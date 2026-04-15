Is Delhi`s Mission ANMOL the Key to Universal Newborn Screening?

The expansion of Mission ANMOL marks a significant step toward universal newborn screening in India, addressing gaps in early diagnosis and healthcare access.

Highlights: Delhi to annually screen 2.5 lakh newborns under Mission ANMOL to improve early diagnosis

Newborns will receive 56 free screening tests from a single blood sample across hospitals

The program aims to detect congenital disorders early, enabling better health outcomes

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Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India



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What is ANMOL?

Congenital hypothyroidism

Congenital heart defects

Hearing impairment

Retinopathy of prematurity

What Makes Mission ANMOL a Crucial Step for India’s Newborn Health?

How Will the Expanded Screening Program Work on the Ground?

148 positions have been approved , including 60 staff nurses and 15 optometrists

, including 60 staff nurses and 15 optometrists Nurses will assist in sample collection , especially for preterm and critically ill infants

, especially for and critically ill infants Optometrists will support screening for retinopathy of prematurity

Why Universal Newborn Screening Still Faces Challenges in India

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Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India



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Low awareness among parents and communities

among parents and communities Cost concerns in private healthcare settings

in private healthcare settings Limited policy standardization at the national level

at the national level Gaps in laboratory infrastructure and follow-up systems

Why Early Screening Can Change a Child’s Life

Affect growth and development

Lead to intellectual disabilities

Cause life-threatening complications

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is Mission ANMOL? A: Mission ANMOL is a Delhi government initiative aimed at expanding newborn screening to detect congenital disorders early. It focuses on improving long-term health outcomes through timely diagnosis and intervention. Q: How many newborns will be covered under this program? A: The program aims to screen around 2.5 lakh newborns annually, up from the earlier 1.5 lakh. This expansion is designed to move toward near-universal screening in Delhi. Q: What tests are included in Mission ANMOL? A: Under the scheme, 56 different tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood. These tests help detect metabolic, endocrine, and other congenital conditions early. Q: Is newborn screening under Mission ANMOL free of cost? A: Yes, all screening tests under Mission ANMOL will be provided completely free of cost. The program covers both public and private hospitals in Delhi. Q: When is newborn screening usually done? A: Newborn screening is typically carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth. Early testing ensures timely detection before symptoms appear. Q: Why is newborn screening important for babies? A: It helps identify serious health conditions before they become symptomatic. Early detection allows prompt treatment, preventing complications like disability or developmental delays.

Charting the Course: Towards a Comprehensive Newborn Screening Program in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11270161/#sec4-IJNS-10-00043) Universal Implementation of Newborn Screening in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7422990/)

The Delhi government has announced a major expansion of its newborn screening initiative under, aiming to screen, up from the earlier 1.5 lakh.The move is designed to improve long-term child health outcomes through early detection of congenital conditions and to move towards, according to an official statement ().. This enables timely treatment and better health outcomes for children.Under the scheme,, completely free of cost in both public and private hospitals.“The scale-up would enable early identification and management of metabolic, endocrine, functional, and visible congenital conditions, improving long-term health outcomes,” said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.The program will focus on timely intervention and follow-up care for conditions such as:Mission ANMOL was announced onPresenting the Budget, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of early detection, stating: "Children are dear to all, they are ‘anmol' (translated as invaluable). To prevent genetic disorders, which are extremely expensive to treat, we are launching this scheme."This initiative gains significance in the Indian context, where, despite growing awareness of its benefits., making early-life interventions like newborn screening critical for reducing long-term disease burden and improving survival outcomes.Mission ANMOL adopts ato make newborn screening a standard practice across Delhi’s public health system.To support implementation:The program will also strengthen coordination between hospitals, laboratories, and program units to ensure, particularly in high-delivery-load hospitals and neonatal intensive care units.However, scaling such programs across India comes with operational challenges. Experts note that, especially when babies are discharged early or families relocate.Also, India may adopt a mix ofdepending on infrastructure, as centralized labs offer efficiency for multiple disorder screening, while hospital-based testing ensures faster results for simpler conditions., enabling early treatment and preventing severe complications. It is carried out within 24 to 72 hours after birth using a).Globally, such programs have shown strong impact, with conditions often identified in seemingly healthy newborns before clinical signs emerge.However, achieving universal screening in India remains challenging due to:Estimates suggest that only a small proportion of newborns in India are currently screened, highlighting the scale of the challenge.Newborn screening can identify hidden genetic and metabolic disorders early, allowing timely medical intervention and significantly improving outcomes.Genetic disorders, if undetected, can:Early screening ensures that treatment can begin before symptoms appear, offering a chance forAs Delhi expands Mission ANMOL, the initiative represents a significant step toward strengthening neonatal healthcare and ensuring thatSource-Medindia