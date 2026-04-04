How Much Salt Is Too Much Salt?

Excess salt intake—both hidden and added—can quietly increase your risk of serious health problems.
- Most people consume more than twice the recommended daily salt
- Men and urban populations are more likely to add extra salt
- Diet quality and processed foods strongly influence salt habits
The habit of adding salt to food at the table and its association with socio-demographic, anthropometric and dietary characteristics in Brazilian older adults
Go to source). According to the most recent global burden estimates (2021), excessive salt consumption was associated with 1.86 million deaths and 41.3 million Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).
Consuming too much salt continues to be a serious global health issue. Processed foods are often the centre of attention, but how much salt you put on your plate is the quiet devil!
Men or Women: Who Added More Salt to Their Food?The study examined the dietary habits of more than 8,336 older adults using two 24-hour dietary recalls obtained through structured interviews. According to the study, men were more likely to add salt to their food than women (11.7 vs 9.6 g/day), as measured by 24-hour urinary sodium (Na) excretion.
This aligns with global patterns as well, with men showing lower adherence to dietary guidelines. Behavioural factors such as lower label reading and reduced dietary awareness may explain this gap.
Factors Linked to Higher Salt Intake
Reduced dietary health awareness
- Men had lower adherence to following a dietary plan. A strong protective factor was following a diet for high blood pressure:
More ultra-processed food consumption
- Frequent exposure to salty processed foods may dull taste sensitivity, leading individuals to crave more salt even in home-cooked meals.
Less consumption of fruits and vegetables
- Not eating vegetables, not eating fruit, and having a high contribution of UPF in the diet.
- Public health organisations recommend diets rich in fruits and vegetables along with sodium reduction strategies, including limiting the addition of salt at the table
Living in urban areas
- The likelihood of adding salt was more than twice that of women living in urban areas compared to their rural counterparts.
- Food in urban diets tends to be more processed, which can influence the taste preferences and make people more dependent on sodium.
Living arrangements
- Men who live alone have a high probability of adding salt, which may be explained by inappropriate dieting and convenience foods.
- The likelihood of women living with partners having this habit was lower, as shared meals could promote healthy eating habits.
Salt Intake Comparison Table: Men Vs Women
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Globally, the WHO recommends a maximum of less than 5 grams of salt per day, though the majority of individuals eat 10.78 g/d (twice as high as the recommended dose).
Thus, behavioural habits like high salt intake are a key focus of intervention.
Final TakeawayThis study highlights that adding salt to the table is not just a simple habit; it reflects deeper patterns related to gender, lifestyle, diet quality, and health awareness.
Even though special interventions might be necessary in men and people who live alone, the quality of the diet in general and the consumption of ultra-processed foods in particular can be improved to prevent salt addiction.
Strengthening public health messaging, especially around hypertension and hidden sodium sources, remains essential!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How much salt should I consume daily?
A: Less than 5 grams per day, as recommended by WHO.
Q: Why is too much salt harmful?
A: It increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.
Q: Do men consume more salt than women?
A: Yes, studies show men tend to add more salt and consume higher sodium.
Q: What foods are high in hidden salt?
A: Ultra-processed foods like snacks, ready meals, and soft drinks.
Q: Does adding salt to the table matter?
A: Yes, it significantly increases total daily sodium intake.
Q: Can reducing salt improve health?
A: Yes, it can lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk.
Q: How can I reduce salt intake easily?
A: Eat more fresh foods, reduce processed foods, and avoid adding extra salt.
Reference:
- The habit of adding salt to food at the table and its association with socio-demographic, anthropometric and dietary characteristics in Brazilian older adults - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2026.1737516/full)