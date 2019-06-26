Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Donors were observed for a median follow-up time of 7.1 years after kidney donation to a maximum of 18 years. Over 24 donors developed kidney failure and 252 died during the study period.

‘Older living kidney donors with hypertension have a higher risk of developing kidney failure through 15 years after donation.’ Read More..

