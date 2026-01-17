HPMC gel injections are helping patients with hypotony regain vision by restoring the natural shape and pressure of the eye.

Did You Know? A common eye surgery gel is offering new hope for people with #hypotony, a rare cause of #blindness. Doctors found that injecting HPMC gel can restore the eye’s shape and sight. #eyehealth #visioncare #blindnesscure #medindia

Q: What is HPMC gel eye injection therapy?

A: HPMC gel eye injection therapy involves placing hydroxypropyl methylcellulose inside the eye to restore its normal shape and pressure, allowing clearer vision in people with hypotony.

Q: What is hypotony eye disease?

A: Hypotony eye disease is a condition where the pressure inside the eyeball becomes too low, causing the eye to lose its shape and leading to blurred or lost vision.

Q: How effective is HPMC gel for hypotony?

A: Clinical results from Moorfields Eye Hospital show that seven out of eight patients regained useful vision after regular HPMC gel injections over one year.

Q: Is HPMC gel safe for the eye?

A: HPMC gel has been used safely in eye surgery for many years, and in hypotony patients it has shown no serious side effects in published studies.

Q: Who can benefit from HPMC gel treatment for hypotony?

A: People with hypotony who still have healthy retinal cells and visual potential are the best candidates for HPMC gel treatment.