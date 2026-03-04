How Semaglutide`s Patent Expiry Could Revolutionize Obesity Care in India

As Semaglutide's patent expires, cheaper generics of Wegovy and Ozempic are set to hit the Indian market, potentially slashing treatment costs by nearly 50%.
- Semaglutide's patent expires on March 20, enabling multiple Indian companies to launch generics from March 21
- Starter dose prices may fall from around Rs 10,000 to Rs 3,500–4,000 per month
- India's Rs 1,400-crore anti-obesity market could expand significantly as access improves
Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It mimics a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. It increases insulin release in a glucose-dependent manner, reduces glucagon production, and slows gastric emptying. This helps control blood glucose and prolong satiety.
The patent for Semaglutide, the key ingredient in these injectable medications, expires on March 20. This clears the path for more than half a dozen companies, including Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy's, and Natco Pharma, to enter the market from Day 1 (March 21). More entrants are expected in the coming months. Competition could drive prices down in a segment long dominated by premium innovator brands.
Wegovy and Mounjaro, marketed by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, respectively, were launched at “India-specific prices” last year. Ozempic debuted in India in December. In November, Novo Nordisk reduced the starting dose price of Wegovy by 37%, bringing it down to Rs 10,000 per month for the lowest strength.
Sun Pharma is planning a day-one launch. MD Kirti Ganorkar told TOI, “We are committed to improving access to generic Semaglutide across the country after the patent expiry. Our brands will be available in an easy-to-use prefilled pen format, and we will ensure sufficient supply to meet the demand in India.”
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is also preparing to launch its generic Semaglutide injection in March. According to Reuters, it has applied for a trademark under the brand name Obeda. In an email response to Reuters, a spokesperson said, "As Semaglutide is yet to be officially launched, it would not be appropriate to refer to or publish any name as the brand name at this stage."
India's weight-loss drugs to get cheaper as semaglutide patent expires
Go to source)
Will Generic Entry Trigger a Price War?Analysts told The Times of India that the nearly Rs 1,400-crore weight-loss market could double within a year. They cited rapid uptake of innovative therapies in the broader antidiabetic segment.
Data from Pharmarack shows the market grew over 15% in January, led by Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, which posted Rs 112 crore in sales.
“Lower-priced generics are expected to sharply widen access, with the market expected to grow ten-fold over the next few years as competition intensifies,” analysts said.
While exact pricing is yet to be announced, generic Semaglutide is expected to cost roughly 50% less — around Rs 3,500–4,000 per month for the starting dose.
With multiple domestic manufacturers entering the space, the key question now is how much access will realistically improve.
Will Generic Entry Actually Make Treatment Affordable?Until now, Semaglutide therapies were sold at high prices, limiting access for many patients. A monthly starter dose costs close to Rs 10,000.
Industry analysts expect that once generics enter from March 21, prices could drop to Rs 3,500–4,000 for starter doses. Early competition may push discounts even further, with some estimates suggesting reductions of 50–60% in the initial phase.
Lower prices could improve long-term adherence. Many patients require sustained treatment for weight maintenance and diabetes control. Anti-obesity medications are not widely covered under most Indian insurance policies, meaning patients often pay out of pocket
Zydus to launch semaglutide injection on patent expiry day with reusable pen device
Go to source).
Semaglutide is typically administered as a once-weekly injection. This improves convenience compared to daily therapies and may enhance compliance.
Sustained weight reduction of even 5–10% has been shown to improve blood sugar, blood pressure, and cardiovascular risk markers.
How Is Zydus Planning to Stand Out?Zydus Lifesciences plans to launch its Semaglutide injection on the day the patent expires. The Drug Controller General of India has approved the drug for Type 2 diabetes and obesity.
The company will market it under three brand names: Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme.
Unlike existing GLP-1 treatments that require multiple single-dose pens as doses increase, Zydus' device is a reusable adjustable pen delivering all approved strengths from a single unit. The company holds exclusive rights to the device in India.
“We are not just planning to bring a critical therapy to market, we are aiming to elevate the standard of care,” said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences.
The medicine is available only with a doctor's prescription. It is supplied as an injectable solution and must be administered under the skin of the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm.
Why Does This Matter for India's Obesity and Diabetes Crisis?India has 8.9 crore adults living with diabetes, or 10.5% of the adult population, according to the International Diabetes Federation.
Obesity rates have also risen sharply. Among women, prevalence increased from 12.6% to 24%. Among men, it rose from 9.3% to 22.9%, according to UNICEF India data
Indian Drugmakers Are Gearing Up To Launch Generic Semaglutide Injections As Weight-loss Drugs Patent Expires In March
Go to source).
Beyond glucose control and weight loss, Semaglutide is also used to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death in patients with Type 2 diabetes and established heart disease. It may also help slow the progression of kidney disease in patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
The drug is also approved for weight management in individuals with at least one weight-related condition. In certain cases, it is used to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate to advanced fibrosis, but not cirrhosis.
Key Approved Uses of Semaglutide
|Indication
|Purpose
|Type 2 Diabetes
|Improves blood sugar control
|Cardiovascular Risk Reduction
|Lowers risk of heart attack and stroke
|Chronic Kidney Disease (with T2D)
|Reduces risk of kidney disease progression
|Obesity / Weight Management
|Promotes sustained weight loss
|Mash (non-cirrhotic)
|Used in selected patients
Doctors emphasize these drugs are not cosmetic solutions. They are prescribed for patients with a BMI above 30, or above 27 with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease, especially when lifestyle changes alone have not delivered sufficient benefit.
The medicine should not be used in patients with Type 1 diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, severe gastroparesis, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2), or a history of certain thyroid cancers
Semaglutide (subcutaneous route)
Go to source).
Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal discomfort, and headache. More serious risks may include pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, kidney complications from dehydration, and rare allergic reactions. Regular monitoring is important.
It does not usually cause low blood sugar on its own, but the risk increases if used with insulin or sulfonylureas.
Long-term success depends on sustained dietary and behavioral changes alongside medication. Stopping treatment without lifestyle modification may result in weight regain.
As generic versions enter the market, Semaglutide may move from being a premium therapy to a more accessible treatment option for millions. .
