Is Delhi`s Mission ANMOL the Key to Universal Newborn Screening?

The expansion of Mission ANMOL marks a significant step toward universal newborn screening in India, addressing gaps in early diagnosis and healthcare access.
- Delhi to annually screen 2.5 lakh newborns under Mission ANMOL to improve early diagnosis
- Newborns will receive 56 free screening tests from a single blood sample across hospitals
- The program aims to detect congenital disorders early, enabling better health outcomes
Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India
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What is ANMOL?Mission ANMOL focuses on early screening of newborns to detect congenital disorders at birth. This enables timely treatment and better health outcomes for children.
Under the scheme, 56 types of tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood, completely free of cost in both public and private hospitals.
“The scale-up would enable early identification and management of metabolic, endocrine, functional, and visible congenital conditions, improving long-term health outcomes,” said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.
The program will focus on timely intervention and follow-up care for conditions such as:
Congenital hypothyroidism
- Congenital heart defects
- Hearing impairment
- Retinopathy of prematurity
What Makes Mission ANMOL a Crucial Step for India’s Newborn Health?Mission ANMOL was announced on March 24, 2026, during the Delhi Budget session 2026–27, with a strong focus on making newborn screening accessible and affordable.
Presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of early detection, stating: "Children are dear to all, they are ‘anmol' (translated as invaluable). To prevent genetic disorders, which are extremely expensive to treat, we are launching this scheme."
This initiative gains significance in the Indian context, where newborn screening is still not universally implemented and lacks a clear national policy, despite growing awareness of its benefits.
India accounts for a substantial share of global births, making early-life interventions like newborn screening critical for reducing long-term disease burden and improving survival outcomes.
How Will the Expanded Screening Program Work on the Ground?Mission ANMOL adopts a technology-driven and integrated approach aligned with national guidelines to make newborn screening a standard practice across Delhi’s public health system.
To support implementation:
- 148 positions have been approved, including 60 staff nurses and 15 optometrists
- Nurses will assist in sample collection, especially for
pretermand critically ill infants
- Optometrists will support screening for retinopathy of prematurity
However, scaling such programs across India comes with operational challenges. Experts note that logistics such as sample transport, timely reporting, and follow-up tracking remain critical bottlenecks, especially when babies are discharged early or families relocate.
Also, India may adopt a mix of point-of-care and centralized laboratory models depending on infrastructure, as centralized labs offer efficiency for multiple disorder screening, while hospital-based testing ensures faster results for simpler conditions.
Why Universal Newborn Screening Still Faces Challenges in IndiaNewborn screening plays a vital role in detecting diseases before symptoms appear, enabling early treatment and preventing severe complications. It is carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth using a simple heel-prick blood sample, and early detection can prevent irreversible brain damage, disability, and even death (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India
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Globally, such programs have shown strong impact, with conditions often identified in seemingly healthy newborns before clinical signs emerge.
However, achieving universal screening in India remains challenging due to:
- Low awareness among parents and communities
- Cost concerns in private healthcare settings
- Limited policy standardization at the national level
- Gaps in laboratory infrastructure and follow-up systems
Why Early Screening Can Change a Child’s LifeNewborn screening can identify hidden genetic and metabolic disorders early, allowing timely medical intervention and significantly improving outcomes.
Genetic disorders, if undetected, can:
- Affect growth and development
- Lead to intellectual disabilities
- Cause life-threatening complications
As Delhi expands Mission ANMOL, the initiative represents a significant step toward strengthening neonatal healthcare and ensuring that no child is left behind in the earliest and most critical stage of life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Mission ANMOL?
A: Mission ANMOL is a Delhi government initiative aimed at expanding newborn screening to detect congenital disorders early. It focuses on improving long-term health outcomes through timely diagnosis and intervention.
Q: How many newborns will be covered under this program?
A: The program aims to screen around 2.5 lakh newborns annually, up from the earlier 1.5 lakh. This expansion is designed to move toward near-universal screening in Delhi.
Q: What tests are included in Mission ANMOL?
A: Under the scheme, 56 different tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood. These tests help detect metabolic, endocrine, and other congenital conditions early.
Q: Is newborn screening under Mission ANMOL free of cost?
A: Yes, all screening tests under Mission ANMOL will be provided completely free of cost. The program covers both public and private hospitals in Delhi.
Q: When is newborn screening usually done?
A: Newborn screening is typically carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth. Early testing ensures timely detection before symptoms appear.
Q: Why is newborn screening important for babies?
A: It helps identify serious health conditions before they become symptomatic. Early detection allows prompt treatment, preventing complications like disability or developmental delays.
References:
- Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11270161/#sec4-IJNS-10-00043)
- Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7422990/)
Source-Medindia