How Air Pollution in Delhi Impacts Fertility in Men and Women

- Air pollution harms fertility, affecting sperm in men and ovulation and egg quality in women
- Couples can protect themselves by using masks, air purifiers, consuming antioxidants, and exercising indoors
- Early evaluation at centres like Birla Fertility & IVF can provide guidance and personalised care
For men, air pollution can cause lower sperm count, reduced motility, abnormal sperm shape, and DNA damage, increasing infertility risk by 24%!
Air Pollution: More Than Just SmogEach winter, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) frequently enters the “severe” category, with PM2.5 levels regularly above 400. It exceeds the safe limit of 50 set by the World Health Organization (WHO). These fine particles and toxic gases don't just irritate the lungs; they can enter the bloodstream and trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, affecting organs throughout the body, including those involved in reproduction.
How Pollution Affects Men's FertilityFine particulate matter (especially PM2.5) and pollutants like nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and carbon monoxide (CO) can disrupt hormone regulation and damage sperm health. Studies have shown that air pollution exposure is associated with:
- Lower sperm count and reduced motility
- Abnormal sperm morphology (shape and structure)
- Increased sperm DNA fragmentation can reduce fertility and potentially affect long-term offspring health
Experts explain that when these microscopic particles cross the lungs into the bloodstream, they can induce oxidative stress that specifically harms sperm development and testosterone production, key factors in male fertility.
Women's Reproductive Health Is Also at RiskFor women, air pollution can interfere with hormonal balance, menstrual cycles, and ovarian function. Prolonged exposure to pollutants has been linked with:
- Irregular or disrupted ovulation
- Reduced egg quality
- Increased risk of miscarriage or early pregnancy complications
- Greater likelihood of menstrual discomfort or painful periods
Protecting Fertility in a Polluted CityWhile systemic solutions are needed, couples trying to conceive in Delhi can take practical steps to reduce their exposure:
- Monitor AQI regularly and avoid outdoor activities on days with “poor” or “severe” air quality
- Use HEPA air purifiers at home and work
- Wear N95 masks when outdoors, especially during smog peaks
- Consume antioxidant-rich foods to help reduce oxidative stress
- Prioritise indoor exercise on high-pollution days
Where to Seek Fertility Support in DelhiFor couples concerned about how environmental factors, such as air pollution, may be affecting their fertility, speaking with a specialist can provide clarity and personalised guidance. Early evaluation helps identify subtle issues before they become significant challenges.
At this centre, experienced fertility specialists evaluate both partners holistically, taking into account lifestyle patterns, environmental exposures, and reproductive history, to guide couples toward informed and timely decisions.
Dr. Muskan, Centre Head and Senior Consultant at Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar, explains, “We are seeing more couples where environmental and lifestyle factors play a significant role in fertility health. The key is not to panic, but to assess early. With the right investigations and guidance, many concerns can be addressed through timely intervention and personalised care.”
This balanced, evidence-based approach allows couples to move forward with clarity, confidence, and realistic expectations, especially in a city where environmental stressors are becoming increasingly unavoidable.
Fertility Challenges in an Urban EnvironmentIn a megacity like Delhi, the impact of pollution on fertility is just one piece of a larger urban health puzzle. As air quality struggles persist, cities across India are being urged to adopt more robust public health frameworks that consider environmental stressors alongside traditional risk factors, such as age and genetics.
Reducing pollution isn't only about clearer skies; it's about healthier reproductive outcomes and long-term well-being.
Final ThoughtsAir pollution in Delhi is more than a visible smog problem; it's a silent risk factor that can influence fertility in both men and women. While age and genetics still play central roles in reproductive health, environmental exposures like toxic air and particulate matter are emerging as significant contributors to declining fertility markers.
Understanding these connections, taking protective steps, and seeking expert evaluation early can make a meaningful difference for couples navigating conception in an urban environment.
For those in Delhi seeking support, centres like Birla Fertility & IVF provide a blend of advanced diagnostics, personalised care, and fertility expertise, helping you tackle both medical and environmental hurdles with confidence.
