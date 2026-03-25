How Agent Orange Exposure Fuels Aggressive Blood Cancers

A wartime chemical may still be driving cancer decades later. Veterans exposed to Agent Orange show faster, more aggressive blood cancers.

Exposure to Agent Orange and Association with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Agent Orange Effects on the Second Generation

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Agent Orange and why is it harmful?

A: Agent Orange is a herbicide used during the Vietnam War that contained dioxin, a toxic chemical known to cause long-term health issues, including cancers and genetic damage.

Q: How is Agent Orange linked to bone marrow cancer?

A: Recent research shows that exposure to Agent Orange is associated with genetic mutations that increase the risk of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a type of bone marrow cancer.

Q: What are myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)?

A: MDS are a group of disorders where the bone marrow produces abnormal blood cells, leading to anemia, infections, and a higher risk of developing leukemia.

Q: Does Agent Orange cause cancer immediately?

A: No, the effects can take decades to appear. The study shows that cancer may develop many years after exposure due to gradual genetic changes.

Q: Can Agent Orange affect future generations?

A: Some studies suggest that dioxin exposure may cause genetic or epigenetic changes that could impact children and even grandchildren of exposed individuals.