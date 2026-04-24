How Effective Is Ibogaine For Opioid Addiction Treatment

Ibogaine shows fast relief in addiction but comes with serious safety concerns.

A systematic literature review of clinical trials and therapeutic applications of ibogaine

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is ibogaine derived from?

A: Ibogaine is derived from the root bark of the African plant Tabernanthe iboga.

Q: Can ibogaine help reduce drug cravings?

A: The review found that ibogaine reduced cravings for substances like opioids and cocaine in several studies.

Q: Is ibogaine a fast-acting addiction treatment?

A: Yes, the study suggests its effects on withdrawal and cravings can begin within hours to days.

Q: What are the risks of ibogaine therapy?

A: Risks include heart-related complications, neurological effects, and in rare cases, death.

Q: Why is medical supervision important for ibogaine use?

A: Because of serious safety risks, proper monitoring in a medical setting can reduce complications.