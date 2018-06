Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed by Listening to Gut Noises

‘Scientists have discovered a less invasive way to diagnose irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic gut condition. Using Artificial Intelligence or AI, it now seems possible to detect IBS by simply listening to the sounds the stomach makes as food passes through the body.’

Study Design

Preliminary Study Results

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Digestive Disease Week. "Listening to gut noises could improve diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome: Acoustic technology for listening to termites may offer less-invasive method to diagnose IBS." (2018) ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily Definition & Facts for Irritable Bowel Syndrome - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/irritable-bowel-syndrome/definition-facts)

Advertisement

The research was presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2018 (http://www.ddw.org). Artificial Intelligence(AI) uses the idea of building machines that are capable of thinking like humans. It is the broader concept of teaching machines to be able to carry out "smart" human-like tasks.is by far the most promising and successful approach to AI, where humans give machines access to data and let them learn for themselves.In the current study, the acoustic belt is the device or machine that has been programmed to distinguish between different kinds of gut noises using AI so as to be able to diagnose IBS.IBS is a common and often painful condition; it is estimated that more than 10 percent of the world's population is affected by some form of IBS. This translates to more than 700 million people. However,. Many people live with the disease for a long time before getting help. In many patients, IBS even goes undiagnosed and, therefore, untreated.Using technology that was originally created to track the munching sounds of termites, researchers have created an acoustic belt to translate the rumblings and grumblings of the gut into meaningful noises.. The belt could identify complex features and patterns of the sounds collected from within the abdomen.The chosen study participants either had an existing clinical diagnosis of IBS or healthy digestive systems. They were asked to wear the belt.An IBS acoustic index model was built using the healthy and IBS patients. The acoustic index output of the belt predicted IBS with high accuracy thus differentiating between IBS patients and healthy individuals.A statistical method used with the first data set of first 31 IBS and 37 healthy participants yielded 90 percent sensitivity and 92 percent specificity for IBS diagnosis.An independent testing method used with the next data set of 15 IBS and 15 healthy subjects revealed 87 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity for IBS diagnosis."This study allowed us to achieve proof of concept. Once we further develop the belt and test it on more patients, this tool will be intended for use in primary care settings for the diagnosis of IBS," said Josephine Muir, PhD, associate director of the Marshall Centre at the University of Western Australia. ".", which may be diarrhea, constipation, or both depending on the kind of IBS present.Problems in brain-gut interactions that affect how the body works could be the cause of functional GI disorders like IBS. Stress, certain mental disorders, bacterial infections and food intolerances appear to be common factors present in individuals with IBS.Diagnosis is usually initiated with the doctor reviewing your symptoms, getting a detailed medical and family history (including other digestive disorders present), and conducting a physical examination, followed by blood and stool tests. Other invasive tests like upper GI endoscopy and colonoscopy may be done to eliminate health conditions that have similar symptoms as IBS.Source-Medindia