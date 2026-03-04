Indian Drugmakers Are Gearing Up To Launch Generic Semaglutide Injections As Weight-loss Drugs Patent Expires In March

Zydus to launch semaglutide injection on patent expiry day with reusable pen device

India's weight-loss drugs to get cheaper as semaglutide patent expires

As Semaglutide's patent expires, cheaper generics of Wegovy and Ozempic are set to hit the Indian market, potentially slashing treatment costs by nearly 50%.

How Semaglutide's Patent Expiry Could Revolutionize Obesity Care in India

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When will generic Semaglutide launch in India?

A: Generic versions are expected to enter the market from March 21 following patent expiry.

Q: How much could prices fall?

A: Analysts estimate starter doses could drop from around Rs 10,000 to Rs 3,500â€“4,000 per month.

Q: Is Semaglutide only for weight loss?

A: No. It is primarily used for Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk reduction, and also for obesity management.

Q: Is it taken daily?

A: No. It is usually administered as a once-weekly injection under the skin.

Q: Who should not use Semaglutide?

A: It is not recommended for patients with Type 1 diabetes, severe gastroparesis, certain thyroid cancers, or MEN 2 syndrome.

Q: Can weight return after stopping the drug?

A: Yes. Weight regain may occur if medication is stopped without maintaining diet and lifestyle changes.