How Much Salt Is Too Much Salt?

Excess salt intake—both hidden and added—can quietly increase your risk of serious health problems.

The habit of adding salt to food at the table and its association with socio-demographic, anthropometric and dietary characteristics in Brazilian older adults

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much salt should I consume daily?

A: Less than 5 grams per day, as recommended by WHO.

Q: Why is too much salt harmful?

A: It increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Q: Do men consume more salt than women?

A: Yes, studies show men tend to add more salt and consume higher sodium.

Q: What foods are high in hidden salt?

A: Ultra-processed foods like snacks, ready meals, and soft drinks.

Q: Does adding salt to the table matter?

A: Yes, it significantly increases total daily sodium intake.

Q: Can reducing salt improve health?

A: Yes, it can lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk.

Q: How can I reduce salt intake easily?

A: Eat more fresh foods, reduce processed foods, and avoid adding extra salt.