How Brain Technology Is Turning Thoughts Into Words

A new study reveals that silent thoughts can be translated into communication using brain-computer interfaces.

Inner speech in motor cortex and implications for speech neuroprostheses

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is inner speech brain-computer interface technology?

A: It is a system that decodes silent, imagined speech from brain activity to enable communication.

Q: Can brain-computer interfaces read private thoughts?

A: The study shows that some aspects can be decoded, but safeguards can prevent unintended reading of private thoughts.

Q: How does inner speech help people with paralysis communicate?

A: It allows them to form sentences mentally, which are then translated into words by a device.

Q: What part of the brain controls inner speech decoding?

A: The motor cortex plays a key role in representing both spoken and imagined speech.

Q: Is imagined speech as effective as attempted speech in BCIs?

A: The study found that imagined speech can be decoded effectively and may be more comfortable for users.