuses on improving long-term health outcomes through timely diagnosis and intervention.

Q: How many newborns will be covered under this program?

A:  The program aims to screen around 2.5 lakh newborns annually, up from the earlier 1.5 lakh. This expansion is designed to move toward near-universal screening in Delhi.

Q: What tests are included in Mission ANMOL?

A: Under the scheme, 56 different tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood. These tests help detect metabolic, endocrine, and other congenital conditions early.

Q: Is newborn screening under Mission ANMOL free of cost?

A: Yes, all screening tests under Mission ANMOL will be provided completely free of cost. The program covers both public and private hospitals in Delhi.

Q: When is newborn screening usually done?

A:  Newborn screening is typically carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth. Early testing ensures timely detection before symptoms appear.

Q: Why is newborn screening important for babies?

A:  It helps identify serious health conditions before they become symptomatic. Early detection allows prompt treatment, preventing complications like disability or developmental delays.


References:
  1. Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11270161/#sec4-IJNS-10-00043)
  2. Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7422990/)

Source-Medindia

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Can early screening help prevent lifelong disability caused by #congenitaldisorders? Mission #ANMOL ensures timely detection and #carefornewborns across Delhi. #newbornscreening #childhealth #publichealth #neonatalcare #geneticdisorders #earlydiagnosis #healthpolicy #congenitaldisorders #medindia

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