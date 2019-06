Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Older living kidney donors with hypertension have a higher risk of developing kidney failure through 15 years after donation

However, hypertension among the older donors has not been linked to a higher risk of early death

Findings could be used as information for individuals considering a donation and in monitoring the health of living donors

Living Kidney Donations

Details of the Study

Adult kidney donors with hypertension have a higher risk of developing kidney failure through 15 years after donation. However, those with hypertension are not at risk of dying early.For patients with kidney failure , the best treatment would be to receive kidneys from living donors for transplantation. However, it is vital to ensure that the potential donors are able to donate safely, without their health being jeopardized. Although, many earlier studies have shown that old age is not necessarily a barrier to kidney donation, hypertension is common in many older individuals. It has remained unclear if hypertension increases the risk of kidney failure or early death among the population of older donors. The analysis of clinical information of older living kidney donors, done as part of a new study, reveals thatDr. Fawaz Al Ammary of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and his colleagues analyzed the data on 24,533 older kidney donors from 1999 to 2016 available in the national registry. This also included 2,265 individuals who had hypertension at the time of donation. The information available on the national registry was linked to the data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Social Security Death Master File in order to determine the donors who had developed kidney failure or died.