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How Much Salt Is Too Much Salt?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 4 2026 2:31 PM

Excess salt intake—both hidden and added—can quietly increase your risk of serious health problems.

How Much Salt Is Too Much Salt?
Highlights:
  • Most people consume more than twice the recommended daily salt
  • Men and urban populations are more likely to add extra salt
  • Diet quality and processed foods strongly influence salt habits
While the recommended limit as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) is less than 5 grams per day, most people unknowingly consume around 10.78 grams, which is more than double the safe amount (1 Trusted Source
The habit of adding salt to food at the table and its association with socio-demographic, anthropometric and dietary characteristics in Brazilian older adults

Go to source).
According to the most recent global burden estimates (2021), excessive salt consumption was associated with 1.86 million deaths and 41.3 million Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).

Consuming too much salt continues to be a serious global health issue. Processed foods are often the centre of attention, but how much salt you put on your plate is the quiet devil!


Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Tame your Salt Intake Smartly
Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

Men or Women: Who Added More Salt to Their Food?

The study examined the dietary habits of more than 8,336 older adults using two 24-hour dietary recalls obtained through structured interviews. According to the study, men were more likely to add salt to their food than women (11.7 vs 9.6 g/day), as measured by 24-hour urinary sodium (Na) excretion.

This aligns with global patterns as well, with men showing lower adherence to dietary guidelines. Behavioural factors such as lower label reading and reduced dietary awareness may explain this gap.


Is Salt Playing Tricks on Your Heart?
Is Salt Playing Tricks on Your Heart?
Pizza, soup, and chicken are major sodium sources in all U.S. adults. Sodium habits vary by ethnicity, highlighting need for culturally aware health advice.

Factors Linked to Higher Salt Intake

Reduced dietary health awareness

More ultra-processed food consumption

  • Frequent exposure to salty processed foods may dull taste sensitivity, leading individuals to crave more salt even in home-cooked meals.

Less consumption of fruits and vegetables

  • Not eating vegetables, not eating fruit, and having a high contribution of UPF in the diet.
  • Public health organisations recommend diets rich in fruits and vegetables along with sodium reduction strategies, including limiting the addition of salt at the table

Living in urban areas

  • The likelihood of adding salt was more than twice that of women living in urban areas compared to their rural counterparts.
  • Food in urban diets tends to be more processed, which can influence the taste preferences and make people more dependent on sodium.

Living arrangements

  • Men who live alone have a high probability of adding salt, which may be explained by inappropriate dieting and convenience foods.
  • The likelihood of women living with partners having this habit was lower, as shared meals could promote healthy eating habits.

Salt Intake of Indians Twice the WHO-recommended Mark
Salt Intake of Indians Twice the WHO-recommended Mark
Salt consumption far exceeds the World Health Organization maximum target of just five grams or a tea spoon per person each day.

Salt Intake Comparison Table: Men Vs Women



Men Women
  • Men who were not following a BP diet were 2.4× more likely to add salt
  • Men who were living alone showed a higher chance of adding salt
  • Women who were not following a BP diet were 1.7× more likely to add excessive salt
  • Those who didn’t eat fruits were 1.8× more likely, and those who didn’t eat vegetables were 1.4× more likely to add extra salt
  • People who ate more ultra-processed foods or lived in urban areas were over 2× more likely to add extra salt


Globally, the WHO recommends a maximum of less than 5 grams of salt per day, though the majority of individuals eat 10.78 g/d (twice as high as the recommended dose).

Thus, behavioural habits like high salt intake are a key focus of intervention.


Salt Consumption of Less Than 5 Grams a Day Does Not Increase Risk of Heart Attack or Stroke
Salt Consumption of Less Than 5 Grams a Day Does Not Increase Risk of Heart Attack or Stroke
Moderate consumption of salt (sodium) less than 5 grams daily may not increase risk of heart attacks or stroke according to a recent international study.

Final Takeaway

This study highlights that adding salt to the table is not just a simple habit; it reflects deeper patterns related to gender, lifestyle, diet quality, and health awareness.

Even though special interventions might be necessary in men and people who live alone, the quality of the diet in general and the consumption of ultra-processed foods in particular can be improved to prevent salt addiction.

Strengthening public health messaging, especially around hypertension and hidden sodium sources, remains essential!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much salt should I consume daily?

A: Less than 5 grams per day, as recommended by WHO.

Q: Why is too much salt harmful?

A: It increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Q: Do men consume more salt than women?

A: Yes, studies show men tend to add more salt and consume higher sodium.

Q: What foods are high in hidden salt?

A: Ultra-processed foods like snacks, ready meals, and soft drinks.

Q: Does adding salt to the table matter?

A: Yes, it significantly increases total daily sodium intake.

Q: Can reducing salt improve health?

A: Yes, it can lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk.

Q: How can I reduce salt intake easily?

A: Eat more fresh foods, reduce processed foods, and avoid adding extra salt.


Reference:
  1. The habit of adding salt to food at the table and its association with socio-demographic, anthropometric and dietary characteristics in Brazilian older adults - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2026.1737516/full)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Excess salt intake is linked to 1.86 million deaths globally! #saltintake #health #dietarysalt #medindia

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