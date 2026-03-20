How Childhood Stress Shapes Digestive Health in Adulthood

Stress during pregnancy or early childhood may shape gut–brain communication and increase the risk of digestive problems such as pain, constipation, or diarrhea later in life.
- Stress during pregnancy or childhood may influence gut health later in life
- Changes in gut–brain communication may cause pain and bowel motility problems
- Human studies link maternal depression and childhood stress with digestive disorders
Early Life Stress Mediates GI Motility and Pain via Enteric and Sympathetic Signaling: Basic Findings and Human Links
Go to source). The effect appears to be driven by changes in the gut and the sympathetic nervous system. It is the part of the nervous system that controls the body’s stress or “fight-or-flight” response. The findings highlight how early experiences may influence the development of the gut–brain system.
“Our research shows that these stressors can have a real impact on a child's development and may influence gut issues long-term. Understanding the mechanisms involved can help us to create more targeted treatments,” said study author Kara Margolis, director of the NYU Pain Research Center and professor of molecular pathobiology at NYU College of Dentistry and pediatrics and cell biology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Can Early Life Stress Leave a Lasting Mark on the Gut?Emotional neglect and other adverse experiences early in life can have a profound impact on a child’s development.
Early life stress refers to difficult experiences that occur during pregnancy, infancy, or childhood. These may include neglect, abuse, parental mental illness, household instability, or severe stress during pregnancy.
Researchers describe these events as adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). They occur during critical periods when the brain and body systems are still developing, which gives them the potential to influence long-term health.
Research shows that early life stress, both during pregnancy and after birth, may shape how the brain forms. It is also linked to a higher likelihood of developing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Researchers at NYU College of Dentistry’s Pain Research Center wanted to understand how these early difficulties influence the brain’s communication with the gut.
When this communication pathway is disrupted, digestive problems may occur. These include irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal pain, and motility problems — changes in how quickly food moves through the digestive tract — such as constipation or diarrhea.
Irritable bowel syndrome alone affects roughly 40% of people worldwide, making it one of the most common disorders linked to disruptions in gut–brain communication (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global prevalence and risk factors of irritable bowel syndrome from 2006 to 2024 using the Rome III and IV criteria: a meta-analysis
Go to source).
How Do the Brain and Gut Communicate?The brain and digestive system are closely connected through what scientists call the gut–brain axis. This system allows the brain and gut to constantly send signals to each other through nerves, hormones, immune signals, and the gut microbiome (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Unlock the brain-gut connection for better digestion and health
Go to source).
“When the brain is impacted, the gut is likely also impacted—the two systems communicate 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Margolis. “There’s some data showing that early life stress may be linked to gut disorders, but we wanted to take an in-depth look at the mechanisms and how these gut-brain pathways work.”
Stress and emotional disturbances can disrupt digestion in several ways. They can slow or speed up food movement through the digestive tract, increase gut sensitivity to pain or bloating, trigger inflammation, and alter the gut microbiome — the trillions of microorganisms living in the digestive system.
What Did Experiments in Mice Reveal About Stress and Digestion?The researchers explored early life stress in three different ways using mouse models and two large studies of children.
In the mouse study, neonatal mice were separated from their mothers for several hours each day, a model used to simulate early life stress.
Months later, when the mice reached young adulthood, they showed higher levels of anxiety-like behaviors. They also developed gut pain and problems with bowel motility. The changes in motility differed based on sex. Female mice developed diarrhea, while male mice developed constipation.
Further experiments revealed that different biological pathways may drive different digestive symptoms.
Blocking sympathetic nervous system signaling to the gut resolved motility problems but did not reduce pain. Sex hormones appeared to influence pain responses but not motility.
Serotonin pathways appeared to influence both gut pain and motility. Serotonin is a chemical messenger that plays an important role in regulating intestinal movement and nerve signaling in the digestive system.
“This suggests that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to treating disorders of gut-brain interaction, and that when patients experience different symptoms, we may have to target different pathways,” said Margolis.
Do Human Studies Also Link Early Stress to Gut Problems?The link between early life stress and digestive problems seen in mice was largely mirrored in human studies (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Comprehensive Review of the Impact of Maternal Stress on Fetal Development
Go to source).
In one study, researchers examined a population-based study in Denmark involving more than 40,000 children followed from birth through age 15. Half of the children were born to mothers with untreated depression during or after pregnancy.
They found that maternal depression during or after pregnancy was associated with children having an increased risk of digestive disorders. These included nausea and vomiting, functional constipation, colic, and irritable bowel syndrome.
This finding builds on previous work showing that mothers who take antidepressants during pregnancy are more likely to have children diagnosed with functional constipation.
“Digestive outcomes for children seem to be even more profound when a mother’s depression is left untreated, suggesting that mothers experiencing depression should be treated during pregnancy. This may include nonmedical measures like therapy, but some pregnant women may also require medications to treat their depression,” said Margolis.
“This finding also reinforces our commitment to developing antidepressants that do not reach the placenta—a focus of many of our studies right now.”
In a second human study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 12,000 children in the United States who were part of the NIH-funded Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study.
They examined adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, and parental mental health problems and whether children had digestive symptoms at ages nine and ten.
The results showed that gastrointestinal symptoms increased with exposure to early childhood stress.
Researchers also did not find differences in digestive outcomes between boys and girls who experienced early life stress, suggesting that challenges during this developmental stage may affect gut health irrespective of sex.
Taken together, the studies indicate that early life stress may shape the development of gut–brain communication and contribute to long-term digestive symptoms, including pain and bowel motility problems.
“When patients come in with gut problems, we shouldn’t just be asking them if they are stressed right now; what happened in your childhood is also a really important question and something we need to consider,” said Margolis. “This developmental history could ultimately inform how we understand how some disorders of gut-brain interaction develop and treat them based on specific mechanisms.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is early life stress?
A: Early life stress refers to difficult experiences during pregnancy, infancy, or childhood, such as neglect, abuse, or parental mental health problems. These events can influence long-term physical and mental health.
Q: Can childhood stress affect digestive health later in life?
A: Yes. Research suggests early life stress may disrupt the gut-brain axis, increasing the risk of digestive issues such as abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome.
Q: What is the gut-brain axis?
A: The gut-brain axis is a communication network linking the brain and digestive system through nerves, hormones, immune signals, and gut microbes.
Q: Can stress during pregnancy influence a child's gut health?
A: Maternal stress or depression during pregnancy has been linked to a higher risk of digestive problems in children, including colic, nausea, and functional constipation.
Q: What digestive disorders are linked to stress?
A: Stress-related disruptions in the gut-brain axis are associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and acid reflux.
Q: Can managing stress improve gut health?
A: Managing stress through healthy lifestyle habits, therapy, mindfulness, and regular exercise may help improve gut-brain communication and reduce digestive symptoms.
- Early Life Stress Mediates GI Motility and Pain via Enteric and Sympathetic Signaling: Basic Findings and Human Links - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0016508526002052)
- Global prevalence and risk factors of irritable bowel syndrome from 2006 to 2024 using the Rome III and IV criteria: a meta-analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40359286/)
- Unlock the brain-gut connection for better digestion and health - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/unlock-the-brain-gut-connection-for-better-digestion-and-health)
- Comprehensive Review of the Impact of Maternal Stress on Fetal Development - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12483304/)
Source-Medindia