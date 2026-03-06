India Ranks Second Globally for Childhood Obesity

A global analysis estimates India now has the second-largest number of children with high BMI, with projections suggesting about 20 million may live with obesity by 2040.
World Obesity Atlas 2026
A global epidemiological modeling analysis summarized in the World Obesity Atlas 2026 indicates that India now ranks second globally in the number of children with high body mass index (BMI).
Researchers estimate that if current trends continue, around 20 million children in India may be living with obesity by 2040.
Body mass index (BMI) is calculated as body weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared and is widely used to estimate excess body fat in population studies.
In epidemiological classifications, BMI above 25 kg/m² is categorized as overweight, while BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher is defined as obesity.
Elevated BMI during childhood is associated with increased risks of metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disease later in life.
Global Childhood Obesity Projections to 2040The report analyzed international surveillance datasets and demographic projections to estimate trends among children aged 5 to 19 years. According to the analysis, approximately 180 million children worldwide were living with obesity in 2025.
Modeling projections suggest that this number may increase to about 227 million children by 2040. When overweight categories are also included, more than 500 million children globally could have high BMI in the coming decades.
Researchers also estimate that nearly 120 million school-age children worldwide may develop early indicators of chronic disease linked to elevated BMI.
These include increased blood pressure and abnormal lipid levels, which are recognized risk markers for later health complications.
India’s Childhood High BMI Burden in Global ContextIndia contributes significantly to the global childhood obesity burden because of its large population. The report estimates that around 41 million Indian children aged 5 to 19 years currently have high BMI, including those classified as overweight or living with obesity.
Among them, approximately 14 million children are estimated to be living with obesity. China reports the highest numbers globally with about 62 million children affected by high BMI, while the United States ranks third with roughly 27 million children.
Age-specific data suggest that in 2025 nearly 14.9 million children aged 5 to 9 years and more than 26 million adolescents aged 10 to 19 years in India were either overweight or living with obesity
Tackling the Rising Tide: Understanding the Prevalence of Childhood Obesity in India
Go to source).
If current trajectories persist, projections indicate that by 2040 around 20 million children in India may be living with obesity, while approximately 56 million could have high BMI overall.
Health Risks Associated with Elevated BMI in ChildhoodHigh BMI during childhood is associated with several metabolic abnormalities. The report projects that between 2025 and 2040 several health indicators related to BMI may increase among Indian children.
Projected estimates include:
- Hypertension cases linked to high BMI rising from 2.99 million to 4.21 million
- Hyperglycemia increasing from 1.39 million to 1.91 million
- Elevated triglyceride levels increasing from 4.39 million to 6.07 million
Environmental and Behavioral Factors Driving TrendsThe analysis highlights environmental and lifestyle factors associated with rising obesity rates. Data indicate that about 74 percent of adolescents aged 11 to 17 years do not meet recommended levels of physical activity.
Other contributing factors include higher consumption of processed foods, urban lifestyles with reduced physical movement, and limited access to healthier food environments. Researchers note that childhood obesity trends are influenced by broader food environments, urbanization, and social determinants of health.
TakeawayGlobal projections indicate that childhood obesity may continue to increase in the coming decades, with India accounting for a substantial share due to its population size.
Findings summarized in the World Obesity Atlas 2026 suggest that millions of Indian children could develop obesity-related metabolic risk factors by 2040.
Preventive measures such as improved school nutrition, increased opportunities for physical activity, healthier food environments, and early BMI screening may help reduce long-term health risks.
The projections are based on epidemiological modeling using national surveillance datasets, and reporting accuracy may vary between countries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is childhood obesity and how is it measured?
A: Childhood obesity is measured using body mass index adjusted for age and sex. Pediatricians use BMI percentiles to classify children as overweight or obese.
Q: Why are childhood obesity rates increasing globally?
A: Researchers link rising rates to sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, and changing food environments.
Q: Can childhood obesity lead to health problems later in life?
A: Yes. Children with obesity have higher risks of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease in adulthood.
Q: Which doctor should parents consult for childhood obesity?
A: Parents can consult a pediatrician, pediatric endocrinologist, or nutrition specialist for assessment and guidance.
Q: How can childhood obesity be prevented?
A: Healthy diets rich in fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, reduced sugary drink intake, and adequate sleep are important preventive strategies.
