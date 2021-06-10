About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Advertisement

Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • More than 1 billion people suffer from iron deficiency anemia globally
  • Iron deficiency in middle age also contributes to a higher risk of developing heart diseases and associated mortality
  • Treating iron deficiency may thereby help overcome 12% of cardiovascular deaths, 5% of overall deaths, and 11% of new coronary heart disease diagnoses

Risk of developing heart disease is higher among those with iron deficiency in middle age as per a study published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

The study also highlights that almost 10% of newly occurring coronary heart diseases can be prevented by overcoming iron deficiency within a decade of middle age.

What is Iron Deficiency?

Iron deficiency is among the common nutritional deficiency globally - a condition in which there is an inadequate amount of iron in the body. This deprives the body of adequate red blood cells (RBCs) in the blood.

Advertisement

Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

Healthy amounts of red blood cells are necessary for the supply of oxygen to all the body tissues. Iron is one of the vital components of various functions of human health and is thereby required for hemoglobin production in the RBCs. Iron deficiency disrupts several on-going physiological processes of the body.

The Observational Study

Earlier data suggests that iron deficiency was interrelated with the worse outcomes among heart failure patients like hospitalizations and death. Moreover, a FAIR-HF trial2 showed that the functional capacity, symptoms, and quality of life were improved in heart failure patients with intravenous treatment of iron.

This allowed further exploration of the FAIR-HF 2 trial in exploring the effect of intravenous iron supplementation on the mortality rates of heart failure. The present study thus examined the link between iron deficiency and outcomes in the general population.
Advertisement

"This was an observational study and we cannot conclude that iron deficiency causes heart disease. However, evidence is growing that there is a link and these findings provide the basis for further research to confirm the results," says study author Dr. Benedikt Schrage of the University Heart and Vasculature Centre Hamburg, Germany.

The Analyzation Done

The study team incorporated three European population-based cohorts with 12,164 participants (55% were women) with a median age of 59 years.

The blood samples were clinically used to assess the comorbidities like diabetes, obesity smoking, cholesterol, and other cardiovascular risk factors during the baseline study visit. The classification of the participants was done based on their presence or absence of iron deficiency as per the following definitions:
  • Absolute iron deficiency - refers to a condition that includes only stored iron (ferritin).
  • Functional iron deficiency - refers to a condition that includes iron in storage (ferritin) and iron in circulation for use by the body (transferrin).
"Absolute iron deficiency is the traditional way of assessing iron status but it misses circulating iron. The functional definition is more accurate as it includes both measures and picks up those with sufficient stores but not enough in circulation for the body to work properly", says Dr. Schrage.

Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The incidence and mortality rate of cardiovascular diseases like coronary heart disease, stroke, and other causes were observed during the follow-up of participants.

The correlation of CAD and iron deficiency was done with different age groups, body mass index, sex, diabetes, cholesterol, smoking, blood pressure, and inflammation. Among the baseline, almost 64% had functional iron deficiency and 60% of participants had absolute iron deficiency.

The follow-up period was for a median of 13.3 years. During the time, 2,212 (18.2%) deaths were encountered that comprised 573 deaths (4.7%) from a cardiovascular cause.

The incidence of coronary heart disease and stroke was identified in 1,033 (8.5%) and 766 (6.3%) participants, respectively.

The Link between Iron Deficiency & Heart Disease

Almost 24% higher risk of coronary heart disease was observed in functional iron deficiency. Moreover, the risk of cardiovascular mortality was raised by 26%, and the risk of mortality from all-cause increased up to 12% when compared to the absence of functional iron deficiency.

When observed in terms of absolute iron deficiency, an almost 20% elevated risk of coronary heart disease was seen as compared to no absolute iron deficiency. However, absolute iron deficiency revealed no link with mortality rates and stroke incidence.

The team also calculated the estimates of the event proportion in 10 years. It was found that 11.7% of cardiovascular deaths, 5.4% of all deaths, and 10.7% of new coronary heart disease diagnoses were confined to functional iron deficiency within 10 years.

What to Derive?

The study data thereby suggests that the absence of baseline iron deficiency may prevent almost 12% of cardiovascular deaths, 5% of overall deaths, and 11% of new coronary heart disease diagnoses in the succeeding decade.

Moreover, the high prevalence of functional iron deficiency was almost two-third in the middle-aged population and the next 13 years; these individuals were likely to develop heart disease.

Following this significant finding, the team anticipates further studies in younger and non-European cohorts to establish necessary treatment strategies to overcome treating iron deficiency in the general population.

Facts on Heart attack and Stroke

  • Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for most people in the United States.
  • One in every six deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke in 2018.
  • Heart attacks are silent (the person is not aware of it) in every 1 in 5 individuals.
  • Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability especially among seniors globally.
  • Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and heart attack and every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke in the United States.

Facts on Iron

  • Iron is also called a workhorse nutrient.
  • It is estimated that almost 20% of women (during their menstrual stage) in North America have iron deficiency.
  • Almost 2 billion people worldwide are anemic among which >1 billion suffer from iron deficiency anemia.
  • A study suggests that obese people may have poor absorption of iron.
  • Appearing pale and feeling fainted is among the most common signs of iron deficiency. However, they are not the only ones.
  • Iron deficiency symptoms may be vague and range from headache, dizziness, brittle nails, irritability, to shortness of breath, and irregular heartbeat.
  • Potent iron-rich diets may easily help prevent iron deficiency.
  • The recommended amount of iron is 8.7mg/day for men and 14.8mg/day for women.
  • Intake of very high iron doses can be even fatal; Hence, it is important to consult your doctor before taking the iron supplements

References:
  1. Ferric carboxymaltose in patients with heart failure and iron deficiency - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19920054/)
  2. Association of anaemia and all-cause mortality in patients with ischaemic heart failure varies by renal function status - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33838020/)
  3. Stroke Facts - (https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/facts.htm)
  4. Iron deficiency anemia - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/iron-deficiency-anemia/symptoms-causes/syc-20355034)
  5. Iron - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamins-and-minerals/iron/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by Two US Scientists

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver Atherosclerosis Vitamins and Minerals Top Iron-Rich Foods Diamond Blackfan Anemia 

Recommended Reading
Iron-containing Micronutrient Powders Help Combat Childhood Anemia
Iron-containing Micronutrient Powders Help Combat Childhood Anemia
A new study has used sophisticated computer modelling to reveal that 54 out of 78 countries benefit ...
Iron Intake Calculator
Iron Intake Calculator
This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, ...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the ......
Stroke - Causes
Stroke - Causes
Stroke is caused when blood supply to the brain is disrupted. ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted b...
Diamond Blackfan Anemia
Diamond Blackfan Anemia
Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA) is a rare blood disorder first described in 1938 by two doctors at the...
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ....
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladd...
Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver
Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver
Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we s...
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily ......
Top Iron-Rich Foods
Top Iron-Rich Foods
Concerned about iron deficiency? Read on for a quick list of the best iron-rich foods....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close