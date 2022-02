Highlights: Union Budget 2022 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced for faster economic growth of the country

The new budget underlines digital healthcare and the fight against climate change

The launch of the National Digital Health Ecosystem is bestowed with a unique health identity and universal access to health facilities for everyone

Union Budget 2022 was announced by Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022 (today) — this year being her fourth budget after 2019, 2020, and 2021.



The speech was initiated by acknowledging the Omicron wave and conveying empathy for all those who suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

‘Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the second Union Budget 2022 during the current COVID-19 pandemic today (February 1, 2022) that emphasizes digital healthcare in the country. ’

Read More..

Indian Union Budget 2022: What is New in Healthcare Sector?