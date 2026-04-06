How Ultra-Processed Foods Could Be Impacting Your Fertility

What you eat may directly influence your chances of conceiving. Diet high in ultra-processed foods could be quietly affecting fertility.

Ultra-processed food intake and Mediterranean diet adherence in relation to fertility status in U.S. women: Findings from NHANES 2013â€“2018

1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can ultra-processed foods cause infertility in women?

A: Studies suggest that higher intake of ultra-processed foods is associated with lower chances of conception, possibly due to hormonal and metabolic effects.

Q: How do ultra-processed foods affect female fertility?

A: Ultra-processed foods may impact fertility by exposing the body to chemicals like BPA and phthalates, which can disrupt hormones and affect ovulation.

Q: What are examples of ultra-processed foods to avoid for fertility?

A: Common ultra-processed foods include packaged snacks, sugary drinks, instant meals, processed meats, and baked goods with additives and preservatives.

Q: Can diet improve chances of getting pregnant?

A: Yes, a balanced diet rich in whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats may support better reproductive health and improve fertility outcomes.

Q: Is infertility linked to diet even without obesity?

A: Yes, research shows that the link between ultra-processed foods and infertility persists even after adjusting for weight, suggesting effects beyond obesity.

Q: What is the best diet for improving fertility in women?

A: Diets like the Mediterranean diet, which focus on whole, nutrient-rich foods, are often associated with better fertility and overall reproductive health.