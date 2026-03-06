India Ranks Second Globally for Childhood Obesity

A global analysis estimates India now has the second-largest number of children with high BMI, with projections suggesting about 20 million may live with obesity by 2040.

Tackling the Rising Tide: Understanding the Prevalence of Childhood Obesity in India

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is childhood obesity and how is it measured?

A: Childhood obesity is measured using body mass index adjusted for age and sex. Pediatricians use BMI percentiles to classify children as overweight or obese.

Q: Why are childhood obesity rates increasing globally?

A: Researchers link rising rates to sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, and changing food environments.

Q: Can childhood obesity lead to health problems later in life?

A: Yes. Children with obesity have higher risks of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

Q: Which doctor should parents consult for childhood obesity?

A: Parents can consult a pediatrician, pediatric endocrinologist, or nutrition specialist for assessment and guidance.

Q: How can childhood obesity be prevented?

A: Healthy diets rich in fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, reduced sugary drink intake, and adequate sleep are important preventive strategies.