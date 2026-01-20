How Teen Physical Activity May Lower Breast Cancer Risk for Life

Teen girls who stay active show lower breast density and stress markers, revealing how movement in adolescence shape biological pathways tied to breast cancer risk.
- Active teenage girls show healthier breast tissue linked to lower cancer risk
- Just two hours of weekly activity is tied to reduced stress biomarkers
- More than half of teens reported no weekly movement and showed higher stress markers
Recreational physical activity and biomarkers of breast cancer risk in a cohort of adolescent girls
Go to source). Recreational physical activity during adolescence, a vital stage of breast development, may shape breast tissue composition and stress-related biology in ways that influence later breast cancer risk.
New findings from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center highlight how movement in the teen years can affect key biological pathways.
Teenage girls who exercised at least two hours a week showed lower breast density and reduced stress markers, factors linked to lower future breast cancer risk.
Physical Activity and Stress Biomarkers in AdolescentsAmong adult women, higher levels of recreational physical activity are consistently associated with a lower risk of breast cancer, with evidence showing about a 20 percent reduction among the most active compared with the least active.
What has remained unclear is how this protection begins earlier in life. The new work offers some of the first biological evidence in adolescents, connecting activity levels with breast tissue makeup and stress biomarkers. The findings appear in the journal Breast Cancer Research.
Adolescence as a Window for Breast HealthThe urgency of these findings is reinforced by rising breast cancer rates in younger women and the very low levels of recreational physical activity seen in this study and among adolescents nationwide and worldwide.
The results indicate that physical activity is tied to changes in breast tissue and stress biomarkers in adolescent girls, independent of body fat, with potential implications for future cancer risk.
Rebecca Kehm, Ph.D., assistant professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and first author, emphasized that adolescence represents a critical developmental window. The observed links suggest that movement during these years may influence biological processes connected to breast cancer later in life.
Lower Breast Density and Stress MarkersGirls who reported at least two hours of recreational physical activity in the previous week, compared with none, showed lower water content in breast tissue, a marker of lower breast density, along with reduced levels of urinary stress biomarkers.
These patterns mirror earlier findings in adults, where higher activity is associated with lower mammographic density, a strong predictor of breast cancer risk.
Data came from the population-based Columbia Breast Cancer and the Environment Research Program Study, drawing on the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health Mothers and Newborns birth cohort.
Participants were enrolled between 1998 and 2006 from prenatal clinics at NewYork-Presbyterian and Harlem Hospital and affiliated sites serving Washington Heights, Central Harlem, and the South Bronx.
Tracking Recreational Physical Activity in AdolescenceDuring adolescence, participants reported their recreational physical activity from the prior week, including organized and unorganized movement, and attended clinic visits for blood and urine collection and breast tissue assessment.
The average participant age was 16, and 64 percent identified as Hispanic. More than half reported no recreational physical activity in the previous week. 73 percent took part in no organized activities, and 66 percent reported no unorganized activities.
Multiple Measures Across Urine, Blood, and Breast TissueMary Beth Terry, Ph.D., professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School and senior author, noted that the work benefits from multiple biomarkers measured in urine, blood, and breast tissue.
The stress and inflammation markers used are widely validated in epidemiology, strengthening confidence in the results. Importantly, the research involved a population-based, urban cohort of Black and Hispanic girls, groups historically underrepresented and facing persistent gaps in activity levels and breast cancer outcomes.
Kehm added that including urban Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black adolescent girls is essential, as these groups face higher risks of earlier-onset and more aggressive breast cancers while also reporting lower activity levels than non-Hispanic White peers.
Early Physical Activity as a Lifelong Prevention StrategyThe authors emphasize the need for long-term follow-up to determine how these adolescent biomarkers translate into breast cancer risk later in life. The findings reinforce the potential value of encouraging physical activity early in development as a strategy with lasting health implications.
In conclusion, movement during the teenage years is more than a lifestyle choice; it is linked to meaningful biological changes in breast tissue and stress markers. Encouraging recreational physical activity early in life may help shape healthier pathways that extend well into adulthood.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can a little weekly exercise really change breast health?
A: Yes. Even two hours of movement in a week was linked to healthier breast tissue in teenage girls.
Q: Why do the teen years matter so much for breast health?
A: This is when breast tissue is forming, so habits built now can shape how it develops for life.
Q: What kind of activity counts here?
A: Any recreational movement, whether organized sports or casual play, walking, or dancing.
Q: What happens when teens stay inactive?
A: More than half of the girls reported no activity, and inactivity was linked to higher stress markers.
Q: Why is breast density important?
A: Higher breast density is linked to greater breast cancer risk.
Reference:
- Recreational physical activity and biomarkers of breast cancer risk in a cohort of adolescent girls - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13058-025-02216-1)